Argos rookie Doxtater happy to be playing football closer to home

TORONTO — The CFL is the latest stop on Sage Doxtater's football odyssey.

The hulking offensive lineman practised with the Toronto Argonauts on Monday after joining the club's practice roster last weekend. The move comes almost four years after the franchise selected Doxtater in the second round, 12th overall, in the 2021 CFL draft.

Since 2016, football has taken Doxtater to the University of New Mexico, the NFL's New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals, the XFL's Houston Roughnecks and most recently the UFL's St. Louis Battlehawks (2024). However, Doxtater suffered a hand injury in St. Louis's training camp that required season-ending surgery.

And that's after the Oneida Nation of the Thames native, who grew up in Glencoe, Ont., played minor football in London, Ont., as his high school didn't have a program. He subsequently enrolled at Canada Prep Football Academy, a private school in St. Catharines, Ont., that plays a full American schedule.

"It definitely has (been a whirlwind)," Doxtater said with a chuckle. "But I wouldn't say it's been too difficult.

"I'd say it's been fun more than anything just enjoying the journey of life and football."

More importantly, Doxtater is playing football closer to his mother Rhonda, and family. And that means a lot to the towering six-foot-seven 335-pound Doxtater, who readily admits he wouldn't be where he is today without his mother, who raised him as a single parent following the tragic death of his father, Casey.

"My mom is the best," Doxtater gushed. "She has been freaking awesome.

"She has supported me my whole life, above and beyond. I'd say my work ethic comes from seeing how hard she worked to provide for me and my siblings."

Sadly, Doxtater never got to know his dad, who was fatally stabbed before Doxtater was born. However, Casey Doxtater remains with his son, who carries a tattoo on his left shoulder in his father's memory.

He got the tattoo at age 15.

"It's hard because growing up all of my family members who knew my dad all said how great of a man he was," Doxtater said, the emotion clearly evident in his voice. "I feel he's been with me through this whole journey, I can feel his presence.

"He inspired me to be a father. I had a son pretty young because that's what I wanted, just be the type of dad he was to my brothers."

But Doxtater has also had to shoulder the burden of additional family pain with the passing of two brothers - one in 2022, the second in December.

"It's definitely tough," Doxtater said. "But I'm doing my best to make them proud."

Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said Doxtater, 25, will have the benefit of time to get acclimated to his new surroundings. The Argos have depth on the offensive line as an injury to American Isiah Cage forced Canadian guard Ryan Hunter to move to left tackle and Canuck Dylan Giffen to replace Hunter in their 37-31 win over Montreal on Sept 28.

Toronto (8-7) resumes action on the road Friday night against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (10-6).

But if Doxtater learns quickly, Dinwiddie isn't opposed to the idea of playing him this season. Dinwiddie did that with Hunter in 2022 shortly after he joined the Argos following a stint with the NFL's L.A. Chargers.

"I think he has a chance to play if we needed to," Dinwiddie said. "But just get your foot into the door, get acclimated with what we're doing offensively and maybe be a big part of our offence next year.

"But we've played guys we've brought in at this stage and they've played good football for us."

However, Doxtater has more to get used to than just another offensive playbook. There's also the matter of playing Canadian football, something he hasn't done in a long time.

"Playbook-wise, football is football ... I just have to get used to the new terminology with this offence," he said. "But I haven't played Canadian rules since I was, like, 15, and the biggest adjustment is going to be the one yard off the ball.

"It's just different timing. In American football, contact was happening on step two whereas here it's step three or four."

Doxtater also changed his diet about two months ago, incorporating meat after being a vegetarian.

"I was heavier when I was a vegetarian because I felt I was eating a lot of carbs," he said. "I switched to get my weight down and try to stay healthy because I was getting hurt and I wanted to try something new.

"I feel great so far. I feel like I have more energy and don't get as sore."

At a time of year when many CFL players are nursing aches and pains, Doxtater is feeling fresh physically. But now comes getting used to the rigours of playing football.

"I've been training, I'm ready to go," he said. "I just have to get back into playing shape."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2024.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press