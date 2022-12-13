Argentina vs Croatia referee: Who is World Cup 2022 official Daniele Orsato?
Italian referee Daniele Orsato is in charge of today’s World Cup semi-final between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.
Orsato has already officiated a game involving Argentina at this tournament, namely the 2-0 Group C win for Lionel Messi and Co against Mexico which secured their passage to the knockout-stages, dishing out five bookings in total - four to Mexico and one to Argentina.
The 47-year-old, who has been a Fifa referee since 2010, also refereed the first match of the tournament at the Al Bayt Stadium between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.
Orsato , who has an average of handing out 4.08 yellows-per-game this season in all competitions, is yet to referee a game in the knockout-phase of this World Cup though he does have big-game experience behind him, having taken charge of the 2020 Champions League final between PSG and Bayern Munich. He was also a VAR official during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Here is the full officiating team for Argentina’s World Cup semi-final with Croatia:
Assistant Referee 1: Ciro Carbone (ITA)
Assistant Referee 2: Alessandro Giallatini (ITA)
4th Official: Mohamed Mohammed (UAE)
VAR: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)
Assistant VAR 1: Paolo Valeri (ITA)
Assistant VAR 2: Katryn Nesbitt (USA)
Assistant VAR 3: Juan Soto (VEN)
When: Tuesday 13 December 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)
Where: Lusail Stadium
Odds (after 90 minutes)
Argentina win: 4/5
Croatia win: 4/1
Draw: 12/5