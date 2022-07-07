Argentine Luxury Leather Goods, Fashion and Accessories Brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires Announces Opening of U.S. Flagship

Fashion, Lifestyle and Home Décor Brand Expands From E-commerce to Retail Storefront in Miami's Celebrated Design District

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, today announced its luxury leather goods and accessories brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires is slated to celebrate its U.S. flagship's grand opening at the brand's new retail space at Miami Design District's luxury fashion boutiques and shops on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Gaucho - Buenos Aires seeks to provide unmatched access to the distinctive Argentinian lifestyle to people across the world, through its covetable fashions, artisanal design, and unparalleled experiences.

The retail space at 112 NE 41st Street, Suite #106, will serve as Gaucho - Buenos Aires' flagship store in the United States and lies near widely recognized retail brands such as Off White, Bottega Veneta, Gucci, and Chanel, as well as Tesla, Warby Parker and Rag & Bone.

The brand's parent company, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., is rolling out a global markets strategy that seeks to take advantage of the worldwide growth of e-commerce and the accelerated digital economy. Gaucho - Buenos Aires' new Miami Design District retail location is an integral part of Gaucho's strategy to allow customers to personally experience the quality of the brand. The retail location can act as a referral source to introduce the parent company's other luxury lifestyle businesses such as the award-winning, handcrafted Argentine wines of Algodon Fine Wines, and the custom luxury vineyard estates of Algodon Wine Estates. Gaucho - Buenos Aires' Miami flagship may for example become a desired location for wine tasting activations and special showroom events for Algodon's associated real estate project.

"We're very excited to open our flagship location in Miami's Design District," said Scott Mathis, CEO & Chairman of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. "This prestigious location can serve as a visceral glimpse into our growing portfolio. We envision that each of our assets, Algodon Fine Wines, Gaucho - Buenos Aires, Algodon Wine Estates, and our home décor line, Gaucho Casa - can in some way be highlighted in this extraordinary space. In a post Covid-19 world, we expect people will be more focused than ever on enjoying life to the fullest, and that the next decade may well see a boom in consumer spending. As we focus on scaling each of our companies, we seek to create a global community built on a shared passion for living well, on our estates, through our products and in homes across the world."

About Gaucho - Buenos Aires

Gaucho - Buenos Aires is a fashion brand inspired by our modern interpretation of the inimitable spirit of the gaucho-the storied Argentinian wanderers and adventurers who embraced life boldly and confidently. Gaucho - Buenos Aires's leather goods, accessories, and ready-to-wear fashions are made for dynamic global citizens who live authentically and freely and explore the modern world with passion and curiosity. Our styles are made to last, with timeless essentials and an unparalleled dedication to quality. Each handcrafted piece blends the heritage of Argentina-with its artisanal craftsmanship passed down through generations and the finest local materials-with modern, cosmopolitan style, designed to fit your life. The result are pieces that are unique, unforgettable, and authentically individual-Buenos Aires' finest designer label. Gaucho - Buenos Aires is part of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (gauchoholdings.com), which crafts luxury experiences, properties, and products the celebrate the vibrant and distinctive Argentinian lifestyle. To learn more, visit gaucho.com

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires™ (gaucho.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information discussed in this press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Refer to our risk factors set forth in our reports filed on Edgar. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made here.

