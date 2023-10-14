Argentina wanted to be under the radar and their ambush caught out Wales

Michael Cheika has mastermided Argentina's low-key run to the World Cup semi-finals - Getty Images/Adam Pretty

Michael Cheika could barely contain himself as Nicolas Sanchez darted under the posts for the decisive score. A giant bear of a man, he looked as if he was ready to leap up on his desk amid the thrill of it all. Few had given his Argentina players a prayer here, recalling how feebly they had folded against England in this stadium five weeks earlier. But having crept under the radar, they reached full bloom when it mattered most, orchestrating a display of pluck and defiance with which Wales simply could not cope.

It has been a conscious choice by Argentina to dial down the noise. On the opening weekend of this World Cup, they deliberately scheduled their captain’s run to clash with France’s curtain-raiser against New Zealand so that few reporters would attend. At 56, Cheika is wily enough to recognise that the tone of a campaign is seldom set by the first game. South Africa lost theirs four years ago and ended up seizing the ultimate prize. It was with this in mind that he told his side to purge the memory of a 24-point loss to England as fast as they could. Better days, he predicted, would soon be theirs.

Cheika can reflect that his prophecy has come good, in glorious style. Superbly marshalled by Julian Montoya, Argentina went up through the gears expertly in the second half, first through Emiliano Boffelli’s hat-trick of penalties and finally with Sanchez’s opportunistic coup de grâce, intercepting Sam Costelow’s pass to bolt for the line. No wonder Cheika had trouble suppressing his emotions at the end.

He might be an impressive polyglot, holding forth in fluent Spanish just as he does in French and Italian, but even he struggled to express himself fully in his latest language. Answers for the Argentinian journalists were peppered with lapses into English, with a heavy Australian accent: “The crowd were going crazy, know what I mean, mate?”

It did feel like an Argentina takeover by the time Sanchez’s try put the outcome beyond doubt. The chanting was incessant, as euphoric supporters shook the stanchions of the building by bouncing up and down. The Wales fans, trooping out through an ocean of blue-and-white, hardly knew what it had hit them. One minute they had dared believe their team were easing into a second straight World Cup final, the next they watched them walk straight into an ambush.

Story continues

Argentina have qualified for their third Wordl CUp semi-final - Reuters/Benoit Tessier

While it might be tempting to label Argentina mercurial, given their habit of oscillating wildly between blunders and brilliance, Cheika was having none of it. Reversing a 27-3 humbling by England to administer a 27-13 defeat to Wales was, he insisted, all part of a World Cup’s natural evolution.

“I don’t think it was a turnaround,” he said. “In these tournaments you learn – it’s about how you build into it. I have come into this event with different draws and this time, I felt we had the right preparation. “We learned a lot in that first game, because we had several players competing at their first World Cup. It’s not a linear process. It goes up and down. We just didn’t get it right against England. And anyway, they scored nine kicks, it wasn’t as if we gave up a try.”

For all the immediate shock of seeing Wales head home, recent history had suggested Argentina were not to be underestimated. In the run-up to this World Cup, they had beaten Australia twice as well as New Zealand, not to mention England at Twickenham. At their best, they can be irresistible, as Warren Gatland discovered on this torrid Marseille evening. Combining great skill with a deep well of resilience, they were well-equipped to prevail in the frenzy of the last few minutes.

Cheika’s satisfaction was profound. It had been eight years since he engineered a result of this significance on the grandest stage, ejecting England from their own World Cup. Remember that sly little fist-pump he did for the Twickenham cameras when Matt Giteau hared down the right for Australia’s winning moment? He was in the same type of mood after denying Wales. He had spoken with weary resignation about how everybody was ranking the Welsh the favourites beforehand, but this time his team made sure, emphatically, that they had the last word.

“We’re thrilled to be going to Paris,” Cheika said. “We haven’t had a taste of it yet.” It was tempting to wonder, on this evidence, whether he entertained any vision of returning to coach Australia after the Eddie Jones fiasco. Cheika was devastated by the Wallabies’ exit at England’s hands in 2019 and has not given up on the idea of a comeback. But he might have an even more stirring tale to script first. With Argentina, he is forging a team in his own indestructible image.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.