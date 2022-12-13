Argentina vs Croatia, World Cup 2022 live: score and latest updates from semi-final

Argentina vs Croatia, World Cup 2022 live: score updates as Messi converts penalty - Reuters

07:43 PM

42 mins Argentina 2 Croatia 0

What a save! Livakovic keeps Croatia in the semi-final, diving low o his left to palm a Mac Allister header out for a corner. Superb reflexes from the shoot-out hero.

07:40 PM

GOALLLL!

Argentina 2 Croatia 0 (Alvarez)

A razor-sharp Argentine counter-attack from a Croatia corner sees Alvarez in space 30 yards out, and he somehow bullocks his way past a couple of defenders and fires home from close range!

07:36 PM

35 mins Argentina 1 Croatia 0

It's fair to say the crowd at the Lusail Stadium is decidedly pro-Argentina... and has gone absolutely bonkers for that Messi goal. Croatia are used to going behind though and they won't panic here.

07:34 PM

GOALLLL!

Argentina 1 Croatia 0 (Messi)

Absolutely thumps it home from 12 yards! You don't save those.

Lionel Messi made no mistake from the spot to give Argentina the lead - Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

07:32 PM

Penalty to Argentina!

Fernandez sends Alvarez through one-on-one with Livakovic and the keeper absolutely clatters him as he looks to finish!

Stonewaller. And yellow card for Livakovic to boot.

Messi to take the spot-kick...

07:28 PM

27 mins Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Superb covering from Modric at right back for Croatia, leaping as high as his 37-year-old legs will let him to head a dangerous De Paul cross away.

Croatia's evergreen skipper is still going strong at 37 - Shutterstock/George Licovski

07:25 PM

24 mins Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Alvarez has the first shot on target of the semi-final! Tried to whip it bottom corner from 25 yards out, but didn't connect cleanly and it was a comfortable enough stop for Livakovic.

07:23 PM

21 mins Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Nearly! Messi finds himself in a pocket of space for the first time all game, and tries to dink a pass through for Tagliafico from the edge of the box, but Pasalic steps across to intercept in the nick of time.

07:21 PM

20 mins Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Cagey is the word you'd use to describe these first 20 minutes. Argentina's 4-4-2 and Croatia's 4-3-3 blunting each other totally thus far.

07:19 PM

18 mins Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Sosa in acres of space on the left flank and looks to whip it in for Kramaric... but only succeeds in booting the ball straight out for a goal kick. That was wildly overhit, it landed about 15 rows back.

A rueful Sosa has a little look down at the turf. Must have got a bobble.

07:14 PM

13 mins Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Messi brought down on the edge of the box as he looks to run on to a through ball. But the referee waves it away! Might be worth a look on the replay.

It followed a lovely bit of interplay between Fernandez and Alvarez.

Nope, nothing doing really with that Messi challenge, he just ran into the defender and then flung his arms out as he tumbled over.

Argentina's main man hasn't had much of the ball in the early stages - Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

07:10 PM

9 mins Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Croatia work the ball nicely up the field, but then the attack breaks down on the left as Kramaric's one-two with Sosa is overhit. Still waiting for the first shot in anger here.

07:08 PM

7 mins Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Ouch! Romero absolutely clatters a Croatia player on the left side but the ref waves play on and then doesn't even bother giving him a talking to! Very generous officiating.

07:04 PM

3 mins Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Nice bit of possession for Argentina, before De Paul attempts a lofted through ball for the rampaging Tagliafico, but Croatia keeeper Livakovic is off his line quickly to claim.

07:01 PM

1 min Argentina 0 Croatia 0

Croatia get us under way. And dominate the ball for pretty much the first 60 seconds until a stray Lovren passes allows Argentina their first touches.

06:58 PM

06:53 PM

Here we go

The players are in the tunnel. Anthems and pre-match handshakes to come and then this World Cup semi-final will be under way.

06:44 PM

Croatia's main man warming up

Luka Modric is eyeing a second World Cup final at the age of 37 - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

06:34 PM

A record for Messi tonight

Well, a joint record at that. Although you doubt whether he will care one jot – his entire focus will be on winning the trophy.

But here goes anyway: the Argentine genius makes his 25th World Cup appearance tonight, tying the all-time record with Lothar Matthaus of Germany.

06:23 PM

Team news recap

Two changes for Argentina, with Tagliafico replacing the suspended Acuna in a reshuffled back line. The switch to a back four also sees Man Utd's Lisandro Martinez drop out, with Paredes recalled in the centre of the park.

Despite two penalty shoot-out epics in a row, Croatia have named an unchanged starting XI. But with a number of players in their 30s, could that come back to haunt them?

06:17 PM

Pictured: The scenes inside the Lusail Stadium

An Argentina fan kisses a replica World Cup trophy - Reuters/Molly Darlington

Lest we forget, Christmas is less than two weeks away - Getty Images/Ian MacNicol

06:07 PM

The last meeting between the sides

Argentina and Croatia played each other at the 2018 World Cup... and Zlatko Dalic's side ran out comfortable 3-0 winners in Group D on their memorable run to the final.

Historically, they have played each other five times – with two wins each and one draw.

06:01 PM

How will this one play out?

Let us know with our score predictor – and see what other people think too

05:51 PM

Has Messi's mask slipped?

Our chief sports writer Oliver Brown says the Argentina talisman's thirst for World Cup glory has led him to ditch the air of implacability he has carried himself with throughout his career.

"Clearly, he is prepared to defy any preconception of the one prize that has eluded him. A man once wonderfully uncomplicated is reinventing himself, for his final international stand, as a purveyor of the dark arts."

Is Messi channeling his inner Maradona in Qatar?

Argentina's two idols - PA/Nick Potts

05:45 PM

Italy's Daniele Orsato

Is today's referee. A good omen for Argentina? He oversaw their 2-0 group-stage win over Mexico and awarded a penalty which a certain Lionel Messi converted.

So far he has officiated two matches in the tournament – dishing out 11 yellow cards and awarding two spot-kicks.

05:40 PM

Team news

Argentina: Emi Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Messi, Alvarez.

Subs: Armani, Foyth, Pezzella, Di Maria, Rulli, Palacios, Correa, Almada, Rodriguez, Dybala, Lautaro Martinez, Lisandro Martinez.

Croatia: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic.

Subs: Stanisic, Barisic, Erlic, Majer, Grbic, Vlasic, Livaja, Petkovic, Budimir, Orsic, Vida, Ivusic, Sutalo, Sucic, Jakic.

05:30 PM

Hello

We are at the business end of the 2022 World Cup. Croatia face Argentina in the first semi-final tonight, with France vs Morocco tomorrow and a champion crowned on Sunday.

Croatia dumped England out at this stage in Russia four years ago and beat Brazil on penalties on Friday to get within touching distance of a second successive final – while on the other side Lionel Messi is two matches away from winning the title which would complete his footballing CV.

Croatia, a country of 3.8 million, are perennial overachievers. They have qualified for all but one of the World Cup tournaments held since their independence – South Africa 2010 – and their appearances are bookended by their standout finishes: third place at France 1998, which made them the highest-finishing debutants since Eusebio's Portugal in 1966, and runners-up last time out.

But head coach Zlatko Dalic believes victory over Messi and co today would be the biggest moment in Croatia's football history, saying: "The semi-final match against England in the last World Cup was the greatest match of all time, the game against Brazil comes in second," he said. "If we win [against Argentina] that would make it the greatest historical game for Croatia of all time."

Eight of Croatia's last nine knockout games at major tournaments have gone to extra-time (including two successive shoot-out wins in Qatar), but Dalic does not feel both of their previous two games going the distance will hamper his team.

The man Croatia will need to stop is Messi, the greatest player of his era who has a staggering list of achievements... with the World Cup one notable absence.

The PSG forward is playing in his fifth World Cup and remains his country's key man – having scored four goals (one behind top scorer Kylian Mbappe) and taken the most shots (25) – but Croatia are not fixated just on the Argentina No 10.

"We don't have a specific plan at least not yet for stopping Lionel Messi," Croatia striker Bruno Petkovic said. "The way we approach that is we need to stop them as a team. Not by man marking or some kind of similar tactics. Argentina is not only Messi."

Follow along for all the pre-match build-up, team news and live updates throughout the match – plus all the post-game reaction.