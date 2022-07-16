Argentina v Scotland live: score and latest updates from final Test

Harri Thomas
·5 min read
Argentina v Scotland kicks off at 8:10pm with live coverage on Sky Sports&nbsp; - AFP
Argentina v Scotland kicks off at 8:10pm with live coverage on Sky Sports - AFP

Argentina 0 Scotland 0

08:15 PM

4 mins: Argentina 0 Scotland 0

Boffelli throws himself into the blue shirts ahead of him, chastened by that missed opportunity.

08:14 PM

2 mins: Argentina 0 Scotland 0

A penalty given in the reverse direction for exactly the same offence. Argentina lineout now, and a penalty advantage gained.

A try scoring opportunity for Boffelli on the left, offloaded by Moroni, but he knocks on and Scotland go for the lineout.

08:12 PM

1 min: Argentina 0 Scotland 0

Early Argentina penalty for not releasing the ball. It's deep into Scotland's own half. Kick out for the lineout.

08:11 PM

Kick off!

Argentina gets us under way.

08:06 PM

The players are out; here is the series trophy on offer

Series trophy - &nbsp;AFP
Series trophy - AFP

08:04 PM

11 changes for Argentina

Head coach Michael Cheika kept only lock Guido Petti in the pack, flyhalf Santiago Carreras, center Matias Orlando and Emiliano Boffelli, who is switched back to the wing from fullback.

08:02 PM

Kick off coming shortly; a reminder of the lineups:

Argentina: Mallia, Delguy, Orlando, Moroni, Boffelli, S. Carreras, Velez, Gallo, Creevy, Sclavi, Petti, Lavanini, Matera, Grondona, Isa.

Replacements: Ruiz, Tetaz Chaparro, Gomez Kodela, Kremer, Gonzalez, Bertranou, Albornoz, Cinti Luna.

Scotland: Smith, McLean, Bennett, Tuipulotu, Van Der Merwe, Kinghorn, Price, Sutherland, Ashman, Z. Fagerson, Cummings, Gray, Darge, Watson, M. Fagerson.

Replacements: Cherry, Schoeman, Sebastian, Young, Christie, Horne, Thompson, Johnson.

07:51 PM

A pensive Gregor Townsend surveys the pitch, pre-match

Gregor Townsend - &nbsp;AFP
Gregor Townsend - AFP

07:48 PM

Four hours behind UK time in Santiago del Estero

And a temperate 14 degrees out there.

Madre de Ciudades Stadium in Santiago del Estero - AFP
Madre de Ciudades Stadium in Santiago del Estero - AFP

07:39 PM

Hamish Watson handed captaincy for series decider

Watson captains Scotland for the first time today, one week after winning his 50th cap. He put in a terrific performance last weekend, picking up the man of the match award in Scotland's 29-6 victory.

Hamish Watson - AFP
Hamish Watson - AFP

07:31 PM

Argentina make 12 changes

New coach Michael Cheika, who came into post this year, said:

We need to believe in ourselves, change some habits, improve those habits, and that takes time.

This next game is about how we get up and fight again.

07:21 PM

Zander Fagerson makes his 50th Scotland cap today

Fagerson was the youngest prop to represent Scotland for 68 years when he made his debut aged 20 as a replacement in the 2016 Six Nations against England. On the occasion of his 50th cap, he said:

Playing for Scotland was a dream of mine as a young boy.

Playing once was a dream come true. It's not really sunk in yet that I will be playing my 50th on Saturday.

It will mean a lot to me and my family. All those late nights driving around the place, my mum and dad taking me all over Scotland and the UK, will all be worth it hopefully. It's another huge milestone in my life and one I am hugely proud of.

Zander Fagerson will get his 50th cap for Scotland this evening - PA
Zander Fagerson will get his 50th cap for Scotland this evening - PA

07:12 PM

Lineups

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia, Bautista Delguy, Matias Orlando, Matias Moroni, Emiliano Boffelli, Santiago Carreras, Lautaro Bazan Velez; Facundo Isa, Santiago Grondona, Pablo Matera (captain), Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti, Joel Sclavi, Agustin Creevy, Thomas Gallo.

Replacements: Ignacio Ruiz, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Franciso Gomez Kodela, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Gonzalo Bertranou, Tomas Albornoz, Lucio Cinti.

Scotland: Ollie Smith, Rufus McLean, Mark Bennett, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Blair Kinghorn, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson (captain), Rory Darge, Jonny Gray, Scott Cummings, Zander Fagerson, Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland.

Replacements: Dave Cherry, Pierre Schoeman, Javan Sebastian, Glen Young, Andy Christie, George Horne, Ross Thompson, Sam Johnson.

06:42 PM

Good evening!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of the final north vs south match of the day, with Scotland taking on Argentina for their Test series decider in Santiago del Estero.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has made eight changes following the second Test, which his side emphatically won 29-6.

Townsend hands Zander Fagerson his 50th cap, eight years after giving the prop a professional debut while head coach of Glasgow Warriors.

Townsend said: "He has been consistent for us over the past number of years. He brings so much more than just scrummaging, but last Saturday was one of his best scrummaging performances of the season.

"His work in contact is outstanding, world class, and his ball carrying too is a real handful for defences. I am sure he will do all he can to put in an even better performance this weekend.

"There is much more to come from Zander too given his age and experience."

Scotland lost the first test 26-18 after a poor first-half performance, making today's match a winner-takes-all affair.

Most of Townsend's changes have been optional, but injuries to backs Darcy Graham, Rory Hutchinson and Kyle Rowe are a test of his side's depth.

Townsend left many senior players at home, but has stressed this as one of the major benefits of the tour.

"There's a lot of success on how we have seen players develop, players who got that opportunity against Chile, players who have had opportunities in the last two weeks and who are going to have opportunities this weekend, and from how well they have learned and trained during this period," he said.

"The success off the field, this group coming together, leaders emerging. Hamish has gone from someone who hadn't been in a leadership group before to vice-captain and now captain.

"But ultimately we are here to win games and finding a way to win is what we are tasked with doing this week and during the 80 minutes."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Roughriders support Marino over suspension; injured Redblacks player decries 'vile' comments

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are supporting a defensive lineman who has been suspended for four games by the Canadian Football League, the longest penalty ever dished out for in-game behaviour by the league, but have also apologized to the player he injured. The suspension was issued last Friday after the Roughriders' 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. Garrett Marino received a two-game suspension for a dangerous and reckless low hit on Ottawa quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, which resulted in

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Nazem Kadri should listen to every offer on the table

    Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri is in the perfect spot as he considers his next move, with New York offering a potentially attractive balance of competitiveness and contract terms.

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Raptors legend Vince Carter the latest to weigh in on Chris Broussard's controversial Toronto comments

    Carter said Toronto is not an awkward city for African-Americans and called Broussard's comments disappointing.

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Johnny Gaudreau will reportedly test free agent market

    After eight seasons and 602 games with the Calgary Flames, Johnny Gaudreau has chosen to become an unrestricted free agent.

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi