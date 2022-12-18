Argentina vs France: World Cup 2022 final prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

Jonathan Gorrie
·2 min read
(Evening Standard)
(Evening Standard)

The World Cup final takes place today as Argentina and France face off for the biggest trophy in world sport.

For the first time since 1962, there is a chance the holders will defend their title, with no team since Brazil managing that feat. While Didier Deschamps is not always the most popular figure, the Les Bleus boss is going for his third title, his second while in charge of the national team. Ravaged by injury before the tournament, that is some achievement.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW THE WORLD CUP FINAL LIVE!

For Argentina, the old doubts about whether or not Lionel Messi cares about the national team have surely been put to bed. The 35-year-old’s form in Qatar has been compared to the level Diego Maradona was at when he dragged his team to a win in 1986 and, as ever, it’s difficult to ignore comparisons between the two.

It is increasingly looking like the script has already been written. In his last World Cup, arguably the greatest player of all time looks closer than ever to securing the ultimate glory after heartbreak in 2014.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The World Cup final is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time today, Sunday, December 18, 2022.

The Lusail Stadium in Qatar will host the showpiece fixture.

Where to watch Argentina vs France

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live and free-to-air in the UK on both BBC One and ITV1.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and ITVX will offer a free stream for fans online, while you can also watch via the BBC Sport and ITV websites.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick, Nizaar Kinsella and Simon Collings at the ground.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar | Best Images and Moments

Argentina’s Lionel Messi’s shorts are pulled by Croatia’s Marcelo Brozovic (REUTERS)
Argentina’s Lionel Messi’s shorts are pulled by Croatia’s Marcelo Brozovic (REUTERS)
France’s forward #12 Randal Kolo Muani (top) scores his team’s second goal past Morocco’s goalkeeper #01 Yassine Bounou during the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final (AFP via Getty Images)
France’s forward #12 Randal Kolo Muani (top) scores his team’s second goal past Morocco’s goalkeeper #01 Yassine Bounou during the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final (AFP via Getty Images)
Jude Bellingham reacts to referee Wilton Sampaio in England’s quarter-final with France (REUTERS)
Jude Bellingham reacts to referee Wilton Sampaio in England’s quarter-final with France (REUTERS)
Morocco’s Achraf Dari with Walid Cheddira and teammates celebrate after the match as Morocco progress to the semi finals (REUTERS)
Morocco’s Achraf Dari with Walid Cheddira and teammates celebrate after the match as Morocco progress to the semi finals (REUTERS)
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final (AFP via Getty Images)
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final (AFP via Getty Images)
Argentina players celebrate after they won on penalty shoot-out the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final (AFP via Getty Images)
Argentina players celebrate after they won on penalty shoot-out the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final (AFP via Getty Images)
Brazil’s forward #10 Neymar (R) si consoled by Brazil’s forward #11 Raphinha after their team lost the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final (AFP via Getty Images)
Brazil’s forward #10 Neymar (R) si consoled by Brazil’s forward #11 Raphinha after their team lost the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final (AFP via Getty Images)
Morocco players lift up goalkeeper Bono after beating Spain on penalties to reach the quarter-finals for the first time (REUTERS)
Morocco players lift up goalkeeper Bono after beating Spain on penalties to reach the quarter-finals for the first time (REUTERS)
Goncalo Ramos celebrates a hat-trick for Portugal in the last-16 (REUTERS)
Goncalo Ramos celebrates a hat-trick for Portugal in the last-16 (REUTERS)
Brazil players make tribute to Pele after reports of his ill health (AFP via Getty Images)
Brazil players make tribute to Pele after reports of his ill health (AFP via Getty Images)
Croatia defeat Japan in the first penalty shootout of the 2022 World Cup (Getty Images)
Croatia defeat Japan in the first penalty shootout of the 2022 World Cup (Getty Images)

Argentina vs France team news

Argentina XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez.

France XI: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.

Argentina vs France prediction

While Messi would appear to be destined for the ultimate glory, this French team will take some beating. Seemingly incapable of panicking and boasting obvious firepower, they could feasibly weather the Argentine storm on their way to a third World Cup win.

France to win, 2-1.

England return home after World Cup exit

Jordan Henderson (AFP via Getty Images)
Jordan Henderson (AFP via Getty Images)
Trent Alexander-Arnold (AFP via Getty Images)
Trent Alexander-Arnold (AFP via Getty Images)
Jude Bellingham (AFP via Getty Images)
Jude Bellingham (AFP via Getty Images)
Callum Wilson (AFP via Getty Images)
Callum Wilson (AFP via Getty Images)
Jordan Pickford (AFP via Getty Images)
Jordan Pickford (AFP via Getty Images)
Jude Bellingham (AFP via Getty Images)
Jude Bellingham (AFP via Getty Images)
Gareth Southgate (AFP via Getty Images)
Gareth Southgate (AFP via Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

These two nations have met three times before at World Cups, with Argentina winning in both the first edition in 1930 and en route to their 1978 triumph on home soil.

However, in 2018, Kylian Mbappe scored twice as eventual champions France won a seven-goal thriller in the last-16 in Russia.

Argentina wins: 3

Draws: 3

France wins: 6

Argentina vs France odds

Argentina to lift trophy: 4/5

France to lift trophy: 10/11

Draw (90 mins): 21/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Latest Stories

  • World Cup final 2022 live score: Argentina vs France latest as Messi and Mbappe go head to head

    World Cup final 2022 live score: Argentina vs France latest as Messi and Mbappe go head to head

  • World Cup 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch the Soccer Tournament Online for Free

    We're down to the final match at the 2022 World Cup, with France and Argentina battling it out for first place — here's how to watch the game live online for free

  • Simone Biles Shares Stunning Photos from Her Engagement Shoot: 'The Best Part of Me Is You'

    The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans safety have documented their road to the altar since announcing their engagement in February

  • Argentina vs France lineups: Starting XIs, confirmed team news, injury latest for World Cup 2022 final today

    The starting line-ups have been revealed for today’s World Cup final as Lionel Messi makes the Argentina team to face France, who have Olivier Giroud fit. Messi, 35, was seen holding the back of his leg during his country’s semi-final win over Croatia but was quick to stress he felt “really good” after the game. Messi subsequently did not feature in training for Argentina the following day, however his participation in the World Cup final is confirmed with today’s team news.

  • Key players in World Cup final between France and Argentina

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi will line up for Argentina and Kylian Mbappé will be on the opposite side for France on Sunday in the World Cup final. Messi has been there before, but lost in the 2014 final to Germany. Mbappé won the 2018 title after scoring a goal against Croatia. However, neither will be able to win the gold trophy entirely on their own at Lusail Stadium. Here is a look at some of the key players on both teams, and their coaches: ___ LIONEL MESSI The 35-year-old Messi is the h

  • World Cup 2022: Fans count down the hours to final

    Supporters in Buenos Aires and Paris are preparing for a historic clash between Argentina and France.

  • Key points to how France can win another World Cup title

    France is looking to become the first country to successfully defend its World Cup title in 60 years and Didier Deschamps the first coach to guide his team to back-to-back championships since 1938. Do they have what it takes against Argentina? Over his decade in charge, Deschamps has proven to be smart and pragmatic and open to tactical changes as the match demands.

  • Messi seeks glory, Argentina meets France in World Cup final

    The Argentina superstar’s once-in-a-generation career will be defined to many by whether he leads his country to the World Cup title on Sunday.

  • Sheshatshiu RCMP charges 36-year-old man with attempted murder

    Sheshatshiu RCMP have charged a Sheshatshiu man with attempted murder after a disturbance at a home within the community early Friday morning. In a media release, the RCMP said officers responded to a report of assault with a weapon around 7:30 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, the RCMP said officers found an injured man who required urgent medical attention. Police say the man was taken to the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay for medical treatment. Christopher Abraham, 36, was arrested

  • Montrealers call for road safety changes after 7-year-old Ukrainian girl killed in hit-and-run

    The fatal hit-and-run that left seven-year-old Maria Legenkovska dead during her morning walk to school on Tuesday happened right in front of Nathalie Turenne's home. Turenne says she and many of her neighbours have always known the corner of de Rouen and Parthenais in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough was trouble. Cars go down a steep hill before coming to the stop sign at that intersection, located in a school zone. "It's very sad news but also very frustrating because we've been asking for chang

  • Today at the World Cup: France coping with a bug as Argentina clash draws closer

    Meanwhile, France have been hit by a sickness bug ahead of their bid to defend their 2018 title against Argentina.

  • Samuel Charron, Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer's top Para, futsal players

    TORONTO — Samuel Charron has been named Canada Soccer’s Para Soccer Player of the Year for a third time with Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer Futsal Player of the Year. Charron, who has been part of the Canadian program since 2010, also won the award in 2016 and '19. He has represented Canada at five International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football World Cups and was named player of the tournament award in 2019 and 2022. The 24-year-old from Ottawa has 48 career goals in 56 internatio

  • Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Flames

    CALGARY — Andrei Kuzmenko scored the lone goal, Spencer Martin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks made it six straight road wins on Wednesday night with a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and Sheldon Dries scored in regulation for Vancouver (13-13-3). Martin made 35 saves between regulation and overtime, improving to 9-3-1. Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane and Trevor Lewis replied for Calgary (13-11-6). The Flames fell to 6-1

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Ex-Canucks head coach Travis Green to lead Canada at Spengler Cup

    CALGARY — Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month. Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants. Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett. Green, who played 14 NHL seasons,

  • Ovechkin scores 800th goal as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night. Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth straight win. Conor Sheary had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 stops. The Capitals went 6-2-1 during a nine-game stretch that had only one home date. Chicago dropped to 1-11-1 in its last

  • Doncic, Wood lead Mavericks to 130-110 win over Blazers

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, Christian Wood had a season-high 32 points along with 12 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-110 on Friday night. Two of Dallas' top three scorers each had 20 before halftime — the NBA scoring leader Doncic with 23 to 20 for Wood — and combined to make 22 of 35 from the field as Dallas shot 56%. Damian Lillard also had 20 before the break with 21, but finished with 24 to end a four-game streak of at least 35 points tha

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Batherson helps Sens beat Red Wings 6-3 for 4th straight win

    DETROIT (AP) — Drake Batherson had two goals, Claude Giroux snapped a third-period tie and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Saturday for their fourth consecutive victory. Thomas Chabot, Tyler Motte and Austin Watson also scored for the Senators, who improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games. Alex DeBrincat had three assists for the second consecutive game while extending his point streak to eight in a row. Brady Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot made 29 saves. Ot

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori