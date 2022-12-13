Argentina vs Croatia LIVE: World Cup 2022 score and updates as Lionel Messi nets penalty in semi-final

Argentina play Croatia in the first semi-final of the World Cup in Qatar tonight as captain Lionel Messi looks to emulate his hero, and national icon, Diego Maradona by finally lifting the most prestigious trophy in men’s football.

This Argentina team are out to win their nation’s third world title, with captain Messi only having one major gap on his glittering career CV. The Paris Saint-Germain forward was a World Cup runner-up in 2014, with Croatia – led by captain and star player Luka Modric – suffering the same fate four years ago.

This year, Argentina have endured a rollercoaster World Cup, as an early shock defeat to Saudi Arabia looked to have blown their chance of glory. However, they bounced back to qualify for the last 16, where they edged past Australia before surviving a storming Netherlands comeback to win a dramatic and bad-tempered quarter-final on penalties in perhaps the match of the tournament so far.

Meanwhile, Croatia knocked out tournament favourites Brazil in a shootout in the last round and that came after they had already got past another much-fancied outfit, Belgium, in the group stage and endured a last-16 penalty shootout against Japan. The winners of this tie will face defending champions France or underdogs Morocco in Sunday’s final.

Follow all the action with our live blog below:

World Cup 2022: Argentina vs Croatia

Argentina face Croatia in the semi-final of World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi aims to move a step closer to elusive World Cup crown as Croatia gun for second consecutive final

34’ - GOAL! Messi hammers home penalty after Livakovic fouls Alvarez (ARG 1-0 CRO)

TEAM NEWS: Nicolas Tagliafico and Leandro Paredes start for Argentina instead of Lisandro Martinez and suspended Marcos Acuna

TEAM NEWS: Zlatko Dalic names unchanged Croatia side, so Mario Pasalic keeps his place

France or Morocco await in World Cup final, who play in other semi-final on Wednesday

Story continues

Argentina 1-0 Croatia

19:38 , Michael Jones

37 mins: Dominik Livakovic and Mateo Kovacic both got booked during the penalty incident. Livakovic for the challenge on Alvarez and Kovacic for dissent and arguing with the referee.

Croatia won’t panic, they are the kings of coming from behind. Another corner is knocked short to Brozovic but his attempted cross is blocked.

GOAL! Argentina 1-0 Croatia (Messi, 34’)⚽️

19:34 , Michael Jones

34 mins: Oof! Pick that one out. Dominik Livakovic dives the correct way but Lionel Messi blasts the penalty kick into the roof of the net leaving the keeper no chance to save it.

Argentina take the lead!

Penalty to Argentina!

19:33 , Michael Jones

Argentina 0-0 Croatia

32 mins: A simple flick over the top plays Julian Alvarez into the box after Luka Modric loses possession in midfield. Alvarez flicks it around the goalkeeper who then cleans him out.

Argentina immediately shout for a penalty and the referee points to the spot.

Argentina 0-0 Croatia

19:31 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Mateo Kovacic shimmies over the ball and spins around Leandro Paredes in midfield. Croatia look to break forward as Andrej Kramaric receives the ball but he’s clipped from behind and wins a free kick.

Croatia quickly work the ball through the midfield and out to Ivan Perisic on the left wing. He cuts into the box and looks to chip the goalkeeper but flicks it mere inches over the crossbar!

Argentina 0-0 Croatia

19:27 , Michael Jones

26 mins: Argentina are stepping it up a gear now. They’re forcing Croatia deep into their own. Alexis MacAllister attempts to weave his way through the defence but has to offload the ball to Enzo Fernandez.

He cuts inside from the left and has a dart from range. The shot curls towards the bottom left corner but Dominik Livakovic leaps across and palms it away from goal.

Argentina 0-0 Croatia

19:24 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Messi had been on the fringes up to that point but suddenly he came alive, wriggling away from Croatian defenders before misplacing the final pass.

The stadium's noise has just gone up a couple of notches, and the section filled with Argentina's travelling fans is pulsating with energy now.

Argentina 0-0 Croatia

19:24 , Michael Jones

22 mins: The excitement in the crowd goes up a level whenever Lionel Messi gets the ball anywhere near the Croatia box. He tries to feed a couple of through ball to his attackers but first Lovren and then Gvardiol block the efforts.

Argentina may need some Messi magic to break down this Croatian team.

Argentina 0-0 Croatia

19:21 , Michael Jones

19 mins: Croatia look as solid as they have done all tournament and they’re offering the occasional run out wide just to keep Argentina honest.

Borna Sosa brings the ball this time but fizzes his delivery into the area straight out of play.

Argentina 0-0 Croatia

19:17 , Michael Jones

16 mins: Josip Juranovic’s first real foray up the pitch results in the first corner of the game as Tagliafico gets back in time to block the ball behind.

Croatia play the corner short with Modric getting the ball back and passing it up to Juranovic on the overlap. He then swings a deep cross into the far side of the penalty area and Dejan Lovren nods a half-chance wide of the target.

Argentina 0-0 Croatia

19:15 , Michael Jones

13 mins: Enzo Fernandez receives the ball into the middle of the pitch and slides a pass over to the left where Julian Alvarez has snuck into space.

Alvarez passes the ball inside to Alexis MacAllister who dinks a short ball into the box for Lionel Messi who’d asked for it.

Messi starts his run but runs into the nearest defender and goes down looking for a free kick which the referee waves away.

Argentina 0-0 Croatia

19:12 , Michael Jones

10 mins: The first 10 minutes have seen both teams try to control possession and slowly probe at the other’s defences. Neither side has looked overly expansive and there hasn’t been an attempt on goal.

Croatia pass the ball fluidly through midfield before Perisic curls a cross into the box from the left that Cristian Pulisic easily deals with.

Argentina 0-0 Croatia

19:08 , Michael Jones

7 mins: Mario Pasalic lunges into a tackle on Nicolas Tagliafico as the Argentina defender brings the ball into midfield. Pasalic has a word with the referee before the free kick is knocked down the left wing.

Croatia recover the ball and switch the play with a pass over to Josko Gvardiol who slides a pass up to Ivan Perisic.

Argentina 0-0 Croatia

19:05 , Michael Jones

4 mins: The giant World Cup has been delfated and wheeled away, the huge banner across the centre circle has been folded and removed, and we're away.

Once again, a World Cup stadium is not full, but the noise generated by the Argentina fans to our left is still resonating around the Lusail.

Argentina 0-0 Croatia

19:04 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Nahuel Molina gets down the right wing for Argentina and is given the ball. He takes on his opposite number, Borna Sosa, and sprints past the left-back before hooking a cross into the box from the byline.

There’s a deflection off Sosa which takes the ball away from Julian Alvarez and sends it skipping through the box to safety.

Kick off: Argentina 0-0 Croatia

19:01 , Michael Jones

Croatia get the ball rolling for the first semi-final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. They knock the ball around the back line before giving it to Dejan Lovren who brings the ball down the right side.

(EPA)

Argentina vs Croatia

18:56 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams.

Lionel Messi leads out his Argentina team mates and Luka Modric does the same for Croatia. This should be a good match-up with Croatia the underdogs once again.

Can the Europeans reach the final for a second successive tournament or will Messi take a step closer to winning the only trophy he has yet to achieve in his incredible year?

Messi or Modric

18:50 , Michael Jones

The result of this semi-final seems like it will come down to which of the team’s majestic midfielders has the best game. Argentina are spurred on by the heroics of Lionel Messi whilst Croatia’s playmaker is Luka Modric.

Both players are in the backend of their careers with this World Cup likely to be the last one they play in. Who will progress to the final?

(EPA)

(EPA)

Argentina make two changes for World Cup semi-final with Croatia

18:47 , Michael Jones

Argentina have made two changes and switched back to a four-man defence for their World Cup semi-final with Croatia.

Midfielder Leandro Paredes is brought back into the side in place of defender Lisandro Martinez as boss Lionel Scaloni reverts to the 4-4-2 he has deployed for much of the tournament in Qatar.

Elsewhere, Nicolas Tagliafico starts at left-back in place of the suspended Marcos Acuna while Nahuel Molina remains on the opposite side of the defence with fellow right back Gonzalo Montiel also banned.

Captain Lionel Messi starts as he bids to add the one trophy still to elude him to his glittering collection.

Argentina make two changes for World Cup semi-final with Croatia

Like a fine wine

18:40 , Michael Jones

Luka Modric stands alongside Davor Suker as the greatest footballing talents the small nation of Croatia has produced.

Modric has made the most World Cup appearances (17) and most appearances at major tournaments (30) for the national team.

He is set to become just the fourth player in the history of the tournament to start six matches aged 37 or older, after: Nilton Santos for Brazil in 1962, Dino Zoff for Italy in 1982 and Peter Shilton for England in 1990.

(AP)

What if this semi-final goes to penalties?

18:37 , Michael Jones

Croatia have won all four of their penalty shootouts at the World Cup, knocking out Japan and Brazil in the last 16 and quarter-finals in 2022 respectively.

The only nation to win more penalty shootouts in the competition are Argentina, with five.

Messi has arrived

18:34 , Michael Jones

The first roar of the night is for Lionel Messi, whose face fills the big screens in the four corners of the Lusail Stadium as he leads Argentina out to warm out.

Each set of fans has an allocation of supporters behind each goal, but the rest of the seats are almost exclusively filled with fans backing Argentina, and very few pockets of red and white checks in between.

We may be closer to Croatia geographically but this is virtually a home match for the Argentinians.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Argentina have worked out how to hurt Croatia, coach claims

18:32 , Michael Jones

Argentina believe they have worked out how to hurt Croatia in their World Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Croatia were not the favourites to reach the last four again but they came through two penalty shootouts in a repeat of their 2018 exploits.

And Lionel Scaloni is in no doubt of the threat they pose his side.

“They have troubled many national teams. I won’t mention the key players or their strengths and weaknesses but we’ve analysed where we can hurt them. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t,” he said.

Argentina have worked out how to hurt Croatia, coach claims

Scaloni defends players’ temperaments

18:28 , Michael Jones

Lionel Scaloni defended his players’ behaviour during and after their quarter-final victory over the Netherlands. 17 yellow cards were shown in a tension filled encounter that bubbled over on numerous occasions before Argentina triumphed in the penalty shootout.

"The previous game was played the way we had to play - for both teams. That’s football," Scaloni said. "In some games things can happen like this. There can be arguments but that’s all. That’s why there’s a referee.

"We need to put an end to this idea of thinking Argentina behave like this. We lost to Saudi Arabia and we didn’t say anything.

"We won the Copa America in Brazil and experienced the most sporting behaviour with [Lionel] Messi, [Leandro] Paredes, Neymar, who were all sitting together in the tunnel in the Maracana [Stadium]. I’m really not convinced of this idea of unsporting behaviour."

Argentina vs Croatia

18:24 , Michael Jones

Who will be advancing to the World Cup final?

There a supporters from both sets of fans in attendance tonight but the majority seem to be favouring Argentina and Lionel Messi.

(EPA)

(EPA)

(EPA)

Argentina vs European sides

18:20 , Michael Jones

Argentina have won just one of their last seven World Cup games against European sides (with three draws and three defeats), beating Poland 2-0 in the group stage this year.

However, two of those three draws have resulted in penalty shootout victories.

Back-to-back finals for Croatia?

18:16 , Michael Jones

Croatia were losing finalists in 2018, and could become the fourth European nation to reach consecutive World Cup finals after Italy (1934, 1938), Netherlands (1974, 1978) and Germany (1982, 1986, 1990).

Lionel Messi embraces ‘spirit of Maradona’ to drag beaten Argentina to World Cup semi-final

18:12 , Michael Jones

As Lionel Messi starts to find the right words to go with the right touches, some of them surprisingly aggressive, there’s been a telling phrase used to describe him around the Argentina camp.

They talk of the 35-year-old as a “líder Maradonina”, a Maradona-like leader.

After his first major moment of the World Cup 2022, which was that essential and exceptional goal against Mexico, Messi was seen looking to the sky and mouthing “gracias Diego”. His teammates now speak of the “spirit of Diego”, and the 35-year-old is also being described as a “man possessed”.

Lionel Messi embraces ‘spirit of Maradona’ to drag Argentina to World Cup semi-final

Can Argentina reach the final?

18:08 , Michael Jones

Argentina are looking to reach the World Cup final for the sixth time, a figure bettered only by Germany with eight.

They’ve never been eliminated at the semi-final stage before, most recently beating the Netherlands in 2014.

‘No limits’ for Croatia as Zlatko Dalic targets another ‘extraordinary’ World Cup victory

18:04 , Michael Jones

Zlatko Dalic had greatness on his mind and it transpired that he was not really talking about Lionel Messi. He was contemplating the prospect of the greatest of all time, but he was not referencing Argentina’s No 10. Not directly, anyway, because Messi could prevent Dalic from rewriting Croatian history again.

Indeed, perhaps it is the presence of Argentina in Tuesday’s semi-final that makes Dalic believe victory would render it the finest day in Croatia’s footballing history. He has already won a match in the last four of this competition, overcoming England in 2018 and it was entirely in character for his team that they did it the hard way, after coming from behind. But the quarter-final penalty shootout triumph over Brazil also felt particularly prestigious, in part because it was Brazil.

“For me, the semi-final against England was the greatest [Croatia] match of all time, the match against Brazil comes in second and tomorrow’s will be third,” Dalic said. “It is one of the most important and most significant. After only four years to repeat such success on the world stage with a new team is quite fantastic. If we manage to win tomorrow that would make it the greatest historical game of all time for Croatia.”

‘No limits’ for Croatia as Zlatko Dalic targets another ‘extraordinary’ win

Argentina vs Croatia

18:00 , Michael Jones

This is the third World Cup meeting between Argentina and Croatia but just the first in the knockout stages.

Argentina won 1-0 in 1998, before Croatia’s 3-0 win in the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Argentina ready to go the distance against World Cup’s comeback kings

17:56 , Michael Jones

If football is an ever-changing sport, Lionel Scaloni only needs to look at his forward line to see proof of that: Lionel Messi, the most influential, most prolific false nine of the modern era, helped bring a position from the past back into favour.

Yet if football is an ever-longer game, it presents problems for Messi: his ambition of winning the World Cup could suffer a fatal setback at a point when matches tended to have finished, at a point when Argentina feel at their weakest and when Croatia could be at their strongest.

Argentina’s progress thus far has been a nervous, emotional, fraught affair. Having seemingly won games, an inability to see them out could have cost them dearly. They took two-goal leads in both the last-16 then the quarter-final. They required a 97th-minute save from Emi Martinez to stop the substitute Garang Kuol earning Australia extra time. They were pegged back by Wout Weghorst’s 101st-minute equaliser for the Netherlands, eventually prevailing on penalties thanks to Martinez.

The timings of the chances might have felt outlandish until a few weeks ago. Yet this World Cup has been notable for previously unprecedented amounts of stoppage time; if it is scarcely ideal for any side who were ahead, it can be particularly problematic for a team as incapable of maintaining control as Argentina.

Argentina ready to go the distance against World Cup’s comeback kings

Win over Argentina would be ‘greatest victory’ for Croatia

17:52 , Michael Jones

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic says advancing past Argentina to reach a second successive World Cup final would be his nation’s greatest footballing achievement.

If they win tonight Croatia would become only the second side after Germany in 2014 to eliminate both Brazil and Argentina in the knockout stages of the same World Cup.

"The semi-final match against England in the last World Cup was the greatest match of all time, the game against Brazil comes in second," Dalic said in a press conference yesterday.

"If we win tomorrow that would make it the greatest historical game for Croatia of all time.

"We are among the four best teams in the world - that is an extraordinary success for Croatia. It is a great thing for two World Cups in a row to be in the four best national teams in football.

"We want more. We are playing the great Argentina, a terrific team led by Lionel Messi. They are highly motivated and under more pressure than Croatia at this moment in time."

Messi set to break records

17:48 , Michael Jones

Lionel Messi will equal Germany great Lothar Matthaus’ 25-match tournament appearance record against the 2018 World Cup finalists at Lusail Stadium when he starts for Argentina tonight.

The 35-year-old looks to lead Argentina to a first World Cup triumph since 1986, in his fifth and likely last World Cup.

As well as being Argentina’s joint-highest goalscorer alongside Gabriel Batistuta in the competition with 10, Messi is one assist away from equalling Diego Maradona’s overall record of eight at World Cup finals.

(REUTERS)

Argentina vs Croatia team changes

17:45 , Michael Jones

There are two changes to the Argentina starting line-up from their quarter-final victory over the Netherlands. Nicolas Tagliafico and Leondro Paredes in for Marcos Acuna and Lisandro Martinez.

Boss Lionel Scaloni has opted for a formation change from 3 at the back to 4 with and extra body (Paredes) in midfield.

Croatia are unchanged once again.

Argentina vs Croatia line-ups

17:40 , Michael Jones

Argentina XI: E Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; E Fernandez, De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic

Argentina have worked out how to hurt Croatia, coach claims

17:39 , Michael Jones

Argentina believe they have worked out how to hurt Croatia in their World Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Croatia were not the favourites to reach the last four again but they came through two penalty shootouts in a repeat of their 2018 exploits.

And Lionel Scaloni is in no doubt of the threat they pose his side.

“They have troubled many national teams. I won’t mention the key players or their strengths and weaknesses but we’ve analysed where we can hurt them. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t,” he said.

Argentina have worked out how to hurt Croatia, coach claims

Messi to give Argentina ‘special advantage'

17:35 , Michael Jones

Agrentina defender Nicolas Tagliafico says that Lionel Messi’s presence will give the team a "special advantage" against Croatia in their World Cup semi-final this evening.

Argentina’s progress to tonight’s match has largely been inspired by Messi with the forward scoring four and assisting two of their nine goals.

"He has always been like this," said Lyon left-back Tagliafico. "For us he is our captain and our leader. He is the one pushing us and motivating us.

"He is the one who gives us that special advantage when we are on the pitch. We know we have Messi and it is a great source of motivation and hope because we all know that we can contribute and give our best. We are really happy to have Messi as our captain.

"With everyone’s support we are all working together to achieve our dreams, and it is the most beautiful thing to do it with Messi by our side."

The famous Croatia shirt is transforming good players into World Cup greats

17:31 , Michael Jones

In 1950, as they scarcely need reminding, Uruguay won the World Cup. The crowd at the Maracana when they beat Brazil in what was, in effect, the final is thought to have been around 200,000. To put it another way, almost 10 percent of Uruguay’s population at the time.

It has proved a turning point in the history of the global game, and not merely because every subsequent World Cup has had an actual final. Uruguay have reached subsequent semi-finals in 1970 and 2010, the Netherlands three finals but no smaller country has won the World Cup since. Until now? Probably not, but Croatia, with a population of less than 4 million, are semi-finalists for the second successive tournament and the third time since 1998 and they have been underestimated every time.

Go back a generation or two and the Yugoslavia national team used to be referred to as “the Brazilians of Europe” but Croatia have eliminated the actual Brazilians, and without being able to call upon Serbian talent such as Dusan Tadic, Dusan Vlahovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Filip Kostic, Bosnia’s record scorer Edin Dzeko, Slovenia’s brilliant goalkeeper Jan Oblak or his Atletico Madrid team-mate, Montenegro defender Stefan Savic.

As a country, in its current political entity, Croatia is barely three decades old. As a team, they are the great overachievers of international football. Zlatko Dalic – in a select group of four managers with Luiz Felipe Scolari, Joachim Low and Didier Deschamps to reach successive World Cup semi-finals in the 21st century – has channelled his players’ love of Croatia; if history can be a burden for others, Brazil included, it seems to spur Croatia on.

“I said never underestimate us: pride, faith and patriotism,” said Dalic, in what sounded more a political rallying cry than a tactical blueprint. “We are great fighters. Only Croats can do that. This is a victory of the new Croatia.”

Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic struck a similar note. “We are fighters and we played our hearts out,” he said.

The famous Croatia shirt is transforming good players into World Cup greats

The atmosphere is building in Qatar

17:27 , Michael Jones

The atmosphere is building in Lusail, where Argentina take on Croatia at 10pm local time (7pm GMT) for a place in the World Cup final.

Out on Lusail Boulevard, just around the corner from the stadium, music is blaring and fans are gathering in large numbers to get some food before kick off. Almost all of them are wearing Argentina’s sky blue and white colours, in a diverse combination of those who have travelled from South America to be here and people local to the region who support Lionel Messi’s team in huge numbers.

Lusail itself is an odd place on the northern tip of Doha, with very little here beyond the boulevard itself, a long street of shiny shops and restaurants which runs down from the stadium to the coast - highlights include McDonald's, Nando's and Sainsbury's.

You have probably seen images of this stadium by now, an imposing, brightly lit 80,000-seater: one of these teams will be back here for Sunday's final.

(Getty Images)

Argentina vs Croatia prediction

17:23 , Michael Jones

Although Croatia will prove to be difficult opponents Argentina have the cutting edge and mental resilience to succeed where Brazil failed in the last round.

Argentina 2-1 Croatia.

Where to watch Argentina vs Croatia

17:18 , Michael Jones

The first semi-final of the 2022 World Cup sees Argentina face Croatia with a 7pm kick-off on Tuesday 13 December. The winners face either France or Morocco in the final.

This game will be broadcast live on ITV 1 and STV, while it can also be streamed on ITV X and the STV Player.

Argentina vs Croatia early team news and predicted line-ups

17:12 , Michael Jones

Argentina will have at least one change to their starting XI, as Marcos Acuna is suspended. Nicolas Tagliafico will therefore come in at left-back. On the other side of defence Gonzalo Montiel is also suspended, though he’s behind Nahuel Molina now in any case. Lionel Scaloni went for a three-man back line against Netherlands but could revert to 4-3-3 here, which means either Angel Di Maria or Lautaro Martinez might be considered for a recall.

Croatia will keep it as settled as possible, with only Josip Stanic a doubt, though he hasn’t been a starter anyway. The big decision once more for Zlatko Dalic will be who to start as the third attacker, along with Ivan Perisic and Andrej Kramaric. Bruno Petkovic through the middle or Mario Pasalic on the right are the most likely options.

Predicted line-ups

Argentina XI: E Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, E Fernandez, De Paul, Mac Allister, Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez

Croatia XI: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic, Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic

Argentina vs Croatia

17:09 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the World Cup semi-final between Argentina and Croatia. Kick off for this one is at 7pm and the result will determine the first finalist of the 2022 edition of football’s greatest tournament.

Argentina reached the last four after a heated contest against the Netherlands. Nahuel Molina and Lionel Messi both scored to send the South America side two goals but but a superb cameo from Wout Weghorst pulled the game level at 2-2 in stoppage time of the second half. The sides played out a goalless extra-time before Argentina triumphed in the penalty shootout.

Croatia also needed a penalty shootout to get them into the semi-finals after they rescued their last match against Brazil. A steadfast Croatian defence held out until extra-time before a brilliant and blistering run from Neymar saw he dribble into the box and lift a shot over the goalkeeper to send Brazil ahead. Bruno Petkovic equalised with two minutes to go in the match and Croatia netted four penalties to secure their passage to the next round.

But who will reach the final and who will go home?