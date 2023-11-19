Argentina's Sergio Massa concedes presidential election to Javier Milei

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentina presidential candidate and economy minister Sergio Massa conceded defeat to far-right libertarian Javier Milei in the country's presidential runoff on Sunday.

"I have called Javier Milei to congratulate him," Massa said from his campaign headquarters in Buenos Aires. The economy minister spoke before official results were published.

"The responsibility, the job to provide certainty and guarantees to the functioning of political, social and economic systems in Argentina is the responsibility of the new president, the elected president, and we expect him to do so," Massa said.

