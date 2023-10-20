Argentina v New Zealand live: Score and updates from the Rugby World Cup semi-final

Richie Mo'unga arrives at the Stade de France - Getty Images/Adam Pretty

A subdued atmosphere without the Irish in town

Oh, how different it might have been. Where it was once predicted that the streets of Saint-Denis would be awash with Irish emerald and Welsh red, they are smattered with black and white-and-blue hoops. It is the fault of no one, of course, but the atmosphere here at the Stade de France has been significantly more subdued than for last week’s quarter-finals. The Argentina fans are fierce and ferocious but their numbers would have been dwarfed by the prospective Welsh and Irish support. Similarly New Zealand, whose fans will have been hampered by geography. With 90 minutes until kick-off, let’s hope that this imposing stadium gets close to full.

If you are Argentinian then it won't come as a shock...

...to learn there are dangers all over the pitch tonight. But one they would be well advised to get on top of and nullify is the attacking threat of Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett. Playing at fly-half and full-back the pair’s relationship has flourished this tournament and the interchanging between the duo has proved a nightmare for defences, forcing them to try second-guess where the attacking chip kicks, which Mo’unga and Barrett, do so well are going to come from.

Deadly duo: With both Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga in the XV New Zealand's attacking threat is envable - AFP/Odd Andersen

How both sides made it to the last four

Argentina

After a harrowing defeat to 14-man England Argentina have recovered well, and their 29-17 win over Wales last week earned them their semi-final spot - AP/Pavel Golovkin

New Zealand

New Zealand have also recovered from an opening defeat, and last Saturday reminded everyone why you can never write them off with a brilliant win over Ireland - Getty Images/Aurelien Meunier

All Blacks hot favourites, but Argentina have proved they can upset the odds

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of the first Rugby World Cup semi-final as Argentina look to upset the All Blacks in Paris.

By any measure, New Zealand should make it through to the World Cup final. They are bang in form, judging by their latest outing against Ireland, they have done it before, and their current crop of players possess a blend of talent and experience to rival any of the great All Blacks sides. But if there is one team who have proved a persistent thorn in the side of head coach Ian Foster throughout his tenure, it’s Argentina.

New Zealand’s first ever defeat to Los Pumas in the 2020 Rugby Championship sent shockwaves through the rugby world. Replays of Argentine enforcer Pablo Matera’s death stare after pulling off yet another turnover in that game are still enough to send shivers down the spine of All Blacks fans. In the wake of the fixture, New Zealand newspapers called for Foster’s head. He may well have fallen but for the intervention of several key players, including Sam Whitelock.

Then in 2022, with New Zealand struggling for form after a series defeat against Ireland, Los Pumas scaled the dizzying heights of rugby’s Olympus to overcome the All Blacks 25-18 in Christchurch. Complete the hat-trick tonight, and Argentina will have pulled of the biggest coup in their side’s history. It would also be the final nail in the coffin for Foster, who departs at the end of this tournament.

Both sides got off to a rocky start at this World Cup and have since managed to fly under the radar. New Zealand were written off by many pundits after suffering their biggest ever defeat to South Africa on the eve of the tournament. They were then humbled 27-13 by France on the opening night in Paris. But if there is one defining trait that characterises this All Blacks side, it is their ability to bounce back from adversity. They proved it following their two previous losses to Argentina, and they proved it in the rest of their group-stage games in France, scoring a total of 240 in victories against Namibia, Italy and Uruguay.

Against Ireland last week, in what will surely go down as one of the greatest games in World Cup history, the All Blacks produced what was close to the perfect rugby performance. In 80 minutes of rugby, they did not make a single handling error, and with their discipline prized the game away from Andy Farrell’s side.

More of the same tonight and it will take one heck of a performance from Argentina to stop them from marching to their fifth World Cup final.

The allegation levelled against Argentina at the start of this tournament was that they had peaked too soon. Having come within a point of tripping up South Africa during the most recent Rugby Championship, they appeared in fine form. But they were hobbled by a 14-man England, emboldened by a kicking masterclass from George Ford, in their opening game in France and appeared to have lost their way.

They followed this up with unconvincing wins over Samoa and Japan, with head coach Michael Cheika all the while playing down his team’s potential to go far. But against Wales last week, they finally showed their true colours.

With a front row led by barreling hooker Julián Montoya and the metronomic boot of Emiliano Boffelli keeping the scoreboard ticking over, they proved that this Argentina side are a match for any team in the world on their day.

“History is not in our favour, but it is up to us to change that,” said Cheika. “We have a chance to on Friday and we will be ready. When we arrive on the field we will do what we do best.”

All Blacks boss Foster, meanwhile, was keen to dismiss his side’s favourites tag ahead of tonight’s clash. “There are two teams in the semi-final - anyone can win,” he said.

“We are massively respectful of Argentina. We know that they have had a great tournament.

“If you go into a World Cup semi-final with any expectation that the past is going to happen again, you have got problems.”