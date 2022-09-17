Argentina vs South Africa LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from Rugby Championship match

(Getty Images)

Argentina host South Africa tonight as a brilliantly open Rugby Championship continues with the conclusion of Round Five in Buenos Aires. Both Argentina and South Africa head into the penultimate round of fixtures still in contention of wrestling the title from New Zealand’s grasp, and a bonus-point win for either would draw them level with the All Blacks at the top of the standings.

New Zealand took control of their fate as they won a wild and dramatic contest against Australia in Melbourne on Thursday, with Ian Foster’s side scoring after the buzzer to claim an unbelievable 39-37 win, and the twists and turns of this year’s Rugby Championship look set to continue here.

South Africa bounced back to defeat Australia in their last match two weeks ago, but there has since been chaos off the field with fly-half Elton Jantjies being sent home from camp, while Argentina were brought back to earth after their historic win over New Zealand - with the All Blacks getting revenge with a 50-point win in Hamilton. Follow live updates from Argentina vs South Africa, below:

Argentina vs South Africa

Kick off is 8.10pm in Argentina

Penultimate round of fixtures concludes tonight

South Africa third and Argentina fourth in Rugby Championship table

Either team can join leaders New Zealand on 14 points with bonus point win

Argentina vs South Africa odds

19:07 , Jack Rathborn

Argentina win 3/1

Draw 33/1

South Africa win 4/11

Argentina vs South Africa line-ups

19:00 , Jack Rathborn

Argentina XV (1-15): Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Julian Montoya (captain), Eduardo Bello; Matias Alemanno, Tomas Lavanini; Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera; Gonzalo Bertranou, Santiago Carreras; Lucio Cinti, Matias Orlando, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Emiliano Boffelli; Juan Cruz Mallia

Replacements: Agustin Creevy, Thomas Gallo, Joel Sclavi, Guido Petti, Rodrigo Bruni, Tomas Cubelli, Benjamin Urdapilleta.

South Africa XV (1-15): Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager; Siya Kolisi (captain), Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese; Jaden Hendrikse, Damian Willemse; Makazole Mapimpi, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Canan Moodie; Willie le Roux.

Replacements: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Frans Steyn, Andre Esterhuizen

Argentina vs South Africa team news

18:54 , Jack Rathborn

Argentina have made seven changes to the side beaten heavily by New Zealand a fortnight ago. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro and Eduardo Bello form a new propping pair, while Matias Alemanno and Juan Martin Gonzalez return to the starting side in the second and back row respectively. Gonzalo Bertranou replaces Tomas Cubelli at scrum-half, a fit-again Jeronimo de la Fuente is back in midfield and Lucio Cinti starts on the wing. Assuming the hooker is used from the bench, Agustin Creevy will surpasss Nicolas Sanchez as the outright most capped Argentina player of all time.

South Africa’s starting fifteen is unchanged after the win in Sydney. Canan Moodie, a try-scorer on debut in that Australia win, gets a second cap on the wing, while Damian Willemse continues at fly-half with Elton Jantjies sent home for disciplinary reasons. Faf de Klerk is back on the bench alongside Andre Esterhuizen and Elrigh Louw, with Jacques Nienaber again favouring a conventional 5:3 split among his replacements.