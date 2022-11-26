Argentina vs Mexico player ratings: Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez shine at key moments

Luke Baker
·7 min read
Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez produced moments of magic to give Argentina victory (AFP via Getty Images)
Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez produced moments of magic to give Argentina victory (AFP via Getty Images)

Sublime strikes by Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez earned a largely-disappointing Argentina a 2-0 win over Mexico in a pulsating atmosphere at the Lusail Stadium and got the South American favourites’ World Cup campaign up and running.

Stunned 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C match, Argentina knew defeat would send them out of the tournament but they started poorly, struggling to cope with Mexico’s high press as Messi was denied time and space to operate.

Argentina’s captain was anonymous in the first half, his sole contribution of note a header that ballooned over the bar, as his team failed to carve out a single decent chance. But, picked out by Angel Di Maria just outside the Mexico box in the 64th minute, Messi made no mistake, arrowing a low shot through a crowd of defenders into the corner.

Fernandez then doubled the lead in the 87th with a wonderful curling effort to seal victory. The win took Argentina up to second place in Group C on three points, one behind leaders Poland, who they play in their last group match. Saudi Arabia are third, level on points with Argentina but with an inferior goal difference.

Here’s how we rated the players:

ARGENTINA

Emiliano Martinez, 7 - Produced a satisfying camera dive from a Vega free-kick that lacked pace late in the first half and generally look untroubled, not that he was tested much.

Gonzalo Montiel, 4 - Brought in for Nicolas Tagliafico but looked uncomfortable on the ball, with repeated heavy touches. Got booked just before the break for a late challenge on Gutierrez. Subbed just after the hour mark as Molina, who started the first game, came on.

Lisandro Martinez, 7 - Started instead of Cristian Romero after his opening-game struggles. Defended well against the tricky Lozano, made plenty of tackles to stop attacks and covered well when De Paul lost the ball.

Lisandro Martinez impressed in defence (REUTERS)
Lisandro Martinez impressed in defence (REUTERS)

Nicolas Otamendi, 7 - Similarly to his centre-back partner Martinez, helped blunt any Mexico attacks and not to blame for the way his side failed to control proceedings. Solid in the air as well.

Marcos Acuna, 5 - Like fellow full-back Montiel, he struggled to impact the game as Lionel Scaloni’s decision to replace both full-back who started the loss to Saudi Arabia made minimal difference.

Angel Di Maria, 6 - Showed occasional flashes of what he can do but mostly flattered to deceive, had little end product and no consistency. In some way, this game was a microcosm of his career - so much talent but a source of huge frustration, although he did play the ball in to Messi’s feet from which the little magician scored. Subbed off with 20 minutes left.

Rodrigo De Paul, 4 - Hugely disappointing. Lost the ball to Vega early on, misplaced multiple passes and one of the key offenders for Argentina’s complete lack of control of the game for the first 60 minutes.

Guido Rodriguez, 5 - Dropped deeper and deeper to collect the ball to try and dictate play - spending a lot of time between his two centre-backs - but invariably unable to kick-start attacks and gave the ball away too frequently. Subbed on 57 minutes for Fernandez.

Alexis Mac Allister, 5 - A non-descript performance from the Brighton man who you could easily have forgotten was playing. Subbed off with just over 20 minutes left.

Lionel Messi, 8 - Quiet first half during which he looked increasingly forlorn and sending a free-kick in a great position tamely over the bar early in the second half seemed to sum up his game. However, produced a moment of magic out of nothing to give Argentina the lead, scoring for the sixth consecutive game just when they needed him. Maybe at this stage of his career, that’s all you can really ask rather than expecting him to completely run a game as he used to? Also slipped the ball into Fernandez for the second goal.

Lionel Messi provided the moment of magic that got Argentina on the board (Getty Images)
Lionel Messi provided the moment of magic that got Argentina on the board (Getty Images)

Lautaro Martinez, 5 - Surprisingly ineffective performance from the frontman as he offered little for a spark-less Argentina. They scored about 60 seconds after he was substituted which probably makes his performance look even worse.

Substitutes

Enzo Fernandez, 8 - Gorgeous finish to put the game beyond doubt at 2-0. Ran at the defence and curled the ball beyond a helpless Ochoa. His first international goal was a beauty.

Julian Alvarez, 7 - Livelier than Lautaro Martinez when he came on and showed some decent touches combining with Messi. Will be pushing to start the final group game.

Nahuel Molina, 6 - Blazed over the bar with a lack of composure from a similar position to where Messi scored, although the ball did bobble up a bit

Cristian Romero, 6 - Brought on to shore things up once Argentina went 1-0 ahead and Mexico offered little after that, so job done.

Exequiel Palacios, 7 - Pressed well and slipped Alvarez through after nicking the ball off a Mexican defender.

MEXICO

Guillermo Ochoa, 5 - Unconvincing punch straight up in the air from a first-half free-kick but got away with it and then beaten from range by Messi for his goal, although wasn’t specifically his fault. Couldn’t do anything about the second.

Guillermo Ochoa was unconvincing at times for Mexico (AP)
Guillermo Ochoa was unconvincing at times for Mexico (AP)

Cesar Montes, 6 - A threat at set-pieces and had the only shot of the first half when he flicked Guardado’s free-kick wide. Mexico kept Argentina quiet for the most part, so hard to be too critical.

Nestor Araujo, 5 - Early yellow card for a reckless, studs-up tackle hung over his head and part of a Mexican defence that didn’t close down well for either goal.

Hector Moreno, 6 - The third part of the back three that looked solid for most of the game before a switch to a back four after going 1-0 behind left them looking more vulnerable.

Kevin Alvarez, 5 - Subbed off on 65 minutes having offered little as Mexico switched to a back four. His place in the starting XI will be under threat for the Saudi Arabia game you’d think.

Hector Herrera, 5 - Picked up a yellow card on 66 minutes for a foul on Acuna and although he was generally solid in front of the defence, he didn’t offer a huge amount on the ball.

Andres Guardado, 7- The 36-year-old took a knock in the first half and was forced off before the break. At least got to appear in a fifth World Cup but is that the last we’ll see of him at major tournaments? A sad way to go out if so, especially as he was pretty influential in nullifying the Argentine threat while he was on the pitch - an absolute tackling machine.

Luis Chavez, 5 - Part of a midfield that left Lozano and, to a lesser extent, Vega isolated in attack. Would have liked to see more from him going forwards.

Jesus Gallardo, 5 - Again more in attack to help a toothless-looking Mexico would have been appreciated from the left-sided player.

Hirving Lozano, 6 - Looked like Mexico’s liveliest player in attack with some neat touches as he buzzed around the pitch but failed to actually create anything of note. The defensive set-up of his team meant he was often isolated in attack and looked rightfully annoyed to be subbed off with 18 minutes left when his team needed a goal.

Hirving Lozano showed flashes for Mexico but was subbed off late on (REUTERS)
Hirving Lozano showed flashes for Mexico but was subbed off late on (REUTERS)

Alexis Vega, 5 - Looked lively at points although faded as the game went on. Nicked the ball from De Paul with his hassling and got a free-kick on target just before half-time, although it lacked pace. Was subbed off on 65 minutes

Substitutes

Erick Guitierrez, 4 - Came on for the injured Guardado in the first half as perhaps a surprising choice ahead of Edson Alvarez. Hacked down a charging Messi for a yellow card after the break and then gave Fernandez far too much room for the second goal.

Raul Jimenez, 6 - Brought on with 25 minutes remaining to try and give Mexico a spark. Would be starting if he were fully fit, especially as Mexico desperately need to find something in attack after another toothless display.

Uriel Antuna, 5 - Another attacking presence chucked on by Tata Martino once Mexico fell behind but offered little.

Roberto Alvarado, 5 - See above... You’d suggest leaving Lozano on in his place would have been a better call.

Latest Stories

  • Seahawks happy to be home for a while, set to host Raiders

    SEATTLE (AP) — There was an underrated aspect to what the Seattle Seahawks accomplished through their first 10 games and their surprising surge to the top of the NFC West. They did most of it away from home and flew plenty of miles in the process — most recently to Germany, where they lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before their bye week. That changes beginning Sunday, when the Seahawks (6-4) return to Lumen Field and host the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle, which is tied with San Fra

  • Devils top Oilers, tie franchise mark with 13th straight win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier had three assists and the New Jersey Devils beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Monday night to match a franchise record with their 13th consecutive win. Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Damon Severson, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Devils, who haven’t lost since Oct. 24 against Washington. Vitek Vanecek made 27 saves. Jack Hughes had two assists for the Devils. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers, beaten twice by New Jersey dur

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Bear scores winner, Canucks rally, surprise Avalanche 4-3

    DENVER (AP) — Ethan Bear snapped a tie with 8 minutes to go, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the injury-plagued Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Trailing by a goal entering the third, Sheldon Dries tied it for Vancouver before Bear ripped a shot past Pavel Francouz on a 4-on-4 moments after Colorado's Cale Makar was called for interference. Bo Horvat scored his 16th goal for the Canucks in the opener of a three-game trip. Ilya Mikheyev also scored, and Spencer Martin stopped 33 shots in

  • Toronto FC paves the way for return of Spanish midfielder Víctor Vázquez

    Toronto FC has selected Víctor Vázquez in Stage 2 of the Major League Soccer re-entry draft, paving the way for the Spanish midfielder's second stint with the club. The 35-year-old Vázquez joined TFC ahead of the 2017 MLS season and helped the Reds to a treble with victories in the MLS Cup, the Supporters’ Shield and the Canadian Championship. Vázquez returned for the 2018 season but was limited to 21 games due to injury and joined Qatar's Al-Arabi Sports Club after the campaign. He had 18 goals

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • John Tortorella on today's NHL: 'It's a young, dumb league'

    John Tortorella was once again a quote machine in a pre-game interview with the NHL on TNT crew before his Philadelphia Flyers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

  • Player's Own Voice podcast: Canada's Aaron Brown has sharp ideas about business of track

    Canadian Sprinter Aaron Brown is a quick thinker. Not just in the literal sense — he has perfected physical speed, as befits a world champion 4x100-metre relay racer. But every track and field athlete tries to do that. What sets Brown apart is how he analyzes and dissects the entire economic model of high-performance sport. For someone who is so ready to reassure that he isn't a radical, a lot of Brown's questions might rattle nerves among the money managers at the peak of the Olympic pyramid. B

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Devils' franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to end Wednesday night as the Toronto Maple Leafs won 2-1 in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. John Tavares and Pontus Holmberg scored first-period goals as Toronto became the first team to beat the Devils (16-4) since Washington knocked them off on Oct. 24. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton scored a good goal on a tip in front with 5:08 to play to bring the sellout crow

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • DeRozan scores 28 as Bulls stop Celtics' 9-game win streak

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 and the Chicago Bulls stopped Boston’s nine-game win streak, beating the Celtics 121-107 on Monday night. Patrick Williams scored a season-high 17, and the Bulls made it look rather easy against the team with the NBA’s best record. They led by 13 at halftime, got it up to 21 in the third quarter and withstood a push to come away with the win after dropping four straight and five of six. DeRozan, who scored 41 in Friday’s loss to

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Doug McNair captures second Canadian driving championship

    EDMONTON — Doug McNair won the opening two races and never looked back, easily capturing his second Canadian driving championship. McNair, of Guelph, Ont., will represent Canads at the 2023 world driving championship, which will be held Aug. 14-18 in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. "I just want to say thanks to all the trainers that let me drive their horses, and caretakers and owners, and Standardbred Canada for making this possible," said McNair. "It's just starting to sink in now. "It's

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Morrissey caps two-goal effort with OT winner to lead Jets to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    WINNIPEG — Josh Morrissey scored once in regulation and added the winner 2:10 into overtime to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. The Jets were ahead 3-0 when the Hurricanes scored three goals in the final 4:48 of the third period, two after pulling goalie Pyotr Kochetkov for the extra attacker with 5:33 remaining. Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and two assists and Michael Eyssimont, with his first NHL goal, also scored for the Jets (11-5-1), who are 7-