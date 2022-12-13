Argentina vs Croatia, World Cup 2022 live: score and latest updates from semi-final

David Cosgrove
·8 min read
Argentina vs Croatia, World Cup 2022 live: score updates as Messi converts penalty - Reuters
Argentina vs Croatia, World Cup 2022 live: score updates as Messi converts penalty - Reuters

07:43 PM

42 mins Argentina 2 Croatia 0

What a save! Livakovic keeps Croatia in the semi-final, diving low o his left to palm a Mac Allister header out for a corner. Superb reflexes from the shoot-out hero.

07:40 PM

GOALLLL!

Argentina 2 Croatia 0 (Alvarez)

A razor-sharp Argentine counter-attack from a Croatia corner sees Alvarez in space 30 yards out, and he somehow bullocks his way past a couple of defenders and fires home from close range!

07:36 PM

35 mins Argentina 1 Croatia 0

It's fair to say the crowd at the Lusail Stadium is decidedly pro-Argentina... and has gone absolutely bonkers for that Messi goal. Croatia are used to going behind though and they won't panic here.

07:34 PM

GOALLLL!

Argentina 1 Croatia 0 (Messi)

Absolutely thumps it home from 12 yards! You don't save those.

Lionel Messi made no mistake from the spot to give Argentina the lead - Getty Images/Richard Heathcote
Lionel Messi made no mistake from the spot to give Argentina the lead - Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

07:32 PM

Penalty to Argentina!

Fernandez sends Alvarez through one-on-one with Livakovic and the keeper absolutely clatters him as he looks to finish!

Stonewaller. And yellow card for Livakovic to boot.

Messi to take the spot-kick...

07:28 PM

27 mins Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Superb covering from Modric at right back for Croatia, leaping as high as his 37-year-old legs will let him to head a dangerous De Paul cross away.

Croatia's evergreen skipper is still going strong at 37 - Shutterstock/George Licovski
Croatia's evergreen skipper is still going strong at 37 - Shutterstock/George Licovski

07:25 PM

24 mins Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Alvarez has the first shot on target of the semi-final! Tried to whip it bottom corner from 25 yards out, but didn't connect cleanly and it was a comfortable enough stop for Livakovic.

07:23 PM

21 mins Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Nearly! Messi finds himself in a pocket of space for the first time all game, and tries to dink a pass through for Tagliafico from the edge of the box, but Pasalic steps across to intercept in the nick of time.

07:21 PM

20 mins Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Cagey is the word you'd use to describe these first 20 minutes. Argentina's 4-4-2 and Croatia's 4-3-3 blunting each other totally thus far.

07:19 PM

18 mins Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Sosa in acres of space on the left flank and looks to whip it in for Kramaric... but only succeeds in booting the ball straight out for a goal kick. That was wildly overhit, it landed about 15 rows back.

A rueful Sosa has a little look down at the turf. Must have got a bobble.

07:14 PM

13 mins Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Messi brought down on the edge of the box as he looks to run on to a through ball. But the referee waves it away! Might be worth a look on the replay.

It followed a lovely bit of interplay between Fernandez and Alvarez.

Nope, nothing doing really with that Messi challenge, he just ran into the defender and then flung his arms out as he tumbled over.

Argentina's main man hasn't had much of the ball in the early stages - Getty Images/Richard Heathcote
Argentina's main man hasn't had much of the ball in the early stages - Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

07:10 PM

9 mins Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Croatia work the ball nicely up the field, but then the attack breaks down on the left as Kramaric's one-two with Sosa is overhit. Still waiting for the first shot in anger here.

07:08 PM

7 mins Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Ouch! Romero absolutely clatters a Croatia player on the left side but the ref waves play on and then doesn't even bother giving him a talking to! Very generous officiating.

07:04 PM

3 mins Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Nice bit of possession for Argentina, before De Paul attempts a lofted through ball for the rampaging Tagliafico, but Croatia keeeper Livakovic is off his line quickly to claim.

07:01 PM

1 min Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Croatia get us under way. And dominate the ball for pretty much the first 60 seconds until a stray Lovren passes allows Argentina their first touches.

06:58 PM

Rate the players

Let us know who you think has starred and who has struggled with our player rating tool.

06:53 PM

Here we go

The players are in the tunnel. Anthems and pre-match handshakes to come and then this World Cup semi-final will be under way.

06:44 PM

Croatia's main man warming up

Luka Modric is eyeing a second World Cup final at the age of 37 - Reuters/Dylan Martinez
Luka Modric is eyeing a second World Cup final at the age of 37 - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

06:34 PM

A record for Messi tonight

Well, a joint record at that. Although you doubt whether he will care one jot – his entire focus will be on winning the trophy.

But here goes anyway: the Argentine genius makes his 25th World Cup appearance tonight, tying the all-time record with Lothar Matthaus of Germany.

06:23 PM

Team news recap

Two changes for Argentina, with Tagliafico replacing the suspended Acuna in a reshuffled back line. The switch to a back four also sees Man Utd's Lisandro Martinez drop out, with Paredes recalled in the centre of the park.

Despite two penalty shoot-out epics in a row, Croatia have named an unchanged starting XI. But with a number of players in their 30s, could that come back to haunt them?

06:17 PM

Pictured: The scenes inside the Lusail Stadium

An Argentina fan kisses a replica World Cup trophy - Reuters/Molly Darlington
An Argentina fan kisses a replica World Cup trophy - Reuters/Molly Darlington
Lest we forget, Christmas is less than two weeks away - Getty Images/Ian MacNicol
Lest we forget, Christmas is less than two weeks away - Getty Images/Ian MacNicol

06:07 PM

The last meeting between the sides

Argentina and Croatia played each other at the 2018 World Cup... and Zlatko Dalic's side ran out comfortable 3-0 winners in Group D on their memorable run to the final.

Historically, they have played each other five times – with two wins each and one draw.

06:01 PM

How will this one play out?

Let us know with our score predictor – and see what other people think too

05:51 PM

Has Messi's mask slipped?

Our chief sports writer Oliver Brown says the Argentina talisman's thirst for World Cup glory has led him to ditch the air of implacability he has carried himself with throughout his career.

"Clearly, he is prepared to defy any preconception of the one prize that has eluded him. A man once wonderfully uncomplicated is reinventing himself, for his final international stand, as a purveyor of the dark arts."

Is Messi channeling his inner Maradona in Qatar?

Argentina's two idols - PA/Nick Potts
Argentina's two idols - PA/Nick Potts

05:45 PM

Italy's Daniele Orsato

Is today's referee. A good omen for Argentina? He oversaw their 2-0 group-stage win over Mexico and awarded a penalty which a certain Lionel Messi converted.

So far he has officiated two matches in the tournament – dishing out 11 yellow cards and awarding two spot-kicks.

05:40 PM

Team news

Argentina: Emi Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Messi, Alvarez.

Subs: Armani, Foyth, Pezzella, Di Maria, Rulli, Palacios, Correa, Almada, Rodriguez, Dybala, Lautaro Martinez, Lisandro Martinez.

Croatia: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic.

Subs: Stanisic, Barisic, Erlic, Majer, Grbic, Vlasic, Livaja, Petkovic, Budimir, Orsic, Vida, Ivusic, Sutalo, Sucic, Jakic.

05:30 PM

Hello

We are at the business end of the 2022 World Cup. Croatia face Argentina in the first semi-final tonight, with France vs Morocco tomorrow and a champion crowned on Sunday.

Croatia dumped England out at this stage in Russia four years ago and beat Brazil on penalties on Friday to get within touching distance of a second successive final – while on the other side Lionel Messi is two matches away from winning the title which would complete his footballing CV.

Croatia, a country of 3.8 million, are perennial overachievers. They have qualified for all but one of the World Cup tournaments held since their independence – South Africa 2010 – and their appearances are bookended by their standout finishes: third place at France 1998, which made them the highest-finishing debutants since Eusebio's Portugal in 1966, and runners-up last time out.

But head coach Zlatko Dalic believes victory over Messi and co today would be the biggest moment in Croatia's football history, saying: "The semi-final match against England in the last World Cup was the greatest match of all time, the game against Brazil comes in second," he said. "If we win [against Argentina] that would make it the greatest historical game for Croatia of all time."

Eight of Croatia's last nine knockout games at major tournaments have gone to extra-time (including two successive shoot-out wins in Qatar), but Dalic does not feel both of their previous two games going the distance will hamper his team.

The man Croatia will need to stop is Messi, the greatest player of his era who has a staggering list of achievements... with the World Cup one notable absence.

The PSG forward is playing in his fifth World Cup and remains his country's key man – having scored four goals (one behind top scorer Kylian Mbappe) and taken the most shots (25) – but Croatia are not fixated just on the Argentina No 10.

"We don't have a specific plan at least not yet for stopping Lionel Messi," Croatia striker Bruno Petkovic said. "The way we approach that is we need to stop them as a team. Not by man marking or some kind of similar tactics. Argentina is not only Messi."

Follow along for all the pre-match build-up, team news and live updates throughout the match – plus all the post-game reaction.

Latest Stories

  • My 80-year-old dad couldn’t get an ambulance, but we still support strikes

    Letters: We recognise that workers are striking not only over pay, but also over the dire state the emergency services are in, writes Beverley Beckett

  • World Cup 2022: France v Morocco

    Preview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's Fifa World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco.

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • CFL releases 2023 season schedule with new twist

    The CFL has released its 2023 season schedule on Tuesday, with a bit of a twist. For the first time since 2008, divisional playoff games are set to be played on Saturdays, with the semifinals taking place on Nov. 4 before the divisional finals go Nov. 11. In addition, the league has reduced the number of times teams host games in consecutive weeks and halved the instances of teams playing back-to-backs against the same opponent. The regular-season slate will begin June 8 with the B.C. Lions taki

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Federal government commits $2.4 million in crisis money to athletes' mental health

    Canada's sports minister has committed $2.4 million in crisis funding for athletes' mental health. Pascale St-Onge announced Monday in Montreal the money will support crisis care, education and training for Olympic and Paralympic athletes and coaches. A wave of active and retired athletes have pointed to abusive and toxic environments in Canadian high-performance sport. They've demanded culture change from the system and their federations, and there have also been calls for a national inquiry in