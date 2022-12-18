Argentina vs France: World Cup 2022 final prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

(Evening Standard)

The World Cup final takes place today as Argentina and France face off for the biggest trophy in world sport.

For the first time since 1962, there is a chance the holders will defend their title, with no team since Brazil managing that feat. While Didier Deschamps is not always the most popular figure, the Les Bleus boss is going for his third title, his second while in charge of the national team. Ravaged by injury before the tournament, that is some achievement.

For Argentina, the old doubts about whether or not Lionel Messi cares about the national team have surely been put to bed. The 35-year-old’s form in Qatar has been compared to the level Diego Maradona was at when he dragged his team to a win in 1986 and, as ever, it’s difficult to ignore comparisons between the two.

It is increasingly looking like the script has already been written. In his last World Cup, arguably the greatest player of all time looks closer than ever to securing the ultimate glory after heartbreak in 2014.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The World Cup final is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time today, Sunday, December 18, 2022.

The Lusail Stadium in Qatar will host the showpiece fixture.

Where to watch Argentina vs France

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live and free-to-air in the UK on both BBC One and ITV1.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and ITVX will offer a free stream for fans online, while you can also watch via the BBC Sport and ITV websites.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick, Nizaar Kinsella and Simon Collings at the ground.

Argentina vs France team news

Argentina XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez.

France XI: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.

Argentina vs France prediction

While Messi would appear to be destined for the ultimate glory, this French team will take some beating. Seemingly incapable of panicking and boasting obvious firepower, they could feasibly weather the Argentine storm on their way to a third World Cup win.

France to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

These two nations have met three times before at World Cups, with Argentina winning in both the first edition in 1930 and en route to their 1978 triumph on home soil.

However, in 2018, Kylian Mbappe scored twice as eventual champions France won a seven-goal thriller in the last-16 in Russia.

Argentina wins: 3

Draws: 3

France wins: 6

