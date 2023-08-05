Argentina vs South Africa LIVE: Rugby World Cup warm-up score and latest updates

South Africa and Argentina do battle for the second week in a row (Getty Images)

After almost beating the Springboks in Johannesburg last weekend, Argentina host South Africa in Buenos Aires looking for a momentum-building victory ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

It will be a significant occasion for Argentine rugby with hooker Agustin Creevy set to become the first Pumas player to win 100 caps when he comes off the bench.

With both head coaches due to name their final World Cup squads early next week, this is a final chance for many of those on the cut line to try and earn a place.

“We’ve been emphasising the importance of giving as many players as possible a fair chance to show what they can do with an eye on finalising our Rugby World Cup squad,” Jacques Nienaber, South Africa’s head coach, said this week. “This is going to be a massive physical battle and there will be a lot of pressure on the players mentally and physically, which is exactly the type of situation we would like to see them in as we enter our World Cup warm-up games.”

Follow live coverage of the clash below:

Argentina host South Africa in Buenos Aires in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match with kick-off at 8.10pm BST

South Africa edged past Argentina 22-21 in Johannesburg in the Rugby Championship last week

TEAM NEWS: Fly-half Manie Libbok is the only member of the Springboks side that started last weekend to retain his place

TEAM NEWS: Agustin Creevy will make history as the first Argentine to win 100 international caps when he comes off the bench

