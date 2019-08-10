Argentina vs South Africa result: Handre Pollard scores 31 points as Springboks win Rugby Championship

A Handre Pollard-inspired South Africa warmed up for the World Cup in superb style by beating Argentina 46-13 in the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship in Salta on Saturday to claim their first major international trophy for 10 years, beating Australia to the title.

Fly-half Pollard scored two of his side's five tries and kicked five penalties and three conversions for a personal haul of 31 points, his best tally in an international.

Earlier on Saturday, world champions New Zealand lost 47-26 to championship runners-up Australia in Perth.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The competition has been shortened to one round of matches due to the Rugby World Cup in Japan which starts on 20 September. South Africa last won the Rugby Championship, then known as the Tri Nations, in 2009.

Argentina became the fourth team to join the championship in 2012.

Pollard kicked five penalties to keep the scoreboard ticking over (AFP/Getty)

South Africa will host Argentina next weekend at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria to continue their Rugby World Cup preparations, although the match does not count towards the Rugby Championship.

South Africa celebrate Handre Pollard's try (Getty)

It means that the Springboks clinch the title by four points over Australia with a tally of 12 points, while the All Blacks finish two points further adrift in third and Argentina rooted to the bottom w

Reuters