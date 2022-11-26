Argentina vs Mexico result: Lionel Messi inspires team to vital World Cup victory to keep dream alive

Uche Amako
·12 min read
Lionel Messi celebrates Argentina's vital victory - Getty Images
Lionel Messi celebrates Argentina's vital victory - Getty Images

09:19 PM

Roy Keane reacts

As these great players do when they get older, it’s all about moments and that bit of end product. We’ve talked about Messi and Ronaldo recently, the finish was brilliant, but other than that he [Messi] was very average.

But he produced that moment. He’s now got two goals in two games and considering people are saying he’s almost finished, you can’t write these players off.

09:14 PM

Group C permutations

  • Poland only need a point vs Argentina

  • Argentina need to beat Poland to be certain of qualification

  • Saudi Arabia can still qualify if they beat Mexico

  • Mexico must beat Saudi Arabia and hope Argentina lose

09:08 PM

Rate the players

Messi has to be the star man after that surely?

08:57 PM

FULL TIME Argentina 2 Mexico 0

The Argentines are not going home yet. Inspired by their captain, Argentina are up to second in Group C.

08:55 PM

90+3mins: Argentina 2 Mexico 0

Argentina are doing everything required to see this match out. This is a huge win for them.

08:51 PM

90mins: Argentina 2 Mexico 0

Six minutes of time added on.

08:50 PM

89mins: Argentina 2 Mexico 0

Yellow card for Alvarado after a foul on Otamendi.

All of a sudden the Mexican fans are very quiet.

08:49 PM

87mins: Argentina 2 Mexico 0 GOAL

Game Over.

Short corner by Argentina. Fernandez picks up the ball and curls a stunning shot past Ochoa, who had no chance.

The scoreline flatters Argentina but they won't worry about that.

Argentina vs Mexico live: score and latest updates from World Cup 2022 - GETTY IMAGES
Argentina vs Mexico live: score and latest updates from World Cup 2022 - GETTY IMAGES

08:45 PM

84mins: Argentina 1 Mexico 0

Mexico are having more possession but look like they have no idea how to break Argentina down.

08:42 PM

79mins: Argentina 1 Mexico 0

  • Messi's 8th World Cup goal

  • His 13th Argentina goal in 2022

  • 93rd international goal

  • 788th senior career goal

08:39 PM

76mins: Argentina 1 Mexico 0

As it stands, I can't see how Mexico will get back into this match. They are offering so little in attack. They've been very disappointing.

08:33 PM

72mins: Argentina 1 Mexico 0

Mexico change:

Lozano OFF, Alvarado ON

08:32 PM

70mins: Argentina 1 Mexico 0

Mexico have been happy to sit deep but now they need to come out and play. But that could leave space behind them for Messi to exploit.

08:29 PM

68mins: Argentina 1 Mexico 0

Double Argentina change:

Mac Allister & Di Maria OFF, Romero & Palacios ON

08:28 PM

66mins: Argentina 1 Mexico 0

Double Mexico change:

K Alvarez & Vega OFF, Jimenez and Antuna ON

08:26 PM

64mins: Argentina 1 Mexico 0 GOAL

Cometh the hour, cometh the man.

Messi comes up with a bit of magic when his team needed it most.

He's standing in space on the edge of the box, he moves forward and drives a shot at goal which beats Ochoa and finds the bottom corner.

The Lusail Stadium erupts.

Argentina vs Mexico live: score and latest updates from World Cup 2022 - GETTY IMAGES
Argentina vs Mexico live: score and latest updates from World Cup 2022 - GETTY IMAGES

08:23 PM

63mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Double Argentina change:

Montiel & Lautaro Martinez OFF, Molina & Alvarez ON

08:20 PM

60mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

08:18 PM

58mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Argentina change:

Rodriguez OFF, Fernandez ON.

08:17 PM

56mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Boos from the crowd as Acuna misplaces another pass.

08:17 PM

54mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

A reminder that this Argentina squad came into the World Cup unbeaten in their last 36 matches.

08:12 PM

51mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Messi, of course, takes it and it is over the bar. A free kick which sums up the quality of this game.

08:11 PM

50mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

First moment of note in this half and the first time Messi goes on a bit of run.

He is hauled down by Gutierrez, who is booked. Free kick to Argentina in what is commonly known as "Lionel Messi territory."

08:06 PM

Second Half: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

We're back underway. Surely it will get better?!

07:58 PM

Rate the players

I wouldn't have anyone above a 5

07:57 PM

Roy Keane is not happy

It is like watching a Championship match

07:50 PM

HALF TIME: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Absolutely nothing noteworthy happened in those extra minutes.

Extremely disappointing half. 16 fouls, 4 shots.

07:46 PM

45mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Five minutes of added time.

07:45 PM

44mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

07:45 PM

43mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Vega takes it and gets it on target but Martinez dives in the air and catches the ball. He made that look very easy.

07:43 PM

42mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Gutierrez gets on the ball straight way and is clattered into by Montiel, who is booked.

Free-kick in a dangerous position for Mexico.

07:42 PM

40mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Mexico substitution:

Guardado OFF, Gutierrez ON

Argentina vs Mexico live: score and latest updates from World Cup 2022 - AFP
Argentina vs Mexico live: score and latest updates from World Cup 2022 - AFP

07:41 PM

39mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Di Maria crosses into the box after a short corner and Lautaro Martinez heads wide. Should have done better.

07:36 PM

36mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

If only the quality on the pitch was as good as the atmosphere in the stands.

It has not been a good match so far.

07:34 PM

34mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

... and he shoots at goal. Ochoa punches the ball into the air and as he looks to gather it, he is fouled by Lisandro Martinez.

07:33 PM

33mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Vega lunges in with two feet and fouls De Paul on the far side. Messi to take the free kick...

Argentina vs Mexico live: score and latest updates from World Cup 2022 - AFP
Argentina vs Mexico live: score and latest updates from World Cup 2022 - AFP

07:31 PM

29mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Neither side can claim to have control of this match.

Mexico look threatening on the counter attack while Argentina are playing very passively.

Lautaro Martinez has barely had a touch so far.

07:25 PM

25mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

First period of sustained possession for Argentina. The ball is played wide to Montiel but his cross goes out of play.

07:22 PM

22mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Araujo is booked for a heavy tackle on Acuna on the far side.

07:21 PM

20mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

The free kick is taken short and then Mexico clip the ball into the box which is well handled by Martinez.

07:20 PM

19mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Free kick around 40 yards out for Mexico after Otamendi brings down Lozano.

07:16 PM

15mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Lisandro Martinez has made a good start for Argentina in their back line. As strong and aggressive as we've seen for Manchester United this season.

Argentina vs Mexico live: score and latest updates from World Cup 2022 - GETTY IMAGES
Argentina vs Mexico live: score and latest updates from World Cup 2022 - GETTY IMAGES

07:13 PM

11mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

No efforts on goal yet but it's been a highly competitive opening to the match.

Argentina do look more nervous and hesitant though.

07:10 PM

9mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Montiel takes out Lozano with a heavy tackle. From the resulting free kick, the ball travel a long way but no one in a green shirt is able to get a touch on it.

07:06 PM

5mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Montiel is caught in the face by Vega and goes down. The Argentines want a red card but there's hardly anything in it at all.

07:04 PM

4mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Atmosphere is incredible. So loud. Mexico and Argentina are two of the most passionate fans you will get.

07:01 PM

2mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Rate the players:

07:00 PM

Kick Off: Argentina vs Mexico

We are under way!

06:58 PM

A reminder of the starting XI's

Argentina: E Martinez, Montiel, Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Acuna, De Paul, Rodriguez, Di Maria, Messi, Mac Allister, Lautaro Martinez.

Mexico: Ochoa, Montes, Araujo, Moreno, K Alvarez, Herrera, Guardado, Chavez, Gallardo, Lozano, Vega.

06:54 PM

Here come the teams

Messi leads out his team-mates to an incredible atmosphere at the Lusail Stadium.

06:52 PM

Group C as it stands

  1. Poland 4 points

  2. Saudi Arabia 3 points

  3. Mexico 1 point

  4. Argentina 0 points

06:49 PM

Former Man Utd defender Danny Higginbotham on where the match will be won and lost

06:45 PM

Lautaro Martinez speaks ahead of the match

It will be like a final for us because it is a match that could define our faith in this World Cup. It was a heavy blow to our morale (losing to Saudi Arabia) but we are a strong group that is very united.

We need to stay calm, recover and think about what's coming. And what's coming is Mexico, so we have to focus on getting the win no matter what.

06:37 PM

The equation is simple...

... Messi and Argentina must not lose!

Argentina vs Mexico, World Cup 2022 live: score and latest updates - GETTY IMAGES
Argentina vs Mexico, World Cup 2022 live: score and latest updates - GETTY IMAGES

06:29 PM

Rodriguez's incredible strike for Argentina against Mexico in 2006

06:17 PM

How do you think this one will play out tonight?

Send us your score predictions and comment below.

06:15 PM

This one's at the Lusail Stadium tonight

Argentina return to the scene of Tuesday's defeat. Coverage is on ITV.

Argentina fans - Juan Mabromata/AFP
Argentina fans - Juan Mabromata/AFP

06:11 PM

This was two hours ago...

06:08 PM

Unpacking the team news: FIVE changes for Argentina

Lionel Scaloni makes five changes to thew Argentina side that lost to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Guido Rodriguez and Alexis Mac Allister come into midfield and Marcos Acuna, Gonzalo Montiel and Lisandro Martinez slot into the defence, but he's kept faith with the strike force of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez.

Mexico, who scraped a goalless draw with Poland in their opener, drop forward Henry Martin but stick with Hirving Lozano and Alexis Vega up front.

Tata Martino brings in defenders Kevin Alvarez and Nestor Araujo along with midfielder Andres Guardado, but again opts against starting forward Raul Jimenez.

06:04 PM

Tom Morgan meets a couple with split ties tonight

05:57 PM

Mexico's starting XI

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa, Nestor Araujo, Cesar Montes, Alexis Vega, Hector Moreno, Hector Herrera, Andres Guardado, Hirving Lozano, Jesus Gallardo, Luis Chavez, Kevin Alvarez.

05:55 PM

Team news: Argentina's starting XI

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Acuna, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Guido Rodriguez, Nicolas Otamendi, Alexis Mac Allister, Lautaro Martinez, Lisandro Martinez.

05:50 PM

Argentina coach says they will "break their backs" to turn things around

Argentina must avoid defeat to Mexico tonight if they are to keep qualification to the last 16 in their own hands following their shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on the third day of the tournament.

It will be the fourth World Cup meeting between these sides – 1930, 2006 and 2010 the previous encounters – with Argentina coming out on top in all three occasions.

Manager Lionel Scaloni invoked the spirit of Diego Maradona, the man who captained his country to success in 1986 and who passed away two years ago this week.

"Tomorrow we hope to bring some joy for Maradona, who will be looking down at us from the sky. That will be the most important thing for us.

"We might receive a blow like on the opening match but we know we need to stick to our guns. We have a style that is non-negotiable.

"We will always break our backs until the last second we are on the pitch so we can reverse this initial situation."

After not qualifying in 1970, Argentina have only failed to advance out of the group stages of the World Cup once, in the South Korea and Japan edition in 2002 where they got a win and a draw but it wasn't enough to progress with Sweden and England both finishing on five points.

Mexico's manager Gerardo Martino was born in Rosario – the home city of Lionel Messi, who had a quiet game in the loss to Saudi Arabia – 180 miles from Buenos Aires, and was a former team-mate of Maradona at Newell's Old Boys.

However, he insists he has no divided loyalties as he prepares to face the country of his birth.

"If you were in my place what would you do? Mexico has to win, we hope Mexico win," he said.

"I can tell you the place, the characteristics of my city, the hospital where I was born, but I work for Mexico and I want to win the game.

"We have to think Messi will show his best version. Sometimes even without being on top of your game for 90 minutes in five minutes everything can happen."

Latest Stories

  • Messi, Argentina under pressure for Mexico game at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A chant has been doing the rounds among Saudi Arabia supporters — and even some from Brazil — in the fan parks and streets of Doha at the World Cup. “Where is Messi? We broke his eye!” they sing in Arabic, using a slang expression meaning to bring shame on a person. Messi and his Argentina team are being mocked after a humbling 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia that has left their presence at the tournament in big — and completely unforeseen — danger. Argentina needs to immediately bou

  • Argentina vs Mexico LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score after Messi and Fernandez goals

    Argentina bounced back from their shock Saudi Arabia defeat with victory over Mexico

  • Emotional Robert Lewandowski fulfilled childhood dream with first World Cup goal

    The Barcelona star sealed Poland’s 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia

  • 'Normal thing to do': Japanese fans tidy up at World Cup

    The sight of Japanese fans at a World Cup bagging trash after a match — win or lose — always surprises non-Japanese. Japanese players are famous for doing the same in their team dressing room: hanging up towels, cleaning the floor, and even leaving a thank-you note. The behavior is driving social media posts at the World Cup in Qatar, but it's nothing unusual for Japanese fans or players.

  • Russian shelling has killed 32 in Kherson region since liberation - police

    Russian forces completed their withdrawal from the city of Kherson on Nov. 11 after an almost nine-month occupation. Klymenko also said investigators had recorded a total of 578 of what he described as war crimes committed by Russian troops and their accomplices in the region.

  • Lionel Messi pulls Argentina out of a World Cup nightmare in 2-0 win over Mexico

    After 63 minutes of dreadful soccer, Messi emerged from a crowded midfield to lift his nation out of impending despair.

  • Serbia charged over locker room Kosovo flag at World Cup

    The Serbian soccer federation was charged by FIFA on Saturday for hanging a political banner about neighboring independent state Kosovo in the locker room before playing Brazil at the World Cup. It showed a map of Serbia that included the territory of its former province, which has been an independent state for nearly 15 years, and the slogan “No Surrender.” Photos circulated of the banner draped over the lockers of Milos Veljkovic and Andrija Zivkovic ahead of the team’s 2-0 loss to Brazil on Thursday in Qatar.

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Carrier scores nifty goal, Golden Knights beat Senators 4-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier scored his third goal in two games and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night. Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots to earn his 11th win, most in the NHL. Jake Sanderson got his first career goal for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves. Carrier scored his seventh of the season — his career high is nine — when he skated through the neutral zone, dangl

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. A

  • Bear scores winner, Canucks rally, surprise Avalanche 4-3

    DENVER (AP) — Ethan Bear snapped a tie with 8 minutes to go, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the injury-plagued Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Trailing by a goal entering the third, Sheldon Dries tied it for Vancouver before Bear ripped a shot past Pavel Francouz on a 4-on-4 moments after Colorado's Cale Makar was called for interference. Bo Horvat scored his 16th goal for the Canucks in the opener of a three-game trip. Ilya Mikheyev also scored, and Spencer Martin stopped 33 shots in

  • Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. “Reasons why, it's like this for all positions ... you always look for the best option that gives you the best chance to win,” he said. “And that's where we are right now.” Mills, who is in his second year, has struggled as the Texans (1-8-1) have lost five games in a row. They are the only NFL team with just one w

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • 49ers' balanced offense provides big challenge to Saints

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Coach Kyle Shanahan knows it's a challenge to keep all of his playmakers involved in the San Francisco 49ers' offense after the addition of Christian McCaffrey. Imagine how hard it is to defend a group that features McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell at running back, receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and versatile tight end George Kittle. That's the task the New Orleans Saints (4-7) face Sunday when the visit the streaking Niners (6-4). “They’ve got playmakers at th

  • Senators ride 3 power-play goals to 5-1 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Derick Brassard and Mathieu Joseph each had a goal and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Friday. Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle each had a power-play goal, helping the Senators stop a three-game losing streak. Artem Zub also scored, Drake Batherson had two assists and Cam Talbot made 31 saves. “We had a really good effort today,” Tkachuk said. “Special teams came up big, PK was great tonight, and power play, you know, showed up when we neede

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Morrissey caps two-goal effort with OT winner to lead Jets to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    WINNIPEG — Josh Morrissey scored once in regulation and added the winner 2:10 into overtime to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. The Jets were ahead 3-0 when the Hurricanes scored three goals in the final 4:48 of the third period, two after pulling goalie Pyotr Kochetkov for the extra attacker with 5:33 remaining. Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and two assists and Michael Eyssimont, with his first NHL goal, also scored for the Jets (11-5-1), who are 7-

  • World Cup 2022: Canada vs. Belgium final result, highlights, analysis

    Canada began its 2022 World Cup run Wednesday with a close loss to Belgium. Follow along here for all the latest.