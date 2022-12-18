Argentina vs France lineups: Starting XIs, confirmed team news, injury latest for World Cup 2022 final today

(ES Composite)

The starting line-ups have been revealed for today’s World Cup final as Lionel Messi makes the Argentina team to face France, who have Olivier Giroud fit.

Messi, 35, was seen holding the back of his leg during his country’s semi-final win over Croatia but was quick to stress he felt “really good” after the game.

Messi subsequently did not feature in training for Argentina the following day, however his participation in the World Cup final is confirmed with today’s team news. Angel Di Maria is fit for the showpiece after his injury problems, while both Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel are available following their respective suspensions.

The France camp has recovered from a virus sweeping through the squad with Giroud fit after a reported training injury on the eve of the game.

Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate were the latest players to show signs of illness on Friday, after Adrien Rabiot, Dayot Upamecano and Kingsley Coman sat out the win over Morocco. Aurelien Tchouameni and Theo Hernandez also missed training on Friday because of knocks to their hip and knee respectively.

Deschamps has his first-choice XI available to him as Rabiot and Upamecano start the final.

There had been suggestions that Karim Benzema could make a sensational return to the France squad for the final. The Ballon d’Or winner was ruled out for the whole World Cup with a thigh tear but is still registered to play, however reports this morning suggested he will not play for France at all with Deschamps in charge.

Argentina XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez.

France XI: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.