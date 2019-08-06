Argos, Roughriders quarterbacks, Redblacks returner named CFL top performers

Toronto Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Ottawa Redblacks returner DeVonte Dedmon and Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Cody Fajardo are the CFL's top performers of the week for Week 8.

Bethel-Thompson guided the Argos to their first win of the year last Thursday as Toronto rallied for a 28-27 victory over the visiting Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The native of San Francisco completed 37-of-49 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner in the final minute.

Dedmon scored two kick-return touchdowns in Ottawa's 30-27 overtime win over the host Montreal Alouettes last Friday. He set a franchise record with 382 combined return yards.

Fajardo led the Roughriders to a 24-19 win over the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He completed 25-of-31 passes for 313 yards, the third time this year Fajardo has passed for more than 300 yards.

The Canadian Press