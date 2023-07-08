Argentina v New Zealand live: Latest updates from the Rugby Championship

In a competitive field McKenzie has been given the nod at fly half - Reuters/ANDREW BOYERS

08:19 PM BST

TRY New Zealand!

Argentina 0-5 New Zealand

Fantastic break from New Zealand. Argentina lose a line-out in the New Zealand half and the away side break. A great show-and-go from Rieko Ioane takes New Zealand into the Argentina 22. Quick ruck speed for Aaron Smith gives Dane Coles the chance to burst through after a Scott Barrett offload to give New Zealand the first try of the game. McKenzie misses a fairly simple conversion.

08:15 PM BST

3mins: Argentina 0-0 New Zealand

This has been an uncharacteristically sloppy start from New Zealand. Some offloads not going to hand and now they knock on in their own half.

08:13 PM BST

1min: Argentina 0-0 New Zealand

Not to be as McKenzie just got his hand to it first. Drama early on and a lucky escape for New Zealand.

08:13 PM BST

1min: Argentina 0-0 New Zealand

What a dramatic start in Mendoza! Damian McKenzie has a kick on his own line charged down. Did Argentina get their hand to it first or did McKenzie? Will it be an early try for the home side?

08:11 PM BST

Kick-off

We are underway at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in game two of the 2023 Rugby Championship.

08:09 PM BST

Passion in spades

Typically Argentine! Incredibly passionate, what a noise inside the stadium! It goes on a while, but picks up pace right at the end, with full bluster! Time for the Haka, the first of 2023.

08:02 PM BST

Anthem time

It is time for the national anthems. New Zealand’s ‘God Defend New Zealand’, a great national anthem, and the Argentine national anthem, a passionate one to say the least.

08:01 PM BST

Late change

There has been a late change for Argentina on the wing as Bautista Delguy is out and Sebastián Cancelliere comes into the starting XV

07:57 PM BST

Reminder of the starting XV's

07:49 PM BST

The scene of battle

What a beautiful scene in Mendoza for Argentina to take on New Zealand!

07:48 PM BST

Argentina players warming up

¡Los Pumas en cancha! ¡En minutos comienza el partido que esperamos durante meses! 😎#SomosLosPumas | #MásPumasQueNunca pic.twitter.com/z7KVZL38eL — Los Pumas (@lospumas) July 8, 2023

07:43 PM BST

The burning questions

Two of the burning questions going into the Rugby Championship for these two sides? For Argentina, can Michael Cheika find more landmark wins to build confidence? For New Zealand, what is going on at fly-half? To find out more about this, read Ben Coles’ preview article here.

Story continues

Argentina coach Michael Cheika hopes to land a memorable victory over New Zealand - Getty Images/Andres Larrovere

07:34 PM BST

Full team news

07:26 PM BST

Argentina arrive

The atmosphere at the Loftus Versfeld earlier was electric and you can be sure that the Argentina fans in Mendoza will be bouncing this evening. Here are the Argentina players arriving:

07:24 PM BST

New Zealand team news

Team to take on Argentina in Mendoza 🫡 pic.twitter.com/bihFPDrDIm — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 6, 2023

07:23 PM BST

Argentina team news

¡Los primeros 𝟮𝟯! 🇦🇷



🔜 Fecha 1 | VISA Macro Rugby Championship

📆 Sábado 8/7

⏰ 16:10hs

🆚 Nueva Zelanda 🇳🇿

🏟️ Estadio Malvinas Argentinas

📺 ESPN#SomosLosPumas | #MásPumasQueNunca pic.twitter.com/uzbXlVmTWy — Los Pumas (@lospumas) July 6, 2023

07:18 PM BST

Game two in opening round

In Pretoria, South Africa battered Australia 43-12 in a game that looked like men against boys. Attention now turns to the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza as Argentina host New Zealand in game two of the opening round of the Rugby Championship.

New Zealand are defending champions having beaten South Africa by a point in the final standings last year. It feels like they do not have the same veil of invincibility that they once had, but they are still a top team packed with world-class talent. One of the biggest questions for Ian Foster’s side is who starts at fly-half; Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie or Richie Mo’unga. Tonight it is McKenzie who gets the 10 jersey.

Argentina head coach Michael Cheika took over Los Pumas in March 2022 and pulled off a great victory over England at Twickenham last Autumn. Before that victory at HQ, they pulled off one of their best ever victories in Christchurch, beating New Zealand 25-18. This was Cheika’s first victory in New Zealand and that win meant a huge amount to him as well as the nation of Argentina. That was the second win for Argentina over New Zealand in this World Cup cycle, with the other win coming in Sydney. Those two wins will surely give them belief that they can beat New Zealand. Cheika’s men will be hoping they can repeat that feat on home soil tonight.

On their day, Argentina are a top team but the question is over their consistency. Argentina are in Group D at the World Cup alongside England, so you can be certain that Steve Borthwick will be keeping a close eye on proceedings in Mendoza this evening.