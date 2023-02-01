Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Change in Executive Management

Change in Executive Management

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Argo Blockchain plc ("Argo" or "the Company"), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), announces that following the successful completion of the sale of the Helios facility to Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy") on 29 December 2022, Alex Appleton has resigned from his positions as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director to pursue other opportunities.

Argo has engaged an executive search firm to assist with the process of selecting a replacement Chief Financial Officer. The Company has also engaged BDO Canada LLP to assist the Company's Chief Operating Officer, Seif El-Bakly, CFA, with accounting and advisory services during the search phase.

Mr. Appleton said, "I am very proud of what we have achieved over my time with Argo. The business has great potential, and I wish the Argo team all the best for the future."

Argo Chief Executive Peter Wall said, "On behalf of the Argo team, I thank Alex for his hard work and significant contributions during his two and a half years with the Company."

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain Peter Wall Chief Executive ir@argoblockchain.com finnCap Ltd Corporate Finance Jonny Franklin-Adams Seamus Fricker Joint Corporate Broker Sunila de Silva +44 207 220 0500 Tennyson Securities Joint Corporate Broker Peter Krens +44 207 186 9030 Tancredi Intelligent Communication UK & Europe Media Relations Salamander Davoudi Emma Valgimigli Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco Nasser Al-Sayed argoblock@tancredigroup.com

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining facilities in Quebec, mining operations in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. Argo also participates in several Web 3.0, DeFi and GameFi projects through its Argo Labs division, further contributing to its business operations, as well as the development of the cryptocurrency markets. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

