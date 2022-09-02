Argentina's vice president narrowly escapes handgun 'assassination attempt'

A man allegedly aimed a gun at the vice president's head from close range - AFP

A man has been arrested in Argentina after he allegedly aimed a handgun at point-blank range toward Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner on Thursday night, in what President Alberto Fernandez called a homicide attempt.

"A man pointed a firearm at her head and pulled the trigger," the president said in a national broadcast. He said the gun did not fire.

Video from the scene broadcast on local television channels showed Ms Fernández de Kirchner exiting her vehicle surrounded by supporters outside her home when a man could be seen extending his hand with what looked like a pistol. The vice president ducked.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was detained seconds into the incident.

"A person who was identified by those who were close to him who had a gun was detained by (the vice president's) security personnel," Security Minister Anibal Fernandez told local news channel C5N.

Video posted on social media shows the pistol almost touched Ms Fernández de Kirchner's face.

Government officials were quick to describe the incident as an assassination attempt.

"When hate and violence are imposed over the debate of ideas, societies are destroyed and generate situations like the one seen today: an assassination attempt," Economy Minister Sergio Massa said.

Police officers stand guard near the house of Argentina's Vice-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner - Reuters

Ministers in President Alberto Fernandez's government issued a press release saying they "energetically condemn the attempted homicide" of the vice president.

"What happened tonight is of extreme gravity and threatens democracy, institutions and the rule of law," the release read.

Former President Mauricio Macri also repudiated the attack. "This very serious event demands an immediate and profound clarification by the judiciary and security forces," Mr Macri wrote on Twitter.

Ms Fernández de Kirchner, who is not related to the current president, served as president herself in 2007-2015.