Argentina vs Mexico lineups: Confirmed team news, predicted XIs, injury latest for World Cup 2022 today

Argentina tonight go into their second World Cup match under unexpected pressure after their shock opening defeat to Saudi Arabia.

That brought an end to their 36-match unbeaten run and boss Lionel Scaloni must now decide whether to make significant changes as a result, or trust those players to bounce back immediately.

Lisandro Martinez could come into defence, after replacing Cristian Romero on the hour mark in that defeat, while Julian Alvarez, who scored in the pre-tournament friendly against the UAE, is also pushing for a start.

Leandro Paredes struggled against Saudi Arabia and could lose his place in the starting lineup to Enzo Fernandez should Scaloni shuffle his pack, while Lionel Messi will have to deliver an improved display for his country.

For Mexico, Raul Jimenez’s involvement against Portugal was a big boost and he could well come in to lead the line against Argentina.

The striker has not played for Wolves since August due to injury but came off the bench to play 19 minutes in the opening Group C match. His return to the side would be a welcome one, as Mexico struggled to find the clinical edge against Poland to go with their positive build-up play.

Alexis Vega and Hirving Lozano were both impressive in that goalless draw and should start in wide areas again, while World Cup specialist Guillermo Ochoa is likely to have a busy 90 minutes in goal.

Predicted Argentina XI: Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Fernandez, Di Maria, Messi, Martinez, Alvarez

Predicted Mexico XI: Ochoa, Sanchez, Moreno, Montes, Gallardo, Alvarez, Herrera, Guardado, Lozano, Jimenez, Vega