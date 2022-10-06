Argentine judge launches probe into Nicaragua abuse claims

ALMUDENA CALATRAVA
·3 min read

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A judge in Argentina has launched a criminal investigation into Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario María Murillo to determine whether they are responsible for crimes against humanity.

Federal Judge Ariel Lijo launched the investigation Wednesday at the behest of prosecutor Eduardo Taiano after two lawyers filed a criminal complaint against Nicaragua’s leaders.

Taiano has said Argentina’s judiciary is within its rights to investigate human rights violations that took place in another country because Argentina’s Constitution recognizes the principle of universal jurisdiction.

As the first measure, Lijo sent a request for information to the Nicaraguan judiciary demanding details on whether there are any open cases related to alleged illegal detentions and the disappearance of people, a judicial official with knowledge of the case told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the investigation is still in a preliminary stage.

This is not the first time Argentina’s judiciary has investigated allegations of human rights abuses in another country using the principle of universal jurisdiction.

A court in Argentina launched an investigation in 2010 into allegations of human rights abuses during the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939) as well as during Francisco Franco’s regime and the two years between the dictator’s death in 1975 and the first democratic elections. More recently, a court in Argentina gave the green light in 2021 to an investigation into claims of human rights violations against the largely Muslim Rohingya population in Myanmar.

In his request for the investigation to be opened, Taiano specifically targeted Ortega and his wife, who is also the country’s vice president, as well as “those who within the state or semi-official structures” can be responsible for dictating executions and persecutions “on political and/or religious grounds.”

Ortega’s government has intensified the persecution of its political adversaries and uses the courts to accuse their family members of criminal activity, according to human rights organizations.

Tens of thousands of Nicaraguans have fled the country as a result of the persecution that followed the massive protests of April 2018 that led to people being detained and receiving long prison sentences.

Argentina’s judicial action is in response to a complaint filed by two lawyers, Darío Richarte and Diego Pirota, based on a news story regarding the detention of Rolando Álvarez, the bishop of Matagalpa who is under house arrest. Little is known about his health.

The complaint pointed out that the situation of the bishop’s detention takes place within the context of a systematic attack against the civilian population and mentions investigations pointing to abuses by Ortega’s government. The investigations were carried out by the Inter American Commission of Human Rights, the U.N. Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, the Center for Legal and Social Studies and the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights.

Taiano has said Argentina’s judiciary can launch the investigation into Nicaragua’s government due to international commitments that “establish the duty of domestic tribunals to investigate in the name of the international community.”

The prosecutor also pointed out that the International Criminal Court would not be able to try any alleged crimes because Nicaragua has not ratified the Rome Statute.

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korean Open

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open on Sunday. The 27-year-old Japanese, who beat top seed and world No.2 Casper Ruud in the quaterfinals, was impressive in defense and his counter-punching style eventually wore down his higher ranked opponent in just under two hours at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center. The unseeded Nishioka, appearing in his second champi

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks edge Oilers 5-4 for first win of the pre-season

    ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — It wasn't perfect but head coach Bruce Boudreau saw his Vancouver Canucks take a step in the right direction on Wednesday. After starting the pre-season 0-3-2, the Canucks finally posted a win, downing the Edmonton Oilers 5-4. “It’s not complete yet," Boudreau said of Vancouver's performance. "There was a lot of scrambly plays in our own zone which we really have to clean up. And they will be cleaned up. But I saw a lot better things going on tonight with the defence and with

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • NHL to use digital advertising on boards for 2022-23 season

    Every single 2022-23 NHL game will feature new digitally enhanced dasherboards as part of league's latest effort to boos ad-related revenue.