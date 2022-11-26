Argentina vs Mexico: World Cup 2022 prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Argentina have little time to recover from one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history as they take on Mexico in today’s late game.

Beaten by Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi’s quest to finally win the biggest trophy in the game got off to the worst possible start. Tipped as favourites after a 36-man unbeaten streak and a Copa America win to boot, the manner of their performance – albeit against an excellent Saudi side – will be of huge concern.

Frankly, anything other than a win against Mexico would be a catastrophe.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW ARGENTINA VS MEXICO LIVE!

Tata Martino’s side, meanwhile, held Poland to a draw in their opening game and could do with three points themselves if they’re going to continue their long-running tradition of making it into the last-16.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

The World Cup group stage game is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off time today, November 26, 2022.

The Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail will host.

Where to watch Argentina vs Mexico

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV1 with coverage starting at 6.10pm.

Live stream: The ITV Hub will offer a live stream for free.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Nizaar Kinsella and Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Shocked: Lionel Messi could not prevent one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history (AFP via Getty Images)

Argentina vs Mexico team news

Lisandro Martinez is surely pushing for a start given the problems the Argentine defence encountered against Saudi Arabia. Julian Alvarez is another who could come in, with Lautaro Martinez proving ineffective on Tuesday.

For Mexico, there are no fresh injury concerns.

Argentina vs Mexico prediction

While Argentina’s performance was worrying, their recent form would at least suggest the Saudi game was something of a blip. Certainly, they have enough quality to bounce back.

Argentina to win 2-1.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar | Best Images and Moments

Germany players pose with their hands covering their mouths as they line up for the team photos prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Germany and Japan at Khalifa International Stadium (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Costa Rica’s Jewison Bennette is tackled by Spain’s Rodri oduring the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match at Al Thumama Stadium (Clive Mason/Getty Images)

England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match v Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha (Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)

Neymar of Brazil cuts between Andrija Zivkovic (l) and Sasa Lukic (r) of Serbia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Serbia at Lusail Stadium (Getty Images)

Iran’s Mehdi Taremi collides with Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey during theIR FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan (PA)

South Korea’s Son Heung-min in action (REUTERS)

England’s Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling throw a rubber toy during a training session at Al Wakrah Stadium (The FA via Getty Images)

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal with a banner of Argentina’s Lionel Messi in the background (REUTERS)

England’s Bukayo Saka in action with Iran’s Ali Karimi and Milad Mohammadi (REUTERS)

Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al-Dawsari scores their second goal past Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez (Hannah McKay/Reuters)

Wales’ Gareth Bale celebrates scoring their equaliser v USA (REUTERS)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Argentina wins: 16

Story continues

Draws: 14

Mexico wins: 5

Argentina vs Mexico latest odds

Argentina to win: 3/5

Draw: 59/20

Mexico to win: 28/5

Odds via SBK and subject to change.