Argentina v South Africa LIVE: Latest build-up and team news as Springboks look to secure Rugby Championship

South Africa take on Argentina on the brink of securing a rare Rugby Championship crown after two wins over the All Blacks.

The Springboks have won this competition just once since the Pumas’ addition to the tournament and not since 2019, but a win of any kind will be good enough to make certain of the title. Rassie Erasmus’ side start their penultimate game eight points ahead of their opponents, who are the only team able to catch them.

With a return fixture to come next week, Erasmus has rested a couple of key figures, with Siya Kolisi in the coaches’ box rather than on the pitch as he manages a facial injury. Argentina may therefore spy an opportunity to cause a shock — the hosts are full of confidence after producing a record win against Australia a fortnight ago.

Follow all of the action from the Rugby Championship clash in our live blog below:

Friday 20 September 2024 19:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Good evening, and welcome along to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of Argentina vs South Africa in the penultimate round of the Rugby Championship. The Springboks are on the cusp of a rare crown having proved themselves as the class side in the competition in back-to-back wins over the All Blacks - but a Pumas side riding high after their thrashing of Australia still harbour faint hopes.

Kick-off is at 10pm BST.