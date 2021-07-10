Is Argentina vs Brazil on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Copa America final

Brazil face Argentina in the final of the Copa America, the away team by the draw of the fixture but the side playing on home soil after first Colombia, and then Argentina themselves, were originally stripped of hosting rights.

Neymar has been once more the fundamental piece of the puzzle for Tite at the tournament, with most of Brazil’s best attacking moves going through him - but the same is true of Lionel Messi and Argentina. He has scored or assisted nine of the 11 goals his nation have netted this summer.

Brazil are the reigning champions of the Copa after triumphing in 2019, while Argentina haven’t won the tournament since 1993 - despite this being the fifth time they have reached the final since then, with four straight defeats - three of them containing Messi in the squad and denying him his major first international honours.

He’ll be hoping to finally end that run this time around - if Argentina are successful, they’ll join Uruguay with the joint-highest number of Copa wins, on 15. Brazil are seeking their 10th, with five coming since 1997.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 1am BST on Sunday, 11 July 2021 - so very late Saturday night, early hours Sunday morning. Don’t miss it getting muddled up!

Where can I watch it?

Although most games at the Copa have only been streamed via the BBC iPlayer - this one is also available there on your devices via website and apps - the final will also be shown on television on BBC One.

Confirmed line-ups

ARG - E Martínez; Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso; Messi, Di María, L Martínez

BRZ - Ederson; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Renan Lodi; Casemiro, Paqueta, Fred; Everton, Neymar, Richarlison

Odds

Argentina - 56/19 (13/8 to lift trophy)

Draw - 23/10

Brazil - 11/9 (5/8 to lift trophy)

Prediction

Lionel Messi has been the talisman for his nation once again; one more big performance and he could finally get his hands on the international honours he has come so close to so many times before. Brazil 1-2 Argentina.

