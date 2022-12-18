Argentina vs France LIVE! World Cup 2022 final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

(Getty Images)

Argentina vs France LIVE!

The biggest game in football is upon us as, arguably, the two best international teams in the sport battle it out for the biggest prize it has to offer in the World Cup 2022 final. The tournament in Qatar, therefore, concludes this afternoon, hosted amid a sea of controversy off the pitch but having offered thrilling entertainment on it and the showpiece event in Lusail is likely to serve up more of the same.

Will it be Lionel Messi’s successful last dance or can Kylian Mbappe and Hugo Lloris guide Les Bleus to successive trophy triumphs? It is increasingly looking like the script has already been written for 35-year-old Messi, but if anyone can stop him it’s this France team and, in doing so, become the first world champions in 60 years to retain their crown. Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot have recovered to start for Les Blues, while Angel Di Maria returns for Argentina.

Follow the World Cup 2022 final LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick, Nizaar Kinsella and Simon Collings at Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Argentina vs France: World Cup final updates

Kick-off: 3pm GMT | Lusail Iconic Stadium

How to watch: BBC and ITV

Argentina team news: Di Maria returns to side

France team news: Upamecano and Rabiot start

Prediction: Les Bleus to deny Messi the perfect send-off

Argentina - France

Team Messi in the building!

13:43 , Matt Verri

Lionel Messi’s family have arrived at the ground.

Argentina’s captain is in a battle with Kylian Mbappe for the Golden Boot. Both have five goals as it stands, with Messi leading the way as it stands due to his three assists. Mbappe has been two.

Messi’s wife and children will hope they are going home with plenty of extra luggage!

Pre-match thoughts from Lusail Stadium

13:36 , Matt Verri

Changes from both sides

13:32 , Matt Verri

Upamecano and Rabiot return for France, meaning Konate and Fofana drop out of the side for the final.

Kounde continues at right-back as expected, with Griezmann looking to cap a sensational tournament on a personal level on the ultimate high. No surprises in the front three, with Dembele and Mbappe either side of Giroud.

As for Argentina, Di Maria returns to the side in the big team news as Paredes misses out.

Molina and Tagliafico as the full-backs, while Alvarez once again gets the nod up front to play alongside Messi.

Argentina team news

13:26 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez

France team news

13:24 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot, Griezmann; Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe

Inside the French dressing room...

13:22 , Matt Verri

Travel issues in Doha

13:18 , Matt Verri

The metro was busy when we arrived around an hour ago, writes Simon Collings.

That has only worsened with the Official Qatar 2022 Transport Info & Updates tweeting just now: “All Doha Metro stations and roads around the stadium are currently experiencing high demand.

“Access to the stations is delayed and lengthy waiting times should be expected.”

Nizaar Kinsella at Lusail Stadium

13:13 , Matt Verri

French newspaper L’Equipe have leaked the team and, if it is correct, then Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate can find himself very unfortunate to be left out after starring against Morocco.

Raphael Varane and Dayot Upamecano are set to get the nod as the centre-back pairing.

Benzema sends support

13:09 , Matt Verri

There was some talk ahead of this match about a shock return for Karim Benzema, who was ruled out with injury ahead of the tournament, even if he did then shut that down himself.

The Ballon d’Or winner was not replaced in the France squad, so could have featured at any point in the tournament. There were also reports that French President Emmanuel Macron had invited all of France’s injured players, including the Madrid forward, to the match as his guests.

Asked about Benzema, Deschamps said on Saturday: “I don’t like to reply to this particular question.

“I had 24 players in my squad. You know who those players are and those are the players at my disposal. So I don’t think it’s fair to those players to ask about players who aren’t here.”

C’est l’heure… tous ensemble 🙌🏼🤍 Vamonos 💥 Allez les Bleus 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/7TXiEHxNUo — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) December 18, 2022

Repeat of four years ago?

13:04 , Matt Verri

Finals can often be cagey affairs, so let’s hope for a similar match to the one we got in the World Cup final four years ago.

France beat Croatia 4-2 on that occasion, though a end-to-end encounter this afternoon would be a surprise judging by what we’ve seen from Les Blues and Argentina in Qatar.

The three World Cup finals before that all went to extra-time, so settle in!

Standard Sport in position!

12:58 , Matt Verri

The team here. The honour of being sat next to @Dan_KP so I can get his searing analysis before it hits the website. pic.twitter.com/owCo3cZpLm — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) December 18, 2022

Simon Collings at Lusail Stadium

12:54 , Matt Verri

Noticeable on the metro coming in just how many Messi shirts there were. As people exited the station chants of “Messi, Messi, Messi” went up. Then a few fans sang back with “Mbappe, Mbappe, Mbappe”.

This final feels like Messi v Mbappe more than France v Argentina.

Scaloni bids to avoid another final disaster

12:48 , Matt Verri

Steven Gerrard’s stunning equaliser in the dying moments of what is still one of the best FA Cup Finals in recent memory was a personal horror story for the man who can become a national treasure this afternoon

It was Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni who kicked the ball out in 2006 when Liverpool’s Djibril Cisse went down with cramp in the dying seconds, and it was he who, when the game re-started, shanked his clearance to the ailing Gerrard.

Scaloni’s West Ham team-mate on that day, Dean Ashton, bears no grudges, though.

Read the full story on that right here!

Nizaar Kinsella at Lusail Stadium

12:41 , Matt Verri

The stadium walk is a ritual that goes hand in hand with any football match in any country worldwide.

The one to Lusail Stadium was predictably dominated by Argentina supporters but their celebration of this World Cup final is really something to behold. Breathtaking.

France have 6,000 supporters who come across calm, confident and almost cold after winning this trophy four years ago. Still, the Champs-Élysées will be home to a crazy party should they win.

Both teams out for that third star.

Dembele: Virus does not worry us

12:34 , Matt Verri

Ousmane Dembele says France’s players are not afraid that the virus running through their camp will cost them a shot a World Cup glory.

Didier Deschamps’ side are looking to become only the second country to defend the World Cup, but Les Blues’ preparations have been complicated by the illness, which saw midfielder Adrien Rabiot and defender Dayot Upamecano miss the semi-final victory over Morocco on Wednesday.

On Friday, centre-backs Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate both had to sit out training with what the French Football Federation described as a cold.

“We’re not scared of that virus,” winger Dembele said. “Dayot and Adrien got a bit of a stomach ache, I made them a ginger and honey tea and then they felt better. I hope everyone will be ready for the final.

“Dayot got better and I think everyone will be ready. We’ve been taking precautions. The first day, Dayot stayed in his room and we brought him food and he was back with everyone the next day.”

Atmosphere building!

12:27 , Matt Verri

Argentina fans in great voice and camera phones AOTS en route to Lusail Stadium pic.twitter.com/O4hdvo8Qos — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) December 18, 2022

How France got here

12:21 , Matt Verri

France wrapped up qualification from Group D with a game to spare, meaning they could afford a defeat to Tunisia.

Les Blues picked things up again in the last-16 as they eased past Poland, Kylian Mbappe scoring two of his five tournament goals in that match as Olivier Giroud also broke his country’s all-time goalscoring record.

Didier Deschamp’s side certainly weren’t at their best against England in the quarter-finals, as they survived a huge scare with Harry Kane missing a late penalty.

Again it wasn’t convincing against Morocco in the last four, but they got the job done.

How Argentina got here

12:11 , Matt Verri

Argentina’s World Cup campaign got off to a truly disastrous start, with defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening group-stage match ending a 36-game unbeaten run.

Lionel Messi then started to warm up, shining in wins over Mexico and Poland to get things back on track, and that was followed by a last-16 victory over Australia.

There was then a chaotic, brutal win over the Netherlands on penalties, with neither side particularly fond of each other, before Argentina cruised past Croatia in the semi-finals.

Lionel who?

12:04 , Matt Verri

World Cup final time. Time to see if the great man - Olivier Giroud obviously - can cap off a glittering career. pic.twitter.com/wmgXqviJxH — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) December 18, 2022

Head-to-head record

11:58 , Marc Mayo

These two nations have met three times before at World Cups, with Argentina winning in both the first edition in 1930 and en route to their 1978 triumph on home soil.

However, in 2018, Kylian Mbappe scored twice as eventual champions France won a seven-goal thriller in the last-16 in Russia.

Argentina wins: 3

Draws: 3

France wins: 6

The boys are back in town

11:51 , Marc Mayo

ITV’s pundit crew are on location for today’s game, although Ian Wright didn’t get the “keep it boring” dress memo.

Evening Standard score prediction

11:46 , Marc Mayo

While Messi would appear to be destined for the ultimate glory, this French team will take some beating.

Seemingly incapable of panicking and boasting obvious firepower, they could feasibly weather the Argentine storm on their way to a third World Cup win.

France to win, 2-1.

11:38 , Marc Mayo

Predicted France XI: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T.Hernandez; Tchouameni, Griezmann, Rabiot; Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe.

Early France team news

11:33 , Marc Mayo

The France camp appears to have recovered from a virus sweeping through the squad.

Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate were the latest players to show signs of illness on Friday, after Adrien Rabiot, Dayot Upamecano and Kingsley Coman sat out the win over Morocco.

All five were on show for the squad’s open training session one day prior to the game, while Aurelien Tchouameni and Theo Hernandez, who also missed training on Friday because of knocks to their hip and knee respectively, were also on the pitch with the rest of the squad.

Karim Benzema will not make a late appearance, having missed the tournament through injury along with Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante and Christopher Nkunku.

An interesting development in France’s Saturday evening training session saw Marcus Thuram tried out on the left, moving Kylian Mbappe into the centre and leaving no room for Olivier Giroud. Could Didier Deschamps have a surprise selection call up his sleeve?

11:28 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Argentina XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez.

Early Argentina team news

11:18 , Marc Mayo

Full-backs Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel will both be available for selection after sitting out the semi-final win over Croatia due to suspension.

Angel Di Maria will surely be pushing for a start after his recent injury and will no doubt be doing everything possible to feature, though Papu Gomez is doubtful with an ankle sprain.

Messi suffered a hamstring scare against Croatia and did not train with his team-mates on Thursday, instead completing indoor recovery work as Argentina played down any injury fears.

How to watch

11:08 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, today’s World Cup final will be televised free-to-air and live on both BBC One and ITV1.

Coverage on ITV starts at 1.30pm before the BBC programme begins at 1.50pm, with kick-off at 3pm GMT.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Hello and welcome!

11:00 , Marc Mayo

It’s World Cup final day!

The biggest day of the sporting calendar has come around again as Argentina take on France for the honour of being crowned world champions.

Lionel Messi’s last dance on the global stage pits him against Kylian Mbappe, the young pretender to the throne who can stake his claim with a second-consecutive World Cup triumph today.

Les Bleus were here four years ago while the Albiceleste have lost two finals since Diego Maradona led them to glory in 1986.

Join Standard Sport’s live blog for all the build-up, match action and reaction...