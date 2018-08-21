Argos looking for ‘comfortable victories’ after two comeback wins

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have won their last two games in a row but talk to receiver S.J. Green and he’ll tell you he’s not satisfied with just getting in the win column.

“We continue to put ourselves in situations where we shoot ourselves in the foot,” Green told Argonauts.ca, explaining the biggest takeaways from their last two victories.

“I feel like we can make things a lot easier on ourselves than we have. Ultimately that will lead to some comfortable victories instead of have to scratch and claw to a victory in the last three minutes every game.”

Heading into the third quarter in Week 8’s home game against the Ottawa REDBLACKS, the Argos found themselves down by 24 points. But an improbable comeback, led by McLeod Bethel-Thompson in his first CFL start, was on the horizon. The team fought their way back to within a score and pass-catcher Armanti Edwards caught the game-winning touchdown with just a single second left on the clock.

RELATED:

» Buy Tickets: Argonauts at Alouettes

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 10

» Nissan Titan Power Rankings: Where did the Argos land?



McLeod Bethel-Thompson will make his third-straight start this week against Montreal (Adam Gagnon/CFL.ca)

Week 10’s contest was much of the same, with the Argos trailing the BC Lions for the majority of the night. James Franklin’s touchdown from one-yard out put Toronto ahead in the fourth quarter and the Boatmen were able to grind out the final 10 minutes of the contest for the win.

“We developed some backbone coming back from 24 down,” he said of the win against Ottawa. “This last week we fought from behind as well. We were able to neutralize the game with the run attack and controlled the clock. It worked out for us and I definitely believe that it gave our team confidence and more backbone moving forward.”

Story Continues

Bethel-Thompson will look to be the hero once again, searching for his third win in as many games since replacing Franklin. In two starts, the 30-year-old has completed 43 of 66 passes for 562 yards, give touchdowns and one interception.

But it’s not the stats that Green likes about the Sacramento State alumn, it’s the way he carries himself off the field.

“He’s a very confident guy with a very strong arm,” Green said of his quaterback, Bethel-Thompson. “He is very knowledgeable of the game and he puts the work in off the field. Like I said, the confidence that he brings and the work he puts in, it kinds of rubs off on everybody.”

The Argos will have a chance to take advantage of a struggling Alouettes team in Week 11, hoping not to have to fight for a win from behind. The Als sit dead last in the East with a 1-8 record and, according to reports, will be once again without their starting quarterback, Johnny Manziel. Antonio Pipkin is slated to make his second-straight CFL start.

Kickoff between the Alouettes and Argonauts is at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Percival Molson Stadium.

Related Articles