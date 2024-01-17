Argos defensive back Stiggers invited to play in East-West Shrine Bowl game

Defensive back Qwan'Tez Stiggers of the Toronto Argonauts has been invited to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl game.

Stiggers, 22, was the CFL's top rookie last season. The six-foot, 197-pound Stiggers had five interceptions and 56 total tackles in 16 regular-season starts with Toronto.

Stiggers cracked the Argos' starting lineup despite having never played collegiate football. He's eligible for selection in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Shrine Bowl game will be played Feb. 1 in Frisco, Tex. This year's roster features over 120 prospects for the 2024 NFL draft.

The players will be split into two squads and coached by two yet unspecified full NFL coaching staffs. Last year, coaches with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons coached in the game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2024.

