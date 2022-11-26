Argentina vs Mexico LIVE! World Cup 2022 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Nizaar Kinsella,Malik Ouzia and Jonathan Gorrie
·3 min read
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Argentina vs Mexico – LIVE!

On the end of one of the biggest World Cup shocks of all time earlier this week, Lionel Messi and Argentina face elimination should they lose to Mexico today. Beaten by Saudi Arabia even despite taking the lead and having a number of goals ruled out, the two-time world champions simply must win.

Mexico, meanwhile, boast a long-tradition of qualifying for the last-16 and represent a difficult challenge. Able to hold Poland at bay only a few days ago, Tata Martino – who managed Messi at Barcelona – will take a huge amount of confidence from seeing how Saudi Arabia appeared to rattle the 2021 Copa America winners.

This is it for Argentina. A group of players who restored them to perhaps the best international team in the world before their Group C opener could see their dreams crushed in a matter of hours. Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Nizaar Kinsella and Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Argentina vs Mexico latest news

  • Kick-off time and venue: 7pm GMT, Lusail Iconic Stadium

  • TV channel and live stream: ITV

  • Argentina team news: Lisandro Martinez could start

  • Mexico team news: Jimenez could return

  • Prediction: Argentina to win 2-1

Argentina - Mexico

Messi to match Maradona milestone but no margin for Argentina error

16:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

After Argentina’s seismic defeat against Saudi Arabia, Diego Maradona Jr claimed people who compare his father and Lionel Messi “don’t understand football”.

“The comparison between Messi and my dad… we are talking about two different planets,” he said on a radio show in Argentina, as one of the biggest upsets in the World Cup history reverberated around the world.

Messi will move level with Maradona in all-time World Cup appearances for Argentina when they face Mexico tomorrow. However, he is facing the prospect of a shock early exit in what might be his final shot at winning a World Cup, and failure to deliver the biggest prize of all would, in the eyes of many Argentinians, end his hopes of ever emulating El Diego.

Maradona led his country to World Cup glory in 1986, while Messi lost his only final, in 2014, and was part of the team that crashed out at the last-16 stage in 2018.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Prediction: Argentina get crucial win

16:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

While Argentina’s performance was worrying, their recent form would at least suggest the Saudi game was something of a blip. Certainly, they have enough quality to bounce back.

Argentina to win 2-1.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Mexico team news: Jimenez in line to return

16:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

For Mexico, there are no fresh injury concerns but Raul Jimenez may return following his cameo against Poland.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Argentina team news: Lisandro Martinez could start

16:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Lisandro Martinez is surely pushing for a start given the problems the Argentine defence encountered against Saudi Arabia. Julian Alvarez is another who could come in, with Lautaro Martinez proving ineffective on Tuesday.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Where to watch Argentina vs Mexico

16:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV1 with coverage starting at 6.10pm.

Live stream: The ITV Hub will offer a live stream for free.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Nizaar Kinsella and Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

(ES Composite)
(ES Composite)

Welcome

16:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Argentina’s must-win clash against Mexico later today.

Kick-off inside the Lusail Iconic Stadium is at 7pm GMT.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

