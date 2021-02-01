Argonauts sign quarterback Nick Arbuckle, agree to terms with receiver Eric Rogers

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed quarterback Nick Arbuckle to a one-year deal and have signed receiver Eric Rogers a day after acquiring for his rights from Calgary.

The Arbuckle signing completes a roundabout exchange of quarterbacks between the Argonauts and the Ottawa Redblacks.

The Argonauts cut quarterback Matt Nichols on Sunday, and he was quickly picked up by the Redblacks, who then released Arbuckle.

The moves reunite quarterbacks with familiar coaches. Ottawa head coach Paul LaPolice also coached Nichols in Winnipeg while Toronto first-year head coach Ryan Dinwiddie coached Arbuckle as the Calgary Stampeders quarterbacks coach (2016-19).

Arbuckle reportedly received a $150,000 signing bonus from Toronto. A league source said a reason why Arbuckle was released by the Redblacks was a $150,000 roster bonus he was due Monday.

A second CFL source said Nichols' deal with Ottawa included a $200,000 bonus for reporting to training camp and passing a team physical. That source spoke on the condition of anonymity as terms of the bonus signing bonuses were not divulged.

The 27-year-old Arbuckle was acquired by Ottawa from the Calgary Stampeders in January 2020 and the signed an extension with Ottawa, but didn't suit up in the nation's capital after that year's season was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arbuckle won four of seven games as a starter for Calgary in 2019 while star Bo Levi Mitchell was injured.

He completed over 73 per cent of his passes for 2,103 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019, while adding another four scores on the ground.

Arbuckle helped the Stampeders win a Grey Cup in 2018.

Toronto will still be looking to add to its depth at quarterback, as the only one on its roster is Canadian Michael O'Connor.

Rogers, 29, had 85 receptions for 1,080 yards and 10 touchdowns on route to being named a CFL West All-Star in 2019. He played for Calgary for four seasons (2014-15, 2018-19) and helped the Stampeders win two Grey Cups.

Story continues

He has caught 217 passes for 3,176 yards and 27 touchdowns over 45 career CFL games.

The Stampeders dealt the rights of Rogers, defensive lineman Cordarro Law and defensive back Robertson Daniel to the Argonauts on Sunday.

Daniel and Law are due to become free agents Feb. 9.

The Stampeders included a sixth-round draft pick (47th overall) and a fourth-round pick in the global draft in 2021 in the package.

Calgary received Toronto's fifth-round pick (43rd overall) and third-round global draft pick in return.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2021.

The Canadian Press