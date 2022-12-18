Argentina Wins FIFA World Cup 2022

After a pretty spectacular game -- one that ended in over half an hour of extra time and penalties -- Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Playing against France, the winning goal was scored by Gonzalo Montiel during penalties, after the game itself ended in an equal scoring of 3-3. Despite France losing the game, the man of the match was undoubtedly 23-year-old Kylian Mbappé, who scored every single one of France's three goals. Argentina's first two goals were scored by Lionel Messi, with the third goal scored by Ángel Di María.

The 2022 World Cup marked the first one since Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona died in 2020, also the last player to win the world cup for Argentina in 1986. As a result, it's been a pretty special game for the team, and for Argentinian fans all over the world.

In other breaking news, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky shared the first video of their baby boy.