Argentina 0-0 Australia LIVE! World Cup 2022 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Matt Verri,Dan Kilpatrick and Simon Collings
·12 min read
Argentina vs Australia LIVE!

Lionel Messi can continue his dream of winning the World Cup if he can help guide Argentina through a banana skin last-16 tie with Australia in Al Rayyan tonight. With 2022 the icon’s final shot at the tournament, the Socceroos can deny Messi with what would arguably be not even the biggest upset Qatar has seen this winter.

Both teams are in action after only two days off since they each came through thrilling final group games to reach this stage. Argentina stick with Julian Alvarez up front alongside Lionel Messi, while Papu Gomez comes in to replace Angel Di Maria. The winner of tonight’s clash faces Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

Australia have never made it to the last eight with this only their second World Cup knockout tie. Follow all the action from Argentina vs Australia LIVE with Standard Sport’s match blog, featuring analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Simon Collings at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Argentina vs Australia updates

  • Kick-off time: 7pm GMT | Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

  • How to watch: BBC One

  • Argentina team news: Gomez replaces Di Maria

  • Australia team news: Duke leads the line

  • Evening Standard score prediction

Argentina 0 - 0 Australia

19:29 , Matt Verri

29 mins: Another corner for Australia, this isn’t really going to plan for Argentina so far.

Souttar wins the header at the back post, nods it into the six-yard box and it’s hacked away. Real scare for Argentina.

Acuna is then fouled as he looks to bring it forward - safe to say he was looking for that.

19:28 , Matt Verri

27 mins: Australia are growing in confidence here, another decent move ends with Behich looking to drive into the box but he’s crowded out.

Mooy then picks out Behich who just about keeps it in play, can’t get any power on the cross though as he stretches.

19:25 , Matt Verri

25 mins: Decent delivery from the corner from Mooy, Otamendi there to head it out though.

It comes back in from Mooy, over everyone and out of play for a goal-kick. Australia have to make more of the set-piece opportunities they get.

Simon Collings at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

19:24 , Matt Verri

Australia will be very happy with this opening 20 minutes or so. Argentina haven’t really created anything and the Socceroos look comfortable.

19:24 , Matt Verri

23 mins: Decent spell of Australian possession, their first of the match. Mooy crucial to that in midfield.

No real interest from Argentina in pressing, so the defenders have plenty of time on the ball. Worked forward, Leckie looks to cross it in and wins his side a corner.

19:21 , Matt Verri

20 mins: Well... nothing has really happened.

Argentina with pretty much all of the ball, but yet to do anything with it. One shot and that was Gomez blasting over.

All pretty easy for the Australian defence so far, everything quite slow in front of them.

19:18 , Matt Verri

17 mins: First involvement from Gomez, cuts inside off the left wing and tries his luck from distance. Miles over the bar, Ryan can watch that sail high into the stands.

Australia’s gameplan working really well so far.

19:16 , Matt Verri

15 mins: Irvine into the book, first yellow card of the night. Catches Acuna late and the referee is quick to show the card.

Should Australia make it through to the quarter-finals, Irvine will be suspended.

Dan Kilpatrick at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

19:15 , Matt Verri

From our lofty position in the press box at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, it’s easy to appreciate Australia’s well-drilled banks of four.

The Socceroos look likely to be a tough nut to crack for Argentina, who are switching between short passes and direct balls to try to pull their opponents apart.

19:13 , Matt Verri

12 mins: Alvarez threatens to drive straight through the middle of the Australian defence, door is slammed shut just in time though.

He’s looked the brighest for Argentina so far. Gomez not involved really, and Messi yet to really get going.

19:11 , Matt Verri

10 mins: Alvarez with a great run in behind, can’t find the touch to match it.

Lovely ball over the top from Otamendi, the Man City forward unable to take it in his stride though and it skips behind for a goal-kick.

Simon Collings at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

19:09 , Matt Verri

Not the most fluid start from Argentina, who have had the odd stray pass. Messi is trying to get things going and dropping deep to get on the ball.

19:08 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Baccus catches Messi a little late, Australia very keen to prevent him having time on the ball as you’d expect.

Decent enough start from Australia, kept Argentina quiet in the opening minutes.

19:05 , Matt Verri

4 mins: Strong appeals for a penalty from the Argentina players, they think there’s been a handball in the box. So, unsurprisingly, do the thousands in the crowd as the boos start.

Argentina got a soft penalty against Poland, won’t be getting another one here. This is probably more of a penalty than that one, definitely struck an arm.

Australians outnumbered...

19:04 , Matt Verri

19:03 , Matt Verri

2 mins: No surprise to see Australia settling into their shape, looks to be something close enought to a 4-4-2 out of possession.

Bit more pressing there, but De Paul is up to the task as he wriggles his way out of trouble.

KICK-OFF!

19:01 , Matt Verri

We’re up and running - Netherlands waiting for the winner.

19:00 , Matt Verri

Australian anthem is very strong, fans doing their best to be heard.

Graham Arnold looks emotional as he looks to the sky while singing - what a run it’s already been from his side.

Players are out!

18:55 , Matt Verri

Teams walk out onto the pitch, wall of noise and it’s not the Australian fans making it.

Time for the anthems!

Simon Collings at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

18:51 , Matt Verri

This is basically an Argentina home game to be honest. On the walk to stadium, the street was packed with Argentina fans and it is no different inside the ground. It’s a wall of blue and white.

Not long now...

18:47 , Matt Verri

Kick-off coming up in less than 15 minutes now.

A quarter-final tie against the Netherlands is the reward for the winner tonight. Argentina favourites to go through, it goes without saying, but Australia have made a habit of defying the odds.

Simon Collings at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

18:40 , Matt Verri

Atmosphere building in Australia!

18:35 , Matt Verri

It’s coming up to 6am in Melbourne - safe to say the country is awake!

Wild celebrations after they beat Denmark to reach the last-16, but those would be mild compared to what might happen if Australia manage to beat Argentina here.

Quick turnaround for both

18:29 , Matt Verri

Neither camp particularly impressed with the scheduling for this match, coming three days after their final group-stage match.

“How can the Fifa organisation [do this] at such a high-prestige tournament,” Rene Meulensteen, Australia’s assistant coach, said.

“The four-day turnovers were already short and after the group stages they go even shorter. If you want high-quality performance in a World Cup you think could they have managed it slightly differently.

“It’s also the same for the other team, I have to say that. But we’ve got almost no time to let it all sink in. It’s recovery, recovery and getting their brains ready again for that challenge.”

Australia back in the last-16

18:22 , Matt Verri

Australia first made it to the last-16 at a World Cup in 2006, when they were edged out 1-0 by eventual champions Italy.

Since then it’s been three consecutive group-stage exits, with just two wins across those tournaments.

They’ve already had two in Qatar to seal their return to the knockout stages - can they now go further than any Australian side before?

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Messi to get first knockout goal?

18:17 , Matt Verri

Messi has a ridiculous amount of records to his name, he’s done pretty much everything there is to do.

But he hasn’t won the World Cup, nor as he ever scored in the knockout stages of the tournament.

He can tick one of those things off tonight, and take another step towards the other one.

Pre-match entertainment

18:12 , Matt Verri

We had Chesney Hawkes the other day at half-time, something a bit different in Qatar this evening.

It’s... I don’t really know what it is. We’ll stick with “Westfield on steroids”.

Going out on a high...

18:05 , Matt Verri

Landmark for Messi

17:58 , Matt Verri

Messi makes his 1000th career appearance tonight - sure he was fairly confident he was starting.

Gomez comes in to replace Di Maria in wide areas, while Alvarez keeps his place up front as Martinez misses out. Once again it’s Romero and Otamendi at centre-back.

Australia team news

17:49 , Matt Verri

Australia XI: Ryan, Degenek, Rowles, Souttar, Behich, Baccus, Mooy, Irvine, Leckie, Duke, McGree.

Argentina team news

17:45 , Matt Verri

Argentina XI: Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Gomez, Messi, Alvarez

Scaloni: All matches are difficult

17:35 , Matt Verri

After that opening defeat to Saudi Arabia, Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni is taking nothing for granted despite his side being huge favourites tonight.

“They’re all difficult, we saw that with Saudi Arabia,” Scaloni said after the win over Poland.

“If you think Australia will be easy you’re wrong because they have shown that getting through against tough teams in this World Cup.

He added: “We’re not favourites. If you think that just because we won today, we are going to become World Cup winners, you’re wrong.”

(AP)
(AP)

Alarms set across Australia!

17:27 , Matt Verri

There were some very special celebrations in the middle of the night when Australia booked their place in the last-16.

Slightly better kick-off time here for those Down Under, with the match getting underway at 6am on Sunday morning in Melbourne.

Long day of celebrations ahead if they pull off an almighty shock!

Netherlands next up

17:19 , Matt Verri

The Netherlands are the first side through to the quarter-finals, beating USA 3-1. Denzel Dumfries scored and set up the other two in a pretty decent display from wing-back, it’s fair to say.

The winner of this evening’s match will face the Dutch in the quarter-finals - Louis van Gaal’s side look to be warming up nicely in the tournament.

No prizes for guessing who they would rather win tonight...

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Latest match odds

17:09 , Marc Mayo

Argentina to win: 2/11

Draw: 32/5

Australia to win: 17/1

Head-to-head record

17:04 , Marc Mayo

Not since 1988 have Australia beaten the Argentina.

Argentina wins: 5

Draws: 1

Australia wins: 1

Evening Standard score prediction

16:59 , Marc Mayo

While Australia have been pretty resolute defensively since their loss to France, Messi and company will surely have too much. Even if the Socceroos drop deep, Argentina have the tools to hurt them from range.

Argentina to win 2-0.

16:53 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Australia XI: Ryan; Degenek, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Leckie, Mooy, Irvine, Goodwin; McGree, Duke.

Early Australia team news

16:48 , Marc Mayo

Nathaniel Atkinson is still hoping to be fit, but Milos Degenek impressed against Denmark so should keep his place.

16:42 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Argentina XI: E. Martinez; Montiel, Otamendi, Li.Martinez, Acuna; De Paul, Rodgriguez, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, La.Martinez.

Early Argentina team news

16:37 , Marc Mayo

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has complained about the tight turnaround in games, though did get a chance to rest some players against Poland.

Lautaro Martinez could come back in for Julian Alvarez, while Enzo Fernandez is also pushing for a start.

How to watch

16:30 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 6.20pm GMT ahead of a 7pm kick off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website or app.

Hello and welcome!

16:24 , Marc Mayo

Argentina and Australia face off tonight for a place in the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals.

It is not inconceivable that the Socceroos can pull off a huge upset, given how many we have seen in Qatar already during the tournament.

The stakes are higher for the Albiceleste than they have been for some time as Lionel Messi has called this World Cup his final shot at finally lifting the trophy.

With kick-off at 7pm GMT from Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, follow Standard Sport’s live blog for all the build-up, match action and reaction!

(ES Composite)
(ES Composite)

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Threatening to overshadow an intoxicating weekend in the NFL that began with a trio of Thanksgiving classics and included two successful do-or-die 2-point conversions was all the drama that happened off the field in Week 12. Mike Purcell got up in Russell Wilson’s grill and screamed right in his face at the Bank of America Stadium sideline, channeling plenty of Broncos fans weary of the robotic quarterback’s inability to shake off a season-long slump that tilts his big tr