Is Argentina vs Samoa on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

Having disappointed in their opening game against England, Argentina will hope to much improved as they take on Samoa.

Michael Cheika’s Pumas had entered their first fixture with hopes of topping Pool D, but struggled to exert themselves on the contest, even after Tom Curry’s early sending off.

Things are unlikely to get much more straightforward against a Samoan side some are tipping to push for a last eight place.

A slightly uneven performance against Chile nonetheless ended in a bonus point win for Seilala Mapusua’s men to get their tournament up and running with a full five pool points.

When is Argentina vs Samoa?

Argentina vs Samoa is due to kick off at 4.45pm BST on Friday 22 September at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 4pm BST. Registered users can stream the action for free via ITVX.

Team news

Argentina make thre changes to the side that started their opening game, including two in their tight five: Eduardo Bello is preferred to Francisco Gomez Kodela on the tighthead, while Guido Petti is in for Tomas Lavanini in the second row. The other change comes in the centres, where Matias Moroni’s solidity is preferred to Lucio Cinti’s attacking potential.

Having gone with a 6/2 forwards to backs split for the opener, Michael Cheika returns to a conventional 5/3 for this fixture.

Samoa also make a handful of alterations after a solid start against Chile. Blessed with real depth at tighthead prop, Seilala Mapusua can afford to drop co-captain Michael Ala’alatoa to the bench, with Paul Alo-Emile brought into the starting side, and there’s a back five reshuffle: Theo McFarland moves one row back with Brian Alainu’u’ese in at Taleni Seu’s expense.

Ben Lam adds real strike running threat on the wing, while former All Black Charlie Faumuina, scrum half Melani Matavao and versatile playmaker D’Angelo Leuila are in line for their first appearances at this year’s tournament.

Line-ups

Argentina XV: Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (captain), Eduardo Bello; Matias Alemanno, Guido Petti; Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez; Gonzalo Bertranou, Santiago Carreras; Mateo Carreras, Santiago Chocobares, Lucio Cinti, Emiliano Boffelli; Juan Cruz Mallia.

Replacements: Agustin Creevy, Mayco Vivas, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Pedro Rubiolo, Rodrigo Bruni; Tomas Cubelli, Nicolas Sanchez, Lucio Cinti.

Samoa XV: James Lay, Seilala Lam, Paul Alo-Emile; Chris Vui (co-captain), Brian Alainu’u’ese; Theo McFarland, Fritz Lee, Steven Luatua; Jonathan Taumeteine, Christian Leali’ifano; Nigel Ah Wong, Tumua Manu, Ulupano Seuteni, Ben Lam; Duncan Paia’aua.

Replacements: Sama Malolo, Charlie Faumuina, Michael Ala’alatoa (co-captain), Taleni Seu, Jordan Taufua; Melani Matavao, D’Angelo Leuila, Danny Toala.

Prediction

This could be much closer than some expect - Samoa are a good side who should be better with a game behind them. That said, Argentina were bitterly disappointed not to give a better account of themselves against England, and should have enough to keep their quarter-final plans on track. Argentina 28-20 Samoa.