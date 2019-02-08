Whitecaps add young Uruguayan striker, Argentine defender with loan deals

VANCOUVER — An Argentine defender and a Uruguayan forward are the latest additions to the Vancouver Whitecaps' roster.

The Major League Soccer club has completed deals that will see 20-year-old striker Joaquin Ardaiz and 25-year-old centre back Erik Godoy join the club on loan.

Ardaiz comes to Vancouver from Swiss Super League club FC Chiasso and will be listed as a young designated player, occupying an international spot.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Godoy joins the 'Caps from Club Atletico Colon in Argentina, where he's been playing professional soccer for eight years.

The Whitecaps say in separate news releases that both details include options for the club to purchase the players.

Coach Marc Dos Santos said in a statement that Ardaiz has the physical and technical tools necessary to succeed in the MLS.

"He's at the early stages of his career and we're going to work with him to reach his full potential," he said. "We believe in his ability and we're looking forward to adding him to the team."

The coach also said Godoy has good experience for his age and has been playing a very competitive type of soccer in an aggressive and intense league.

"In watching Erik and talking to him, we felt that he suits well what we want to do here," Dos Santos said.

The new additions are just the latest acquisitions for the revamped Whitecaps, who've added 13 new athletes since early December.

Vancouver has also split with 20 players from last year's team, which finished the season out of a playoff spot with a 13-13-8 record.

The Whitecaps are currently training in Hawaii ahead of their season opener on March 2.

The Canadian Press