Argentina vs South Africa live: Score and latest updates from Rugby Championship 2022

Will Magee
·3 min read
South Africa's Faf de Klerk warms up - GETTY IMAGES
South Africa's Faf de Klerk warms up - GETTY IMAGES

07:19 PM

Team news

Here's a reminder of the two starting XVs:

Argentina: Mallia, Boffelli, De la Fuente, Orlando, Cinti, Carreras, Bertranou, Matera, Kremer, Gonzalez, Lavanini, Alemanno, Bello, Montoya (captain), Tetaz Chaparro.

South Africa:  Le Roux, Moodie, Kriel, De Allende, Mapimpi, Willemse, Hendrikse, Wiese, Mostert, Kolisi (captain), De Jager, Etzebeth, Malherbe, Marx, Kitshoff.

07:10 PM

South Africa in fine form despite off-field turbulence

After an emphatic 24-8 win against Australia earlier this month, South Africa face a trip to the Estadio Libertadores de America to play Argentina in the Rugby Championship this evening.

Jacques Nienaber's men were impressive last time out, a galloping solo try from Canan Moodie on debut – with Damian de Allende, Franco Mostert and Makazole Mapimpi also crossing the line – giving them a well-earned victory at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

They may be third in the table going into their last two games, but the Springboks still have an outside chance of winning the tournament. They need to triumph this evening to keep their hopes alive, however, and ideally pick up a bonus point, with New Zealand extending their lead at the summit after a dramatic – and highly controversial – turnaround against Australia on Thursday.

While Argentina are bottom of the table, they are level with their opponents on nine points even if they trail on overall points difference. They beat Australia and New Zealand in August and, as such, this is expected to be an extremely tough test for the visitors.

South Africa's preparations have been disrupted by issues off the field, with South Africa Rugby putting out a statement this afternoon denying rumours of failed drugs tests in their camp. "SA Rugby is aware that unsubstantiated allegations of failed tests for recreational drugs by Springbok players are circulating among members of the media," it read.

"Disappointingly, these allegations have already appeared online despite the absence of any evidence to support them. SA Rugby has consistently advised all inquiring media that no such reports have been received by SA Rugby or any player from the only authority permitted to perform such tests, the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport. SA Rugby does not conduct its own tests.

"Despite the absence of any such reports, players and management in Argentina have been contacted to 'tell their story', distracting and destabilising the entire camp in the build-up to today's Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

"SA Rugby wishes to repeat that it has no evidence of any adverse analytical findings for any kind of drug – be it performance enhancing or recreational – by Springbok players and regards the publication or the threat to publish such allegations as a deliberate attempt to sabotage the team's preparations."

The Springboks have also been dogged by a scandal involving fly-half Elton Jantjies, who has left the camp after reports in the South African media which alleged that he had been having an affair with team dietician Zeenat Simjee. Both Jantjies and Simjee have denied the allegations, with the latter calling the story "degrading" and saying it had left her "severely traumatised", but it has been another unwelcome distraction.

South Africa train ahead of the game - GETTY IMAGES
South Africa train ahead of the game - GETTY IMAGES

