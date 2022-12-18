Morning Mail: Argentina wins World Cup, search for Victorian pitch invaders, warning not to seek out hallucinogenic spinach

Photograph: DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Good morning. Argentina are the World Cup champions after a nail-biting 3-3 draw with France ended in a thrilling penalty shootout.

Meanwhile, filings from RSLs in Victoria show the fraction of the clubs’ gambling revenue spent on donations, gifts and sponsorship, and Australians are warned not to consume hallucinogenic spinach – even recreationally.

Australia

World

Adam Morton on Australia and the climate crisis: what happened in 2022 and what’s next?

Labor’s environmental priorities have included trying to slow the rapid decline of Australia’s natural environment and seeking greater influence at international climate talks. Guardian Australia’s climate and environment editor, Adam Morton, talks to Jane Lee about how the new government has started to change Australia’s approach to the climate emergency and what’s ahead for 2023.

In-depth

A month on from the floods that tore through the central west of NSW like an inland tsunami, residents in Eugowra are facing a long and expensive road to recovery. Some of those left homeless are still waiting for claims that might take weeks or months; others were uninsured against floods because they couldn’t afford the thousands of dollars a year in premiums. Caitlin Cassidy speaks to residents grappling with costs – and their futures.

Not the news

Trying to plan Christmas on a budget? Guardian Australia has you covered with tips for op shop table settings, pantry canapés and even getting creative with the date you celebrate the holiday.

The world of sport

Test cricket | Australia claimed a historic six-wicket victory against South Africa in Brisbane, the first time since 1931 that a Test in Australia has ended in two days.

Media roundup

A review into the Coalition’s May federal election loss will say the Liberal party’s grassroots failed to represent the community, the Australian reports, while the Daily Telegraph profiles four Liberal women lifting the lid on what they say is their party’s sexist culture. The Age covers the aftermath of the Melbourne derby violence, saying the chaos has left the A-League broken beyond repair. And the Courier-Mail has updates on a young boy bitten by a dingo at a K’gari (Fraser Island) campground.

What’s happening today

Referendum changes | The Australian Election Commission and legal experts will front public hearings of a parliamentary committee looking to modernise referendum law.

Nurses’ strike | NSW Nurses and Midwives’ Association members at Mater and St Vincent’s private hospitals will stop work for one hour this afternoon

