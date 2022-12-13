Argentina World Cup 2022, results, squad list, fixtures and latest odds - Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Argentina are set to be fined heavily after Fifa launched a disciplinary case over mass player misbehaviour during their contentious World Cup quarter-final win against the Netherlands.

Lionel Messi was among a World Cup record 17 players or coaching staff members who were shown yellow cards during or after the game. Both teams were also criticised over their gamesmanship antics during and after penalties.

Football's governing body cited “order and security at matches” in its disciplinary code for charging the Argentina's federation. The worst punishment available is competition expulsion for the charge, although sources close to the case suggested a fine is more likely, as Saudi Arabia received earlier in the tournament. The Netherlands, whose players disrupted Argentina as they walked up to take their penalties, are also facing investigation over one charge.

Argentina substitutes and coaches had encroached the field several times as the game turned confrontational in the late stages as the Dutch scored two late goals to force extra time. There were more heated exchanges on the field after Argentina won the penalty shootout following the 2-2 draw.

Nicolas Otamendi faced criticism after cupping his ears as he celebrated immediately in front of the Dutch players. Messi also was seen in an angry confrontation with Edgar Davids and Louis van Gaal.

Emiliano Martinez also agrily attacked the referee. "The ref was giving everything for them," he said, claiming Antonio Mateu Lahoz had given 10 minutes of added time "for no reason". "He was giving free-kicks outside the box for them, like two, three times," he added. "He just wanted them to score, that's basically it. So, hopefully we don’t have him that ref anymore. He's useless."

A Fifa statement read: "The Fifa disciplinary committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association due to potential breaches of articles 12 (misconduct of players and officials) and 16 (order and security at matches) of the FIFA disciplinary code during the Netherlands v Argentina Fifa World Cup match that took place on December 9.

"Additionally, the Fifa disciplinary committee has opened proceedings against the Dutch Football Association due to potential breaches of article 12 of the Fifa disciplinary code in relation to the same match."

Meanwhile, Messi said Argentina have felt the presence of the late, great Diego Maradona throughout their World Cup campaign, including on Friday when they beat the Netherlands on penalties to reach the semi-finals.

Messi looked to have inspired Argentina into a last four meeting with Brazil's conquerors Croatia after he set up Nahuel Molina's opener before the break and added the second from the penalty spot.

But Argentina blew a two-goal lead deep into stoppage time before goalkeeper Emi Martinez kept his cool to save the first two Dutch penalties and Lautaro Martinez scored the decisive spot kick to send them through.

"Diego is watching us from heaven. He is pushing us and I really hope this stays the same until the end," Messi said.

"When Lautaro scored and we qualified there was a huge joy. It was a weight off our chest," Messi added. "It was a very hard match. From the beginning it was a really tough match, we knew it would be this way.

"We leave that on the pitch with our people. We were really happy and we enjoyed that moment and that's what we can see here and also in Argentina because people are really happy, they are really excited and they are full of enthusiasm.

"The Dutch team made trouble for us with long balls and a lot of players in the area. In the end they drew and we suffered. But we were able to seal our passage to the semi-finals, which is what we wanted."

Argentina will take on Croatia for a place in the final, after the 2018 runners-up beat Brazil on penalties.

Argentina World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Forwards: Paulo Dybala (AS Roma), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City).

Who are their key players?

Until the day he retires from international football (which for a short time in 2016 seemed to have been the case), Messi will always be the standout name in Argentina’s squad. While he didn’t enjoy the most fruitful of campaigns with new club PSG in 2021-22 – at least by his superhuman standards – he is always one of the most dangerous players at the tournament who can produce the moment of magic his country needs.

As well as the captain, Martínez was also weighing in with his fair share of goals in the lead-up to the World Cup. He has bagged 21 goals in 39 appearances since earning his first Argentina cap back in 2018 and will be hoping to build on a successful domestic season with Inter Milan; Martinez scored 21 goals in 35 Serie A appearances in 2021-22.

One of the more crucial defensive players for Argentina is Cristian Romero. The 24-year-old made an instant impact in north London after signing for Tottenham in the summer of 2021, making 22 league appearances last season and simultaneously cementing his place as a regular in the national side.

Who, where and when do Argentina play?

Argentina will play the Croatia in their semi-final match on Tuesday December 13 at 7pm.

Argentina’s results

Group Stage

November 22: Argentina 1 Saudi Arabia 2

November 26: Argentina 2 Mexico 0

November 30: Poland 0 Argentina 2

Last 16

December 3: Argentina 2 Australia 1

Quarter-final

December 9: Netherlands 2 Argentina 2 (Argentina win 4-3 on penalties)

Semi-final

December 13: Argentina vs Croatia

What is Argentina’s World Cup record?

Argentina have been World Cup winners on two occasions: 1978 and 1986. The latter, won in Mexico is one of the most iconic triumphs in the tournament’s history with La Albiceleste captained by Diego Maradona, who was at the height of his powers.

In the midst of his successful seven-year spell with Napoli, he created five and scored five, including the infamous Hand of God goal and the mazy 60-yard run later voted ‘Goal of the Century’ in a 2-1 quarter-final win over England.

They also finished runners-up in both 1990 and 2014, losing to Germany, in one form or another, in the final on both occasions.

What are the latest odds?

