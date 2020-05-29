Argyle named Canadian Agency of the Year for 2020 in global awards competition

PRovoke Media cites Argyle's longevity, growth, thought leadership, client roster and leadership stability

TORONTO, May 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Argyle, one of Canada's largest and fastest-growing communications consulting firms, has been named 2020 Canadian Agency of the Year by PRovoke Media, the leading source of news and analysis on the global public relations industry.

Argyle named 2020 Canadian Agency of the Year by PRovoke Media. (CNW Group/Argyle Public Relationships)

It was Argyle's third consecutive year as a finalist for the honour, delivered at PRovoke Media's virtual Sabre Awards last night and featuring participants from around the world. PRovoke Media's 2020 North America PR Agencies of the Year were the result of an exhaustive research process involving more than 150 submissions and 50 face-to-face meetings with the best PR firms across the US and Canada.

In its analysis of Argyle, PRovoke cited the firm's longevity, rapid growth, thought leadership, longstanding client relationships, leadership team stability and expertise across multiple business lines, including new specialisms in agribusiness and international trade, social marketing, indigenous communications and ESG.

"This is an exciting first for Argyle in a prestigious international awards program that ranks and selects agencies of the year in every region of the world," wrote Argyle CEO Daniel Tisch in a Thursday night email to the firm's 100 employees across Canada. "While we don't need awards to be proud of what we do, it is important to know we're setting a high standard – and wonderful to earn global recognition of the quality of our people, our work and our clients."

Other recent honours for Argyle include being named Global Mid-Sized Agency of the Year by the International Association of Business Communicators in 2017 and 2018, and as one of the Globe and Mail's inaugural ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2019.

About Argyle

For 40 years, Argyle has been chosen by the world's biggest brands, put big ideas onto the public agenda, and grown to become one of Canada's largest and most acclaimed communications and engagement consulting firms. Argyle's clients span many sectors, including finance, technology, health care, agri-food, travel, professional services, infrastructure, government, non-profits and many more.

