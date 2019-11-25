Argonauts grant release request for running back James Wilder Jr.

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have granted running back James Wilder Jr., his request for a release.

Wilder spent three seasons with the CFL club, rushing for 2,027 yards and nine touchdowns over 44 games. He added 1,487 yards and five touchdowns receiving.

He had a breakout season in 2017 when he was named the CFL's top rookie. He had 872 yards and five touchdowns on the ground and added 533 yards though the air in the regular season and added 362 total yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs, including a rushing TD in Toronto's Grey Cup victory over Calgary.

He had 464 yards and a touchdown rushing and 415 receiving yards and a career-high four touchdowns receiving this past season as the Argos struggled to a 4-14 record.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2019.

The Canadian Press