Argentina vs Mexico result: Lionel Messi inspires team to vital World Cup victory to keep dream alive

Roy Keane reacts

As these great players do when they get older, it’s all about moments and that bit of end product. We’ve talked about Messi and Ronaldo recently, the finish was brilliant, but other than that he [Messi] was very average. But he produced that moment. He’s now got two goals in two games and considering people are saying he’s almost finished, you can’t write these players off.

Group C permutations

Poland only need a point vs Argentina

Argentina need to beat Poland to be certain of qualification

Saudi Arabia can still qualify if they beat Mexico

Mexico must beat Saudi Arabia and hope Argentina lose

Messi has to be the star man after that surely?

FULL TIME Argentina 2 Mexico 0

The Argentines are not going home yet. Inspired by their captain, Argentina are up to second in Group C.

90+3mins: Argentina 2 Mexico 0

Argentina are doing everything required to see this match out. This is a huge win for them.

90mins: Argentina 2 Mexico 0

Six minutes of time added on.

89mins: Argentina 2 Mexico 0

Yellow card for Alvarado after a foul on Otamendi.

All of a sudden the Mexican fans are very quiet.

87mins: Argentina 2 Mexico 0 GOAL

Game Over.

Short corner by Argentina. Fernandez picks up the ball and curls a stunning shot past Ochoa, who had no chance.

The scoreline flatters Argentina but they won't worry about that.

84mins: Argentina 1 Mexico 0

Mexico are having more possession but look like they have no idea how to break Argentina down.

79mins: Argentina 1 Mexico 0

Messi's 8th World Cup goal

His 13th Argentina goal in 2022

93rd international goal

788th senior career goal

76mins: Argentina 1 Mexico 0

As it stands, I can't see how Mexico will get back into this match. They are offering so little in attack. They've been very disappointing.

72mins: Argentina 1 Mexico 0

Mexico change:

Lozano OFF, Alvarado ON

70mins: Argentina 1 Mexico 0

Mexico have been happy to sit deep but now they need to come out and play. But that could leave space behind them for Messi to exploit.

68mins: Argentina 1 Mexico 0

Double Argentina change:

Mac Allister & Di Maria OFF, Romero & Palacios ON

66mins: Argentina 1 Mexico 0

Double Mexico change:

K Alvarez & Vega OFF, Jimenez and Antuna ON

64mins: Argentina 1 Mexico 0 GOAL

Cometh the hour, cometh the man.

Messi comes up with a bit of magic when his team needed it most.

He's standing in space on the edge of the box, he moves forward and drives a shot at goal which beats Ochoa and finds the bottom corner.

The Lusail Stadium erupts.

63mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Double Argentina change:

Montiel & Lautaro Martinez OFF, Molina & Alvarez ON

60mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Argentina have been a shadow of themselves in this World Cup so far. Have looked great the last two years but I guess going undefeated for so long hasn’t taught them to handle a defeat. Scaloni has enormously panicked over a pretty freak result. — Tim Stillman (@Stillmanator) November 26, 2022

58mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Argentina change:

Rodriguez OFF, Fernandez ON.

56mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Boos from the crowd as Acuna misplaces another pass.

54mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

A reminder that this Argentina squad came into the World Cup unbeaten in their last 36 matches.

51mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Messi, of course, takes it and it is over the bar. A free kick which sums up the quality of this game.

08:11 PM

50mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

First moment of note in this half and the first time Messi goes on a bit of run.

He is hauled down by Gutierrez, who is booked. Free kick to Argentina in what is commonly known as "Lionel Messi territory."

Second Half: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

We're back underway. Surely it will get better?!

I wouldn't have anyone above a 5

07:57 PM

Roy Keane is not happy

It is like watching a Championship match

HALF TIME: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Absolutely nothing noteworthy happened in those extra minutes.

Extremely disappointing half. 16 fouls, 4 shots.

45mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Five minutes of added time.

44mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

The crowd at Argentina-Mexico is so much better than the match they're watching. Nerves, fouls, Mexico jamming up the midfield, all against an echoing backdrop of bellowed songs and shrill whistles — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) November 26, 2022

43mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Vega takes it and gets it on target but Martinez dives in the air and catches the ball. He made that look very easy.

07:43 PM

42mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Gutierrez gets on the ball straight way and is clattered into by Montiel, who is booked.

Free-kick in a dangerous position for Mexico.

40mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Mexico substitution:

Guardado OFF, Gutierrez ON

39mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Di Maria crosses into the box after a short corner and Lautaro Martinez heads wide. Should have done better.

36mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

If only the quality on the pitch was as good as the atmosphere in the stands.

It has not been a good match so far.

07:34 PM

34mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

... and he shoots at goal. Ochoa punches the ball into the air and as he looks to gather it, he is fouled by Lisandro Martinez.

07:33 PM

33mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Vega lunges in with two feet and fouls De Paul on the far side. Messi to take the free kick...

29mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Neither side can claim to have control of this match.

Mexico look threatening on the counter attack while Argentina are playing very passively.

Lautaro Martinez has barely had a touch so far.

25mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

First period of sustained possession for Argentina. The ball is played wide to Montiel but his cross goes out of play.

22mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Araujo is booked for a heavy tackle on Acuna on the far side.

20mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

The free kick is taken short and then Mexico clip the ball into the box which is well handled by Martinez.

19mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Free kick around 40 yards out for Mexico after Otamendi brings down Lozano.

15mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Lisandro Martinez has made a good start for Argentina in their back line. As strong and aggressive as we've seen for Manchester United this season.

11mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

No efforts on goal yet but it's been a highly competitive opening to the match.

Argentina do look more nervous and hesitant though.

9mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Montiel takes out Lozano with a heavy tackle. From the resulting free kick, the ball travel a long way but no one in a green shirt is able to get a touch on it.

5mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Montiel is caught in the face by Vega and goes down. The Argentines want a red card but there's hardly anything in it at all.

4mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Atmosphere is incredible. So loud. Mexico and Argentina are two of the most passionate fans you will get.

2mins: Argentina 0 Mexico 0

Kick Off: Argentina vs Mexico

We are under way!

A reminder of the starting XI's

Argentina: E Martinez, Montiel, Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Acuna, De Paul, Rodriguez, Di Maria, Messi, Mac Allister, Lautaro Martinez.

Mexico: Ochoa, Montes, Araujo, Moreno, K Alvarez, Herrera, Guardado, Chavez, Gallardo, Lozano, Vega.

Here come the teams

Messi leads out his team-mates to an incredible atmosphere at the Lusail Stadium.

Group C as it stands

Poland 4 points Saudi Arabia 3 points Mexico 1 point Argentina 0 points

Former Man Utd defender Danny Higginbotham on where the match will be won and lost

Mexico can cause a lot of problems for Argentina today but they have to make it a scrappy and physical game and not allow Argentina to dominate. — Danny Higginbotham (@Higginbotham05) November 26, 2022

Lautaro Martinez speaks ahead of the match

It will be like a final for us because it is a match that could define our faith in this World Cup. It was a heavy blow to our morale (losing to Saudi Arabia) but we are a strong group that is very united. We need to stay calm, recover and think about what's coming. And what's coming is Mexico, so we have to focus on getting the win no matter what.

The equation is simple...

... Messi and Argentina must not lose!

Rodriguez's incredible strike for Argentina against Mexico in 2006

06:17 PM

How do you think this one will play out tonight?

Send us your score predictions and comment below.

This one's at the Lusail Stadium tonight

Argentina return to the scene of Tuesday's defeat. Coverage is on ITV.

This was two hours ago...

06:08 PM

Unpacking the team news: FIVE changes for Argentina

Lionel Scaloni makes five changes to thew Argentina side that lost to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Guido Rodriguez and Alexis Mac Allister come into midfield and Marcos Acuna, Gonzalo Montiel and Lisandro Martinez slot into the defence, but he's kept faith with the strike force of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez.

Mexico, who scraped a goalless draw with Poland in their opener, drop forward Henry Martin but stick with Hirving Lozano and Alexis Vega up front.

Tata Martino brings in defenders Kevin Alvarez and Nestor Araujo along with midfielder Andres Guardado, but again opts against starting forward Raul Jimenez.

Tom Morgan meets a couple with split ties tonight

🎥@Tom_Morgs has been out and about in Doha



He meets a couple split down the middle between 🇦🇷 and 🇲🇽#TelegraphFootball #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/BXVLmsjkmN — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) November 26, 2022

Mexico's starting XI

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa, Nestor Araujo, Cesar Montes, Alexis Vega, Hector Moreno, Hector Herrera, Andres Guardado, Hirving Lozano, Jesus Gallardo, Luis Chavez, Kevin Alvarez.

Team news: Argentina's starting XI

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Acuna, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Guido Rodriguez, Nicolas Otamendi, Alexis Mac Allister, Lautaro Martinez, Lisandro Martinez.

Argentina coach says they will "break their backs" to turn things around

Argentina must avoid defeat to Mexico tonight if they are to keep qualification to the last 16 in their own hands following their shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on the third day of the tournament.

It will be the fourth World Cup meeting between these sides – 1930, 2006 and 2010 the previous encounters – with Argentina coming out on top in all three occasions.

Manager Lionel Scaloni invoked the spirit of Diego Maradona, the man who captained his country to success in 1986 and who passed away two years ago this week.

"Tomorrow we hope to bring some joy for Maradona, who will be looking down at us from the sky. That will be the most important thing for us.

"We might receive a blow like on the opening match but we know we need to stick to our guns. We have a style that is non-negotiable.

"We will always break our backs until the last second we are on the pitch so we can reverse this initial situation."

After not qualifying in 1970, Argentina have only failed to advance out of the group stages of the World Cup once, in the South Korea and Japan edition in 2002 where they got a win and a draw but it wasn't enough to progress with Sweden and England both finishing on five points.

Mexico's manager Gerardo Martino was born in Rosario – the home city of Lionel Messi, who had a quiet game in the loss to Saudi Arabia – 180 miles from Buenos Aires, and was a former team-mate of Maradona at Newell's Old Boys.

However, he insists he has no divided loyalties as he prepares to face the country of his birth.

"If you were in my place what would you do? Mexico has to win, we hope Mexico win," he said.

"I can tell you the place, the characteristics of my city, the hospital where I was born, but I work for Mexico and I want to win the game.

"We have to think Messi will show his best version. Sometimes even without being on top of your game for 90 minutes in five minutes everything can happen."