Argument leads to homicide in Dallas, police are investigating

Authorities are investigating a shooting that killed a man Friday night, Dallas police announced in a news release.

At around 10:45 p.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting call in the 13400 block of Esperanza Road.

The preliminary investigation determined a suspect and the male victim were in an argument when the suspect shot the victim.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries.

No arrests have been announced and the victim’s identity has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Detective Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or phillip.wheeler@dallaspolice.gov.