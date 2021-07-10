Argentina vs Brazil live stream: How to watch Copa America final online and on TV tonight

Argentina face Brazil in what might turn out to be a classic encounter in the Copa America final.

While it might be billed as a clash between Lionel Messi and Neymar as the superstars on show, there are other players for both nations who have played a starring role in their path through to this trophy-yielding encounter.

Both nations finished top of their respective groups, neither losing a game at that stage. Since then, Argentina have seen off Ecuador in the last eight and Colombia in the semis, the latter being courtesy of a penalty shootout.

Brazil have in turn beaten Chile and Peru in the knockout phase, both being by a single goal to nil.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 1am BST on Sunday, 11 July 2021 - so very late Saturday night, early hours Sunday morning. Don’t miss it getting muddled up!

Where can I watch it?

Although most games at the Copa have only been streamed via the BBC iPlayer - this one is also available there on your devices via website and apps - the final will also be shown on television on BBC One.

Confirmed line-ups

ARG - E Martínez; Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso; Messi, Di María, L Martínez

BRZ - Ederson; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Renan Lodi; Casemiro, Paqueta, Fred; Everton, Neymar, Richarlison

Odds

Argentina - 56/19 (13/8 to lift trophy)

Draw - 23/10

Brazil - 11/9 (5/8 to lift trophy)

Prediction

Lionel Messi has been the talisman for his nation once again; one more big performance and he could finally get his hands on the international honours he has come so close to so many times before. Brazil 1-2 Argentina.

