Argos host Redblacks in important East Division contest

TORONTO — He's chasing a career milestone, but Toronto Argonauts running back Ka'Deem Carey has his eye on a different prize.

The Argonauts can clinch second in the East Division — and home field for the opening round of the playoffs — with a win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday afternoon at BMO Field. Carey is third in CFL rushing with 1,005 yards and needs just 84 to surpass the career-high 1,088 yards he recorded two years ago with the Calgary Stampeders.

Two weeks ago, Carey and his teammates were hesitant to discuss Saturday's contest because both Toronto (9-7) and Ottawa (8-7-1) had other games looming. Now, the division showdown becomes the most important contest on both teams' schedules.

"When you preach things into existence and then it's sitting in front of you, you get more excited for that opportunity," Carey said. "You've got a rival coming into your home, it's going to be a great game.

"Hopefully we can beat them and bring it back here again."

Toronto has won two straight to stand second, one point ahead of Ottawa, which has dropped four consecutive games. But the Redblacks — in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 — can clinch home field for the semifinal by winning their final two regular-season games with the Argos and Hamilton next Friday.

Carey, who turns 32 on Oct. 30, has enjoyed a stellar first season with Toronto. He has his second 1,000-yard campaign in three seasons and has appeared in every game after being limited to just nine in '23 with Calgary.

"This game is much more important to me," Carey said. "I'm much more excited about the opportunity to clinch this home (playoff) game on our home field.

"That would be a nice reward (given) the season we've had. To get a home game and play on our turf — you know how loud it can get here and how crazy it can be — I'm excited about that."

Toronto is coming off wins over Montreal (37-31 on Sept. 28) and Winnipeg (14-11 last week), the East and West Division leaders, respectively. The Argos ran for 234 yards against the Alouettes, then recorded seven sacks in halting the Bombers' eight-game win streak.

Still, it's been a roller-coaster campaign for the Argos, who opened '24 minus quarterback Chad Kelly. The CFL's 2023 outstanding player missed the pre-season and Toronto's first nine regular-season contests after being suspended by the league for violating its gender-based violence policy.

Sophomore Cameron Dukes (4-4) and veteran Nick Arbuckle (1-0) led Toronto to a 5-4 record before Kelly's reinstatement in August. Dukes completed 138-of-192 passes (71.9 per cent) for 1,404 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 299 yards and four TDs.

Since returning, Kelly has hit on 154-of-232 passes (66.4 per cent) for 2,120 yards with seven TDs and eight interceptions. He has also run for 189 yards and four TDs.

Toronto is 4-3 with Kelly and has won three-of-four games overall. Kelly has also thrown for 300 or more yards three times, something neither Dukes nor Arbuckle did.

The five-foot-nine, 206-pound Carey has become a big part of a Toronto offence that's averaging a league-best 124.4 yards rushing per game. Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said establishing the run will be key against Ottawa, which is tied for second overall in sacks with 37, seven behind the league-leading Argos.

"They get after the passer so we've got to run the ball downhill, we've got to control the line of scrimmage," Dinwiddie said of the Redblacks. "If we get the run game going that's going to slow their pass rush a little bit."

Ottawa's Michael Wakefield is tied with Toronto's Jake Ceresa for most sacks (eight). Lorenzo Mauldin IV, the CFL's top defensive player in 2022, and Argo Ralph Holley are in a group just one off the pace.

Quarterback Dru Brown (ankle) starts for Ottawa after veteran Jeremiah Masoli and Dustin Crum both played in Monday's 19-12 loss to Montreal. Receivers Justin Hardy (ankle) and Bralon Addison (hand) and linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox (knee) all return from injury.

Hardy leads the CFL in receptions (90) and is second in yards (1,241). He's 231 yards shy of Gerald Alphin’s team record (1,471 yards, set in 1989).

An Ottawa player hasn't led the CFL in receiving yards since Hall of Famer Tony Gabriel in 1977.

Ottawa won the first meeting 41-27 at TD Place on Sept. 7. Brown was 30-of-40 passing for 349 yards and a TD while Dominique Rhymes had 10 catches for 138 yards.

Kelly completed 36-of-56 passes for 463 yards but had four interceptions with three TDs, two going to Damonte Coxie.

A victory Saturday night could give Ottawa its first season sweep of Toronto since '85 when the franchise was the Rough Riders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2024.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press