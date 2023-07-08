Argentina vs New Zealand LIVE: Rugby Championship score and latest updates today

Argentina host New Zealand in their Rugby Championship opener (Getty Images)

Argentina kick off their Rugby Championship campaign against New Zealand as the two sides meet in Mendoza.

The Pumas secured an historic first away victory against the All Blacks last year, and will take plenty of confidence into their Rugby Championship opener.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With the World Cup in France fast approaching, both sides have made a number of intriguing selections as Michael Cheika and Ian Foster seek to narrow down a wider squad into a 33-man group to travel to the tournament in the autumn.

Foster will leave his role as head coach of New Zealand after the World Cup, with Scott Robertson stepping up to take over the national side after a period of sustained success with the Crusaders.

Damian McKenzie, one of the stars of Super Rugby Pacific with the Chiefs, has earned the first opportunity at fly-half for the All Blacks, while Argentina have opted for the talented Lucio Cinti at inside centre as part of an exciting backline.

Follow all the live updates from the Rugby Championship below:

Rugby Championship LIVE - Argentina vs New Zealand

KICK OFF!

South Africa thump Australia in Rugby Championship opener

TRY! Argentina 0-5 NEW ZEALAND (Dane Coles try, 6 minutes)

20:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand strike early!

Argentina 0-0 New Zealand, 4 minutes

20:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Not the best attacking idea from Argentina, rushing to a marked blindside and then lifting an aimless chip ahead. Damian McKenzie is back to gather and claim a mark.

And Scott Barrett then pinches Argentina’s lineout.

Argentina 0-0 New Zealand, 3 minutes

20:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And there’s an early error from the Barrett brothers, Beauden looking to bring Jordie back on his inside as the full-back arcs towards the left touchline, but the ball hits the deck.

Knock-on, Argentina feed, 40 out from the New Zealand line. Gonzalo Bertranou to put the ball in on his 50th cap.

Argentina 0-0 New Zealand, 2 minutes

20:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Caleb Clarke takes a high kick nicely as New Zealnad regain possession on their own ten-metre. Ardie Savea delivers a punching carry up the right but Ethan de Groot is deposited on his derriere, the prop upright in the carry and perpendicular soon after.

No try! Argentina 0-0 New Zealand, 1 minute

20:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Damian McKenzie, you lucky boy. The All Blacks fly-half slams his attempted clearance straight into Pablo Matera’s raised arms, and both Matera and Matias Moroni lunge after it ready to ground. McKenzie just, and I mean just, gets his hand to it first.

A real fright first up for New Zealand, though.

Argentina 0-0 New Zealand, 1 minute

20:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Charged down! Have Argentina scored straight away? The TMO will have a look...

KICK OFF!

20:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Santiago Carreras gets us underway in Mendoza.

Argentina vs New Zealand

20:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A typically passionate rendition of the Argentine national anthem, tears in the eyes of the ever emotional Tomas Lavanini, and plenty of energy right down the line as his teammates psych themselves up for battle. The crowd are up for this, too, but fall silent for the Haka, led by Aaron Smith, New Zealand’s scrum-half rising tall as his teammates kneel around him.

Story continues

Right, we’re ready to go.

Argentina vs New Zealand: Match Officials

20:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An all-Australian officiating team today.

Referee: Angus Gardner ARs: Nic Berry & Jordan WayTMO: Brett Cronan

Argentina vs New Zealand

20:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It looks a lovely day for some rugby in Mendoza, bright blue skies to greet the players. It’s got an old school feel, the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, a running track around the outside and a cramped corridor out to the playing surface. The walk from the dressing rooms includes crossing a sports hall.

Argentina vs New Zealand: Lucio Sordoni returns

19:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Traditionally, Argentina’s strength was always scrummaging, the Pumas sides of yesteryear building around set-piece power. Not so this group - if anything, you could term prop depth as a bit of a weakness in Michael Cheika’s squad.

It’s good, then, to see Lucio Sordoni back to start. It’s been a tough old trot for the tighthead since his last test in 2020, a 14-month lay-off stalling the career of an emerging young front-rower.

But Sordoni is back in form and enjoying the delight of Glasgow, initially joining Franco Smith’s side on a short-term deal but impressing to earn a longer stay in the Scottish city. If he can solidify things at scrum-time, he’ll have a real shot at a World Cup spot at the very least.

¡Los Pumas en cancha! ¡En minutos comienza el partido que esperamos durante meses! 😎#SomosLosPumas | #MásPumasQueNunca pic.twitter.com/z7KVZL38eL — Los Pumas (@lospumas) July 8, 2023

Argentina vs New Zealand: Emoni Narawa debuts

19:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The race for a starting All Blacks back three spot at the World Cup looks like it could be incredibly tight, particularly if one of Beauden Barrett or Damian McKenzie ends up occupying the 15 shirt, thus pencilling Will Jordan in as a likely wing starter. The coming force is Mark Telea, the slippery-as-an-eel Blues man, but Emoni Narawa also had a standout Super Rugby Pacific season and gets his first opportunity today. He should enjoy having McKenzie out there with him, the pair combining superbly throughout this year for the Chiefs, but will be tested defensively by Mateo Carreras, quick-as-a-hiccup and in flying form at Kingston Park as a member of Newcastle Falcons’ growing contingent of Argentines.

Argentina vs New Zealand: All Blacks XV beats Japan

19:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A bit of news from earlier today, with an All Blacks XV kicking off a short tour with a win over a Japan XV. It was scratchy early on from New Zealand’s second string but solid after the interval to pull away and record a 38-6 victory - they face the Brave Blossoms proper in Kumamoto next weekend.

Full time here in Tokyo!



Arigato gozaimasu 🖤 pic.twitter.com/mPOb16yV1B — AllBlacksXV (@AllBlacksXV) July 8, 2023

Argentina vs New Zealand: Back five battle key

19:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Argentina may be without Marcos Kremer, but it’s still a fearsome five at the back of their pack. The hallmark of both of their big wins last year was how that unit was able to impose itself physically, Pablo Matera and Juan Martin Gonzalez particularly impressive as the All Blacks were knocked offf in Christchurch.

They will spy a chance here to do something similar to a New Zealand pack lacking Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock’s gnarl and snarl. Sam Cane has re-found form this year, which is timely given the respect he commands as a leader in this All Blacks side, but it still feels like he needs a big performance or two over the next few weeks to cement himself in the side for the World Cup given how Dalton Papali’i came on last year.

“When you think about collisions, loose forwards are involved in a lot of those on both sides of the ball,” Cane said on Friday.

“Not just the loosies, they’ve got a big, physical forward pack. They pride themselves on set-piece dominance and they’re big bodies, they know how to carry hard and tackle hard.

“It’s a challenge we’re looking forward to as a forward pack. It’s no secret that rugby games are often won up front up so it’s gonna be good.”

Argentina vs New Zealand: Lucio Cinti gets an opportunity at centre

19:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

These have been a difficult couple of months for Lucio Cinti, the Argentina back’s future plunged into uncertainty after London Irish’s demise. Thankfully, Cinti has quickly picked up a new contract, and should have plenty of fun at Saracens next season.

His selection in the centres today is intriguing - he has a little bit of experience in midfield, but much of his senior career post starring on the sevens circuit has come on the wing, where his height and speed are mighty valuable. His installation in the 12 shirt perhaps speaks to Michael Cheika wanting a bit more threat instead of the rock solid pairing of Matias Orlando and Matias Moroni, and Argentina are hardly short of wing alternatives - even with the late loss of Bautista Delguy, Argentina can still afford to go without Santiago Cordero, Juan Cruz Mallia and Juan Imhoff.

‘Matured’ Damian McKenzie aims to take fly-half chance

19:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Damian McKenzie’s hopes of returning to the All Blacks fold appeared in jeopardy when he flew off to Japan at the end of 2021 for a lucrative season with Tokyo Sungoliath.

On Saturday, however, the playmaker will wear the number 10 jersey against Argentina after forcing the selectors’ hand with a brilliant Super Rugby season for the Waikato Chiefs.

It will be McKenzie’s third start at flyhalf in his 41st test, with the position switching between Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett in recent seasons.

With electric pace and a raking boot, the 28-year-old has thrilled crowds with his attacking instincts for years but was sometimes marked down for being too flamboyant when sound game management was required.

That criticism has fallen away after steering the Chiefs with aplomb in their run to the Super Rugby Pacific final.

Often deployed at fullback to great effect in the past, McKenzie locked down the Chiefs’ 10 shirt and never looked back.

In a sign of All Blacks coach Ian Foster’s faith, he will take kicking duties off the tee from centre Jordie Barrett against the Pumas in Mendoza as they launch their Rugby Championship defence in the lead-up to the World Cup.

“My game’s probably matured a little bit more than what it has in the past,” McKenzie told New Zealand media.

“I used to run myself into trouble a bit, and put the team under pressure.

“I’ve learnt that kicking is a big part of being a playmaker, and having that experience this year with the Chiefs has been great.”

Reuters

(Getty Images)

Team News - New Zealand

19:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Damian McKenzie gets first crack at ten for New Zealand, with the Chiefs playmaker coming off a fine Super Rugby Pacific season. There’s a debut for his club colleague Emoni Narawa on the wing, while Josh Lord gets a chance to burgeon his reputation in the second row alongside Scott Barrett. The other two Barrett brothers fill the 12 and 15 shirts, with the right assembly of his playmaking options a key question for Ian Foster to answer ahead of the World Cup.

New Zealand XV: Ethan de Groot, Dane Coles, Tyrel Lomax; Scott Barrett, Josh Lord; Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane (capt.), Ardie Savea; Aaron Smith, Damian McKenzie; Caleb Clarke, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Emoni Narawa; Beauden Barrett.

Replacements: Codie Taylor, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa’i, Dalton Papali’i; Finlay Christie, Richie Mo’unga, Braydon Ennor.

Team to take on Argentina in Mendoza 🫡 pic.twitter.com/bihFPDrDIm — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 6, 2023

Team News - Argentina

19:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Michael Cheika’s first Argentina side of the year is captained by hooker Julian Montoya, who is joined in the front row by Lucio Sordoni, back amongst things for the first time internationally in nearly three years after a long injury lay-off. Marcos Kremer’s suspension affords Rodrigo Bruni an opportunity in the back row while Lucio Cinti is an eye-catching starter at inside centre, the former sevens player more often a wing so far in his young test career but providing plenty of threat in a backline full of strike runners.

That backline had been due to include Bautista Delguy, but the wing is a late scratch; Sebastián Cancelliere steps in after an excellent season with Glasgow.

Argentina XV: Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (capt.), Lucio Sordoni; Matias Alemanno, Tomas Lavanini; Pablo Matera, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Rodrigo Bruni; Gonzalo Bertranou, Santiago Carreras; Mateo Carreras, Lucio Cinti, Matias Moroni, Sebastián Cancelliere; Emiliano Boffelli.

Replacements: Agustin Creevy, Mayco Vicas, Eduardo Bello, Pedro Rubiolo, Santiago Grondona; Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolas Sanchez, Matias Orlando.

Argentina vs New Zealand

19:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Still a little while yet before we get going in Mendoza, but there’s news of a late change to bring you, so let’s check in on the two 23s...

South Africa demolish Australia to hand Eddie Jones unhappy start in Rugby Championship

18:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wing Kurt-Lee Arendse scored a hattrick of tries as a South Africa side missing several regulars made it an unhappy return for Australia coach Eddie Jones as the Springboks eased to a 43-12 Rugby Championship win at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Boks were also awarded two penalty tries and got another from flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit in the bonus-point victory as they dominated the aerial battle and had too much muscle and speed for the visitors, who have now lost all seven of their visits to Pretoria.

There will be few positives for Jones in his first match back in charge of the Wallabies since 2005, though they scored an early try through wing Marika Koroibete and a late one via debutant Carter Gordon, and enjoyed line-out success on both teams’ throws.

South Africa sent a number of players to New Zealand this week ahead of their second fixture in Auckland next Saturday, handing a debut to lock Jean Kleyn. They were far from perfect, but still did more than enough for the comfortable win.

“I’m really proud of the boys, it was a fantastic performance,” Bok captain Duane Vermeulen said at the post-match presentation. “We played to our strengths. We can still improve, it was not 100 percent our best performance, but I’m very happy with the result.”

The visitors received two yellow cards in the second half, for hooker Dave Porecki and wing Suliasi Vunivalu, a symptom of the pressure they were put under by their hosts.

Reuters

South Africa demolish Australia in Rugby Championship

Argentina vs New Zealand

18:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What of the Pumas, then? 2022 was a successful year for Argentina, Michael Cheika’s appointment paying immediate dividends with historic wins in New Zealand and at Twickenham. With a friendly World Cup draw to come in the autumn, Cheika will have genuine hopes his side can yet repeat the achievements of the 2015 vintage, with a semi-final berth eminently achievable for a side with plenty of good qualities.

First, though, comes this curtailed campaign, with trips to Sydney and Johannesburg following this sole home fixture. Can they secure a third win against the All Blacks in this cycle?

On to Argentina vs New Zealand...

18:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, that just about does us for the early wrap on South Africa’s tonking of Australia. We’ll have plenty more reaction over the coming days.

But we’ve more Rugby Championship business to attend to this evening - New Zealand are in Malbec country, with Argentina eyeing another statement victory.

Australia co-captain James Slipper reacts after thrashing

18:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“There was an opportunity to put in a performance we are proud of, but we just defended the whole of the second half, they put us under so much pressure. We will learn from that,” Slipper says.

“It is a tough start, but we have a long year ahead of us. There is plenty more to come. We didn’t deal with the pressure, and the lack of discipline put us on the back foot.”

FT: South Africa 43-12 Australia

18:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Springboks now head for Auckland to meet up with some of their advanced party ahead of a round two encounter with the All Blacks. Will they continue with the same attacking ambition they showed in the first half today? They’ve got the horses to continue to play a wider game but New Zealand are unlikely to be so rough around the edges.

Australia’s second fixture is in Sydney against Argentina.

FT: South Africa 43-12 Australia

18:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The frightening thing for Australia will be that it was far from a full-strength South Africa side. Several of Eddie Jones’s gambles failed to fire - Suliasi Vunivalu was tortured by Kurt-Lee Arendse, Reece Hodge was inaccurate with the boot and quiet otherwise, and Tom Hooper endured a horror half-hour before his evening was ended early with injury. That’s as subdued as I’ve seen Will Skelton for a long while, too. Work to be done.

FT: South Africa 43-12 Australia

18:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New start, same problems for Eddie Jones, his side utterly out-muscled and out-played by South Africa for a second game in succession. This performance was even worse than the one that ended his tenure at Twickenham. Time is tight to turn things around before the World Cup but it’s hard to pick any positives out of that - having scored first through Marika Koroibete, it was almost complete capitulation from Australia.

FT: South Africa 43-12 Australia

18:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A proper Pretoria pummelling from South Africa, utterly dominant for 60 minutes to give Eddie Jones a disastrous start to his second stint in charge of the Wallabies. Australia simply had no answer for much of a one-sided contest that really could have ended up even uglier for the visitors.

Too many standouts to list for the Springboks, really, but Marco van Staden, Andre Esterhuizen and Manie Libbok will certainly have done their hopes of heavy World Cup involvement no harm. South Africa mean business.

FULL TIME! SOUTH AFRICA 43-12 AUSTRALIA

18:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(AFP via Getty Images)

TRY! South Africa 43-12 AUSTRALIA (Carter Gordon try, 81 minutes)

18:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A consolation score for Carter Gordon on debut!

A run of 43 unanswered points is at last broken by Australia. It’s a beauty, really, caution tossed to the wind given the situation as a series of unlikely offloads improbably hit Wallabies hands. Marika Koroibete combines with his new colleague, tracking Gordon all the way in case he can offer further assistance, but the fly-half shows his easy speed to accelerate away from South African chasers and canter to a first test try.

Gordon knocks through the conversion, but it matters only in the final accounting.

South Africa 43-5 Australia, 79 minutes

18:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It says something about the totality of South Africa’s dominance that it feels like they’ve left plenty of points out there. Another error ends their latest movement in advanced territory as Suliasi Vunivalu returns for the game’s dregs.

South Africa 43-5 Australia, 78 minutes

17:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia still a man short as South Africa go in search of a seventh try. Grant Williams explores the blindside and likes the look of the open space, scurrying into it like a terrier puppy. He finds Canan Moodie, who treads the touchline tightrope before digging out a deft dab.

Good cover from Marika Koroibete, coming across to collect before Moodie can capitalise, but the Australia wing can’t keep himself from ending up with chalk on his toes. South Africa’s lineout.

TRY! SOUTH AFRICA 43-5 Australia (Pieter-Steph du Toit try, 76 minutes)

17:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Pieter-Steph du Toit dots down!

Du Toit can scarcely believe the space in front of him as he stoops to scoop up at the base of a ruck, not an Australian in sight as he lunges over the tackled player to complete the simplest of scores.

Another two points from Manie Libbok’s boot - South Africa will fancy fifty here.

South Africa 36-5 Australia, 74 minutes

17:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa’s big biffers bash away at the Australia line, Andre Esterhuizen prominent, replacement Evan Roos, too...

South Africa 36-5 Australia, 73 minutes

17:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Zane Nonggor gets a scrum-time lesson from Thomas du Toit. Another penalty against the visitors; South Africa prod once more for the right corner.

South Africa 36-5 Australia, 71 minutes

17:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Yowzer. You thought Australia might take a little bit of time to settle under Eddie Jones but this has been beyond even what the most pessimistic Wallabies fans might have feared. Carter Gordon is on for a debut, but these are hardly ideal circumstances to insert a young playmaker into.

And that’s not an auspicious start from the Rebels fly-half, his shock of blonde hair flapping away as he shakes his head after releasing a careless forward pass.

PENALTY TRY! SOUTH AFRICA 36-5 Australia (69 minutes)

17:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another penalty try! There’s no cover to help Vunivalu’s cause - an outstretched hand blocks the ball’s path as Arendse waits to amble in. Seven more to South Africa’s tally.

Yellow card! South Africa 29-5 Australia, 69 minutes

17:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia are going to lose another here - a deliberate knock on from Suliasi Vunivalu denies Kurt-Lee Arendse a fourth score...it’ll definitely be yellow, and probably more.

South Africa 29-5 Australia, 67 minutes

17:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Yikes. It really hasn’t been good since the interval from Australia, but that might be a new low, Quade Cooper scudding his goalline dropout over the touchline on the full.

South Africa 29-5 Australia, 66 minutes

17:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cobus Reinach’s day is done, Grant Williams on in his stead at scrum-half. Marco van Staden’s effective evening is also at an end; Deon Fourie replaces him.

A speedy snipe from Williams! Immediate impact from the little nine, rifling past Australia’s guard defenders into the 22.

Pieter-Steph du Toit powers over...held up! RG Snyman offers burly support to his teammate but not enough to get the ball to ground. Desperate defence from Australia.

South Africa 29-5 Australia, 64 minutes

17:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Richie Arnold is on for an Australia debut, and Zane Nonggor will soon join his fellow first-capper. Here he comes, the tighthead, along with left-sided counterpart Matt Gibbon; Jordan Uelese will also be on for the remainder as Dave Porecki’s period in the sin bin finishes with no sign of the starting hooker’s return.

Not the best start for the new Aussie front row - Gibbon is picked out for walking around under pressure.

South Africa 29-5 Australia, 63 minutes

17:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa swap in their replacement front row, messrs Dweba, Du Toit and Koch replacing Kitshoff, Mbonambi and Malherbe. Strong stuff from the starting trio.

Cobus Reinach is still with us at scrum-half, but that’s not his best box kick - drifting on the breeze directly out with Kurt-Lee Arendse’s chase for nought.

South Africa 29-5 Australia, 62 minutes

17:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s an enormous hit from Duane Vermeulen, positively pulverizing opposite number Rob Valetini as the number eight hurries upfield from the base of the scrum.

Quade Cooper’s clearance fails to find touch, and South Africa run it back. Lukhanyo Am drops ball to boot, stabbing up the left, but Tom Wright covers nicely and the Springboks then infringe at the breakdown.

South Africa 29-5 Australia, 61 minutes

17:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The maul begins to move but rather collapses under its own weight, South Africa’s forwards perhaps overeager to get to the line and tangling legs.

Plan B, then, Bongi Mbonambi driving around the corner. Wider now, Canan Moodie’s snaking hips trying to charm Tate McDemott - the scrum-half does rather well to hold his position and cling on as Moodie tries the outside. The wing’s infield offload drifts forward.

South Africa 29-5 Australia, 59 minutes

17:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia are faltering in every facet. Steven Kitshoff munches Allan Ala’alatoa and draws a penalty out of the tighthead. Manie Libbok hooks it towards the corner.

South Africa 29-5 Australia, 58 minutes

17:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This must all feel strangely familiar to Eddie Jones, on his way to back-to-back batterings by the Springboks after South Africa ended his England tenure in November. There’s a party feel in Pretoria now, the DJ playing a few favourites as the crowd get their boogie on.

Tate McDemott is on at scrum half for Australia, peering over at the latest set-piece skirmish after a forward pass.

South Africa 29-5 Australia, 56 minutes

17:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dave Porecki’s yellow card necessitates the introduction of Jordan Uelese, the hooker trotting out to pack down. He and his front row mates are in reverse gear at scrum time but Nic White manages to extract the ball just in time.

No try! South Africa 29-5 Australia, 55 minutes

17:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s getting ugly for Australia! Manie Libbok collects a loose ball and waltzes under the posts!

Hang on - there’s a hand through on to the ball in the tackle from Pieter-Steph du Toit and that looks like a knock-on. Yep, Brendon Pickerill confirms as much from the TMO truck and the try is chalked off.

South Africa 29-5 Australia, 55 minutes

17:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia are totally lost out there. A clumsy aerial challenge from the restart gives South Africa a penalty.

PENALTY TRY! SOUTH AFRICA 29-5 Australia (54 minutes)

17:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Seven more for South Africa!

Bad to worse for Australia, who are being blown away in this second half. That’s the bonus point score, Dave Porecki clearly hauling the maul down after RG Snyman had taken Bongi Mbonambi’s accurate throw.

Porecki is sent to the sin bin.

TMO check! South Africa 22-5 Australia, 54 minutes

17:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The South Africa maul gets a moving and are they over? Held up is the call, but assistant referee Andrea Piardi wonders if Dave Porecki might have felled it illegally. Upstairs for a check...

South Africa 22-5 Australia, 53 minutes

17:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia are starting to capitulate. A tackle off the ball gifts South Africa penalty and the Springboks return to the visitors’ 22.

RG Snyman replaces Marvin Orie - the Munster lock is back in a South Africa shirt for the first time since the 2019 World Cup final.

TRY! SOUTH AFRICA 22-5 Australia (Kurt-Lee Arendse try, 51 minutes)

17:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kurt-Lee Arendse can’t stop scoring! It’s a hat-trick for the wing...provided the TMO clears a forward pass...

Brendon Pickerill is satisfied - the try stands! Australia were the architects of their own downfall, Len Ikitau slicing out on the full after tha Mbonambi overthrow. Marco van Staden and Andre Esterhuizen set down foundations with a couple of sizeable midfield carries before Pieter-Steph du Toit’s long limbs went striding further on.

Australia were left short of numbers on the left as Lukhanyo Am came around the corner, the centre’s flick flat to the flashing feet of Arendse. There’s still plenty for the wing to do, but he beats two in a phone box to get over in the corner and dot down his third try.

South Africa 17-5 Australia, 49 minutes

17:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More breakdown joy for South Africa, continuing their early second half dominance. Posts or corner?

Tickled up the touchline. Bongi Mbonambi will throw ten metres away from the Australia line.

Over the top! Another chance goes begging, hooker and his jumper in different timezones as the intended hoistee doesn’t get up promptly enough to take Mbonambi’s dart.

South Africa 17-5 Australia, 45 minutes

17:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa haven’t mauled much today but show they’ve still got a muscular massed effort in their toolkit, making metres meatily from the lineout drive. Bongi Mbonambi breaks away and is dragged down five out.

The Springboks are just making untimely errors, though. Pieter-Steph du Toit is the culprit here, messy mitts as he tries to grasp and launch a close-in carry. Knocked on. Australia clear more conclusively.

South Africa 17-5 Australia, 44 minutes

17:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Duane Vermeulen comes stomping around the corner, punching into the Australian fringe defence from the back of a maul. It’s back in the captain’s hands a few phases later, Vermeulen spotting a soft shoulder out on the right and driving to within five metres.

But the ball spills loose, and Australia snatch it. Can they extricate themselves? No, another sliced clearing kick, this time from Suliasi Vunivalu. The Wallabies can’t get out.

South Africa 17-5 Australia, 43 minutes

17:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Willie le Roux covers shrewdly as Quade Cooper tries a little clip up the right touchline. Le Roux’s return is better directed, Nic White having to scramble again and skewing his kick out for limited gain of ground.

South Africa can attack from deep in enemy territory.

South Africa 17-5 Australia, 41 minutes

17:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nic White hooks a hurried clearance away after taking a beat too long to set himself beneath Manie Libbok’s restart.

Andre Esterhuizen sets a platform for South Africa, and then it’s to the skies - Canan Moodie hares after the up-and-under and beats Marika Koroibete on the leap. Moodie can’t quite cling on as he comes back down to earth. Wallabies scrum 15 out from their own line.

Second half underway! South Africa 17-5 Australia

17:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

HT: South Africa 17-5 Australia

17:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia have tried to play a territory based game but perhaps have been slow to adjust to South Africa’s eagerness to attack. Given the size of his side, the regularity with which they have lost defensive collisions will also be of real concern to Eddie Jones.

Plenty of stand-in starters having good games for South Africa so far. Marco van Staden’s been excellent in the back row, while the Manie Libbok and Andre Esterhuizen partnership is working perfectly to pose complex problems at the line.

The players are back out there.

HT: South Africa 17-5 Australia

17:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tom Hooper has a shoulder injury, it would seem, explaining his early withdrawal - though the debutant flanker hadn’t started particularly well and you did fear that Eddie Jones had again employed his famous hook to try and spark something for his side. Australia haven’t been bad in attack, threatening when they’ve had the ball, but a few moments of inaccuracy in possession have been costly. Their defence will be a more major concern, beaten every which way, out wide as South Africa’s playmakers put width on the ball and up the centre by the hosts punchy forward carriers.

Work to be done in the second half.

HT: South Africa 17-5 Australia

16:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An excellent half from South Africa, penetrative and physical to take a deserved lead into the sheds. The Springboks have been rewarded for their ambition, showing their willingness to test the edges of the Australian defence early on and breaching it regularly as the half wore on.

Kurt-Lee Arendse has already crossed twice to take his tally to nine tries in eight tests - the Pretoria crowd have rather liked what they’ve seen so far.

HALF TIME! SOUTH AFRICA 17-5 AUSTRALIA

16:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Missed penalty! South Africa 17-5 Australia, 43 minutes

16:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Reece Hodge has a booming boot...but not even he can thunder it through from there. Into South African hands five yards shy of the uprights and that’ll do us for the first 40.

South Africa 17-5 Australia, 41 minutes

16:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia will have one more go before the interval. Suliasi Vunivalu puts some footwork on, darting infield off a jab from his right boot, and a lazy South African tackler gives away a penalty on the Australian ten-metre line.

The Wallabies are excited as Michael Hooper benefits from a friendly hop and canters away, but the co-captain and a couple of other chasers were ahead of Quade Cooper as the fly-half kicked.

Back for the penalty, then - and Reece Hodge will take it on from 66 metres!

South Africa 17-5 Australia, 40 minutes

16:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Andre Esterhuizen has been exceptional so far, muscular, mean, menacing. He tosses a couple of Australian defenders away on his latest charge, but a misdirected pass stalls momentum in the next phase.

Everything seems to be going South Africa’s way. A kick somehow ends up in Kurt-Lee Arendse’s hands having jagged between three Australians out of the Loftus Versfeld surface, but a knock-on prevents further progress. The hooter sounds as Australia set a scrum 30 metres out from their own line.

South Africa 17-5 Australia, 38 minutes

16:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Willie le Roux lifts another of his trademark dinks, but not for the first time today gets bad advice from the caddy, a club too many as he chips through the back. Out on the full again.

But Australia can’t seem to find a foothold. Suliasi Vunivalu puts his hands on the deck before driving through a ruck and is penalised for going off his feet.

South Africa 17-5 Australia, 35 minutes

16:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa are rampant now. A glorious pass from Manie Libbok skims the noses of the Australian defensive line but fizzes into Canan Moodie’s hands, and the Springboks are back down in the 22.

Australia’s forwards are blowing, too, struggling as they turn to get back into position. Luckily for the visitors, South Africa leave the ball exposed at a ruck and James Slipper nips in. The loosehead’s kick is a nasty slice but ensures he and his colleagues can at least draw breath.

South Africa 17-5 Australia, 33 minutes

16:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An early substitution from Eddie Jones, never afraid of retrieving his crook. It feels harsh on debutant Tom Hooper, but Jones does have form with this sort of thing - Pete Samu replaces the flanker, who hadn’t had a great first half-hour.

TRY! SOUTH AFRICA 17-5 Australia (Kurt-Lee Arendse try, 31 minutes)

16:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Delightfully worked down the blindside and Kurt-Lee Arendse has a double!

It’s a nifty set-piece move from South Africa. They drag in the Australian forwards with a maul feint but Marco van Staden breaks back blind from the base, combining with a lurking Bongi Mbonambi. Mbonambi flips neatly over his shoulder for a galloping Arendse, who has the speed to sweep in up the left touchline.

Clever from the Springboks - but Australia’s defence was opened up rather easily. Manie Libbok adds two more.

South Africa 10-5 Australia, 30 minutes

16:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia are really struggling to handle South Africa’s attack. Andre Esterhuizen steps out of a tackle and then gets a bit of luck, the ball ricocheting back to him after he kicks into Australian legs. The Wallabies are fortunate that South Africa lose control at the base of a ruck - but you feel another Springboks score may be coming.

South Africa 10-5 Australia, 28 minutes

16:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is interesting that Reece Hodge is kicking for Australia ahead of Quade Cooper - Gareth Anscombe took the tee in Cooper’s appearance for the Barbarians at Twickenham in May, and you wonder if Cooper is not quite yet back fully in rhythm after that Achilles injury last year.

South Africa 10-5 Australia, 28 minutes

16:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Rob Valetini comes charging towards the South African chasers as he launches into a locomotive-like hurtle after collecting a goalline dropout. Australia’s inaccuracy continues, though, another errant pass causing a fumble.

Missed penalty! South Africa 10-5 Australia, 26 minutes

16:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The penalty is very much within kicking range for Reece Hodge, particularly at altitude, but his effort from the tee starts, and stays, off line. Tugged to the left.

South Africa 10-5 Australia, 24 minutes

16:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Michael Hooper shows all of his experience, crabbing to stay with a weaving Canan Moodie and then bouncing up to his feet quickly to contest. He’s perhaps a little lucky that Ben O’Keeffe deems his release clear, Hooper’s hands always seemingly on the tackled player’s body, but there’s no doubt about the cleanliness of his snaffle, and South Africa are pinged for failing to vacate the resulting breakdown.

South Africa 10-5 Australia, 23 minutes

16:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Loose from the Wallabies, trying to get their power runners into the game but failing to make significant dents. Marika Koroibete steps in at scrum-half on a couple of occasions but releases a horribly wobbly pass that Allan Ala’alatoa has little hope of corraling. Manie Libbok makes a better job of his clearance this time, tonking up towards the Australia 22 to flip the field.

South Africa 10-5 Australia, 21 minutes

16:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Not Manie Libbok’s best clearing kick, a snap hook hacked almost into his hooker’s head to grant Australia attacking ball 15 metres out from the Springboks try line.

South Africa 10-5 Australia, 20 minutes

16:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Referee Ben O’Keeffe chats with a perplexed Frans Malherbe after the South Africa tighthead is called up for putting the weight on too early at a scrum-time entanglement. Malherbe gets it right next time, but the platform is stable for Australia. Nic White finds the corner with an intelligently placed grubber.

South Africa 10-5 Australia, 18 minutes

16:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia are carved open again! The Wallabies’ wide defence is all over the place so far, Manie Libbok unable to believe his eyes as a great chasm opens up in front of him, a little shimmy as he scurries into it. Libbok looks for Canan Moodie on the outside but the passing lane is blocked, and a fumble on the floor from the fly-half ends another promising position.

Clear intent to attack from the Springboks, though - and it’s working so far.

TRY! SOUTH AFRICA 10-5 Australia (Kurt-Lee Arendse try, 16 minutes)

16:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Kurt-Lee Arendse ambles in!

South Africa have come to play. They get a little bit of luck after Canan Moodie is hauled down on the right, a pull-back pass from Bongi Mbonambi shuffling in and out of Manie Libbok’s hands, but it’s clearly backwards, and there are still numbers there to capitalise. Andre Esterhuizen tosses to Arendse, who makes it eight tries in eight tests - and Libbok adds the extras.

South Africa 3-5 Australia, 15 minutes

16:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Clelver from Lukhanyo Am, releasing and going again after Australia initally bring the centre to ground. A deft offload to Bongi Mbonambi keeps things moving as South Africa show some ambition inside their own half.

And here they come! Marco van Staden brushes off a couple of would-be tacklers before Canan Moodie makes a break...

PENALTY! SOUTH AFRICA 3-5 Australia (Manie Libbok, 14 minutes)

16:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Manine Libbok is on the board as a test starter. Tucked through with little fuss from 25 metres out.

South Africa 0-5 Australia, 12 minutes

16:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That was just a little loose on the right edge defensively from South Africa, not adjusting quickly enough after Jean Kleyn had got his paws on Dave Porecki’s lineout throw.

Can they hit back? They earn good possession near the Australia 22, working through the phases and drawing penalty advantage. Canan Moodie puts some footwork on...ooh, that looks a little bit nasty from Marika Koroibete, dropping a tucked arm into the Springboks wing as he’s tackled.

The officials are content Koroibete’s challenge is legal. Back for the penalty, for offside. This should be a simple three for Manie Libbok.

TRY! South Africa 0-5 AUSTRALIA (Marika Koroibete try, 8 minutes)

16:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia strike early!

Out of nowhere, the Wallabies lead. South African hands disrupt an Australia lineout but Allan Alaalatoa reacts sharpest, hustling through on to the loose ball. The Springboks are scrambling, space apparent out wide and found brilliantly by Quade Cooper’s rainbow pass.

From there, it’s just pure gas - Marika Koroibete presses pedal to the metal and few can match his top speed. Andre Esterhuizen dives desperately but can’t claw him back.

Reece Hodge misses his first attempt from the tee.

South Africa 0-0 Australia, 6 minutes

16:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Pretoria skies get a peppering as both sides settle into their kicking patterns. Duane Vermeulen chases well and collects smartly as a box kick comes down.

That’ll annoy Eddie Jones - Tom Wright saunters up a blind alley, leaving himself trapped against the touchline with nowhere to go. He’s a little lucky that a stray Springboks mitt knocks the ball from his hands into touch, granting hooker Dave Porecki the throw.

Missed penalty! South Africa 0-0 Australia, 4 minutes

16:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But not far enough! It looked a clean strike from Libbok, but it tumbles down a couple of metres shy of the crossbar.

A useful gauge of range, though, for the first-time starter.

Willie le Roux chips out on the full as South Africa try to work a move up the blindside, but atones for his error immediately, tracking a Reece Hodge spiral bomb perfectly to defuse it after the inside centre had launched a skier off first phase ball.

South Africa 0-0 Australia, 2 minutes

16:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Superb from Marco van Staden. The flanker is standing in for Siya Kolisi on the openside with the Springboks skipper still some weeks away from a return from injury, and that’s picture perfect turnover technique, limpeting over the top as Australia get their ruck detail wrong.

Manie Libbok fancies an early sighter - 55m from right of centre. The ball will carry at altitude...

South Africa 0-0 Australia, 1 minute

16:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Willie le Roux punts safely to touch off his left peg, his clearance kick nicely flighted and drifting out beyond halfway.

Bosh! An early involvement from Reece Hodge, bashing into Bongi Mbonambi and leaving the hooker sprawled on the carpet. Powerful stuff from the centre.

KICK OFF!

16:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nic White has the ball in hand, Australia’s customary starter ready to get things underway. White pauses as two flag carrying aircraft cruise overhead as the flamethrowers fly.

This could be all sorts of fun. We’re underway!

South Africa vs Australia: Match Officials

16:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (NZR)ARs: Paul Williams (NZR) & Andrea Piardi (FIR)TMO: Brendon Pickerill (NZR)

South Africa vs Australia: Anthems

16:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s scarcely an Australian in sight, Loftus Versfeld packed right to the gills of passionate South African supporters. The atmosphere sounds incredible, the national anthem sung remarkably tunefully by more than 50,000.

South Africa vs Australia

16:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Duane Vermeulen leads South Africa out. There have been a few wondering if the 37-year-old number eight has it in him to get through to the World Cup, his form slipping slightly and both Jasper Wiese and Evan Roos bashing firmly on the door. He’s a big game player, though, and should relish the opportunity to captain the Springboks for the first time on home soil.

South Africa vs Australia

15:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The top tier of one stand of Loftus is baking in the evening sunshine, some supporters blocking thier eyes with the complementary green bits of plastic handed out to form a Springboks tifo.

James Slipper heads the Australia line, moving smoothly despite that knee complaint, with Michael Hooper following his co-captain out. It’ll be fascinating to see how this Wallabies side goes as they begin the second Eddie Jones era.

South Africa vs Australia

15:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, kick-off is fast approaching in Pretoria. Can Australia make a World Cup statement against a changed South Africa side? Or will Loftus Versfeld again prove an unbreachable fortress for the Wallabies?

South Africa vs Australia

15:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This Springboks backline is pretty fun. Even with Faf de Klerk, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe still to swap in, there’s no shortage of potency. Wings Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie are very different players - Arendse a hot-stepping ball of energy, Moodie a smooth-moving long strider - but they are equally dangerous in open space, and will really test an Australian defence now overseen by Brett Hodgson.

Hodgson had been due to take on the same role in the England coaching set-up before Eddie Jones’s departure. It’s a first full-time role in union for the former rugby league star.

South Africa vs Australia

15:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa have loaded up with six forwards on the bench, as they tend to. I do think that it might emerge as Eddie Jones’s preferred strategy later in the run-up to the World Cup - Australia have the pieces to develop a similar power game to their opponents today, with Skelton and Richie Arnold sizeable (in every sense) additions after seasons in France. Arnold has been a quiet star of Toulouse’s success over the last couple of seasons, and follows Rory, his identical twin, to international honours.

Arnold, Skelton, Quade Cooper, Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete were Jones’s five overseas selections in his Rugby Championship squad, though little clarity has actually been given on how many players based outside Australia the head coach is permitted to choose. The feeling in rugby circles is that what Eddie wants, Eddie will get - and having all five at his disposal is rather useful.

South Africa vs Australia

15:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There was still a little lingering doubt about the state of James Slipper’s knee yesterday, but it appears the Australia co-captain will be fit to go - albeit with a fair amount of strapping on his leg. The scrum shapes as an intriguing battleground today, South Africa having lost Ox Nche for the summer and perhaps slightly weaker at loosehead than they might ordinarily be. Steven Kitshoff was meant to be New Zealand bound and will have to adjust quickly after being called in late as cover for Nche, while his reserve, Thomas du Toit, played almost exclusively tighthead with the Sharks last season.

Australia are without Taniela Tupou, but they might fancy their chances of at least getting scrum parity, which will be crucial if they are to engineer a victory. It helps, of course, to have all of Will Skelton’s mass behind Allan Ala’alatoa.

South Africa vs Australia

15:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Loftus Versfeld really is one of rugby’s great theatres. The ground is now 100 years old but still provides such an intense atmosphere, and all indications are that it’ll be packed to the rafters today with a sell-out announced in May. What impact might the crowd have? Australia, remember, have never won in Pretoria.

South Africa vs Australia: Jean Kleyn’s second international debut

15:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Farewell Jean Kleyn, Ireland international; hello Jean Kleyn, South Africa’s newest Test cap. It’s been a peculiar few months for the Munster lock, left out of Andy Farrell’s World Cup training squad to seemingly end his hopes of a return to the top level before earning a surprise call up to the Springboks.

You can understand why South Africa were keen to get the Johannesburg-born second row back. Kleyn was excellent as his side toppled the Stormers in Cape Town to take URC glory in May and adds yet more power to an almost ludicrously crowded Springboks engine room. South Africa are without Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert and Lood de Jager today and yet can still select three locks of real quality in their squad - Kleyn and Marvin Orie looks a well balanced starting partnership, while it’s lovely to see Kleyn’s fellow adopted Munsterman RG Snyman back amongst things after a truly horrendous run of injuries.

Jean Kleyn, left, represented Ireland at the 2019 Rugby World Cup (PA Archive)

South Africa vs Australia: Can Manie Libbok complicate fly-half decision?

15:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa’s own playmaking options are of interest today, too. With Handre Pollard nursing a calf injury, Manie Libbok gets a first test start, hoping to build upon a fine season with the Stormers in the URC. Libbok gives the Springboks a slightly different skillset to the rock solid Pollard, who was very good for Leicester this year, and while displacing Pollard would appear unlikely, if Libbok can translate his club form to the international arena he might yet give Jacques Nienaber a headache or two.

He’s got a handy helper alongside him in Andre Esterhuizen, the Harlequin a fly-half’s best friend with his ability to both win the gainline and step in at first receiver. Willie le Roux’s distributing talents will be useful for the 25-year-old, too. Libbok likes to attack the line and isn’t afraid to throw a few extravagant passes around, and if he clicks this South African backline could really fire.

“It is a big opportunity for me,” Libbok said this week. “There will be massive pressure on me in this game but I just want to go out there and contribute in my role as much as possible, and hopefully we can get the desired result.

“I know they’ll target me, but I’ve made peace with that, and the pressure.

“I’ve taken a lot of confidence from my preparation for this match ... I’ll have a few experienced players around me, which is also a bonus.”

South Africa vs Australia: Reece Hodge in the spotlight at inside centre

15:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

You can see Reece Hodge being a favourite of Eddie Jones’s, Australia’s Mr Versatile getting back towards something like top tilt after a couple of years short of his best. The options that Hodge presents, a man genuinely capable of covering every position in the backline other than scrum-half, could well be valuable to Jones at the World Cup, with the coach likely to consider a 6:2 bench split to make the most of the Wallabies’s developing forward might.

Today, though, Hodge starts, offering a balanced skillset at inside centre with Samu Kerevi still working his back from a hamstring injury. You’d think his massive right boot will be rather useful at altitude - he’ll fancy himself from the tee at anything short of about 60 metres, and gives Australia a useful clearing option alongside Quade Cooper.

Reece Hodge starts at inside centre for Australia (Getty Images)

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website