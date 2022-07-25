Argonauts rally in final quarter to blitz short-handed Roughriders 31-21

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mario Alford
    Mario Alford
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

REGINA — The short-handed Saskatchewan Roughriders were no match for Toronto tailback Andrew Harris as the Argos registered a 31-21 come-from-behind CFL victory on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Harris gained 143 yards on 26 carries as the Argos (3-2) overcame a 21-14 deficit with 17 points in the final 4:30 of the game.

With 10 regulars out of the lineup due to COVID-19 exposure, the Riders (4-3) entered the rescheduled game as underdogs but came close to earning a victory before Toronto took over late in the final quarter.

Kurleigh Gittens, who scored on a 70-yard pass and run play in the second quarter, hauled in a five-yard touchdown pass that tied the game 21-21.

Boris Bede kicked the game-winning field goal, a 29-yarder, with 47 seconds left in the game. Toronto sealed the deal on the ensuing kickoff when Enoch Penney-Laryea scooped up a fumble by returner Mario Alford and scored a 10-yard touchdown.

The winning field goal was set up by a 35-yard punt return by Brandon Banks that put the Argos on the Saskatchewan 50-yard line with 3:30 remaining.

It was the combination of big plays and turnovers that allowed Saskatchewan to keep the game close until the late stages. The Riders capitalized on five Toronto turnovers — the Argos were stopped twice on third and one attempts, they fumbled twice and were intercepted once.

The Riders gathered momentum by scoring two touchdowns in the final 1:39 of the second quarter. Rookie quarterback Jake Dolegala, making his first CFL start, hit Tevin Jones with a 10-yard scoring pass to cut the Argos lead to 11-10.

Then with 26 seconds left in the half, Alford scored an electric 112-yard touchdown on a return of a missed 61-yard field goal attempt by Bede. Alford caught the ball to the left of the uprights but worked his way across the field and down the right sideline into the Toronto end zone to give Saskatchewan a 15-11 halftime lead.

The Argos offence controlled the first half statistically, collecting 15 first downs with 19:52 time of possession compared to Saskatchewan’s five first downs and 10:08 of possession.

The six-foot-seven, 242-pound Dolegala was filling in for starter Cody Fajardo, who was in COVID protocol this week while also nursing a knee injury. Mason Fine, who finished COVID protocol on Friday, served as the backup quarterback.

Darnell Sankey had an interception, while Rolan Milligan and Charleston Hughes had fumble recoveries for the Riders. DeMarcus Christmas and Mike Edem registered sacks for Saskatchewan which leads the CFL with 25 sacks.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but due to the COVID outbreak it was pushed back 24 hours.


This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2022

Jeff DeDekker, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sports scoreboard for Friday, July 22 2022

    Friday's Scoreboard CFL Winnipeg 24 Edmonton 10 --- MLB American League Toronto 28 Boston 5 Atlanta 8 LA Angels 1 NY Yankees 7 Baltimore 6 Cleveland 8 Chicago White Sox 2 Tampa Bay 7 Kansas City 3 Oakland 5 Texas 4 Houston 5 Seattle 2 --- National League Miami 8 Pittsburgh 1 Cincinnati 9 St. Louis 5 San Diego 4 NY Mets 1 Atlanta 8 LA Angels 1 Chicago Cubs 15 Philadelphia 2 Arizona 10 Washington 1 Milwaukee 6 Colorado 5 (13 ings) LA Dodgers 5 San Francisco 1 This report by The Canadian Press was

  • Bills open camp seeking to shake sting of '13 Seconds' loss

    PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Try as the Buffalo Bills might in seeking to start fresh on a new season, the sting of those infamous 13 seconds still lingers some six months later. In opening training camp on Sunday before a sold-out crowd of about 6,000 fans serving as a loud and boisterous backdrop of the sky-high Super Bowl expectations revolving around the team, the Bills were unable to finish the day without reflecting back on how their previous season ended abruptly in January. The disappointment

  • Send in the clowns? LeBron's a yes, Martinez a no

    PHOENIX (AP) — LeBron James liked the clown nose. Dave Martinez wasn't as big of a fan. Sorry skip, it appears Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is siding with the NBA superstar on this one. Robles was caught by cameras in the dugout Sunday wearing a clown nose, a day after Arizona pitcher Madison Bumgarner called him a “clown” for briefly admiring his eighth-inning homer in Washington's 7-2 loss. James posted the picture of Robles wearing the clown nose on his Instagram story with t

  • Siemens Energy hands Gazprom documentation for transport of Nord Stream 1 turbine -media

    Siemens Energy handed over Canadian documentation to Russian gas giant Gazprom on Sunday which would allow the transport of turbines for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported. Nord Stream 1, which runs on the bed of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, resumed pumping gas on Thursday after a 10-day maintenance shutdown, but at only 40% of its capacity.

  • XFL Finalizes 2023 Season Kickoff Plans, Which Don’t Include L.A. Or New York

    The XFL, the spring pro football league fronted by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, took a big step toward finalizing its plans Sunday with a press conference that revealed the cities, venues and head coaches for its upcoming 2023 season. The regular season is set to kick off February 18, 2023 with eight teams. Those […]

  • Papi! Papi! Papi!: David Ortiz meets rousing reception at Hall of Fame induction

    Ortiz was one of seven inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

  • This iOS 16 feature will help you hide your more, err, sensitive, photos

    Apple's iOS 16 will offer the ability to protect your photos in a hidden album complete with a biometric lock.

  • UCP supporters favour Smith, Jean and Toews as top 3 contenders in leadership race, poll shows

    United Conservative supporters are leaning toward three top contenders in the party's leadership race, according to a new poll — but one political scientist says its results aren't a sure indicator of who's on top. The recent poll from Canadian research company Leger asked UCP supporters which of the candidates they felt would make the best party leader. Former Wildrose Party leaders Danielle Smith (with 22 per cent) and Brian Jean (20 per cent) had the most support, while former finance ministe

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois accepts one-year, $6M qualifying offer

    Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois agreed to a one-year, US$6-million qualifying offer Friday. The 24-year-old Dubois, who arrived in Winnipeg in a trade with Columbus in exchange for Patrik Laine early in the 2020-21 season, played 81 games for the Jets last season, recording 60 points (28 goals, 32 assists), and 106 penalty minutes. The native of Ste-Agathe-Des-Monts, Que., has posted 239 points (102G, 137A) and 306 PIMs in 361 career games for both the Jets and Blue Jackets. Dubois, the

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol