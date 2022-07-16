Argentina v Scotland live: score and latest updates from final Test

Argentina v Scotland kicks off at 8:10pm with live coverage on Sky Sports - AFP

Argentina 0 Scotland 0

08:15 PM

4 mins: Argentina 0 Scotland 0

Boffelli throws himself into the blue shirts ahead of him, chastened by that missed opportunity.

08:14 PM

2 mins: Argentina 0 Scotland 0

A penalty given in the reverse direction for exactly the same offence. Argentina lineout now, and a penalty advantage gained.

A try scoring opportunity for Boffelli on the left, offloaded by Moroni, but he knocks on and Scotland go for the lineout.

08:12 PM

1 min: Argentina 0 Scotland 0

Early Argentina penalty for not releasing the ball. It's deep into Scotland's own half. Kick out for the lineout.

08:11 PM

Kick off!

Argentina gets us under way.

08:06 PM

The players are out; here is the series trophy on offer

08:04 PM

11 changes for Argentina

Head coach Michael Cheika kept only lock Guido Petti in the pack, flyhalf Santiago Carreras, center Matias Orlando and Emiliano Boffelli, who is switched back to the wing from fullback.

08:02 PM

Kick off coming shortly; a reminder of the lineups:

Argentina: Mallia, Delguy, Orlando, Moroni, Boffelli, S. Carreras, Velez, Gallo, Creevy, Sclavi, Petti, Lavanini, Matera, Grondona, Isa.

Replacements: Ruiz, Tetaz Chaparro, Gomez Kodela, Kremer, Gonzalez, Bertranou, Albornoz, Cinti Luna.

Scotland: Smith, McLean, Bennett, Tuipulotu, Van Der Merwe, Kinghorn, Price, Sutherland, Ashman, Z. Fagerson, Cummings, Gray, Darge, Watson, M. Fagerson.

Replacements: Cherry, Schoeman, Sebastian, Young, Christie, Horne, Thompson, Johnson.

07:51 PM

A pensive Gregor Townsend surveys the pitch, pre-match

07:48 PM

Four hours behind UK time in Santiago del Estero

And a temperate 14 degrees out there.

07:39 PM

Hamish Watson handed captaincy for series decider

Watson captains Scotland for the first time today, one week after winning his 50th cap. He put in a terrific performance last weekend, picking up the man of the match award in Scotland's 29-6 victory.

Hamish Watson - AFP

07:31 PM

Argentina make 12 changes

New coach Michael Cheika, who came into post this year, said:

We need to believe in ourselves, change some habits, improve those habits, and that takes time. This next game is about how we get up and fight again.

07:21 PM

Zander Fagerson makes his 50th Scotland cap today

Fagerson was the youngest prop to represent Scotland for 68 years when he made his debut aged 20 as a replacement in the 2016 Six Nations against England. On the occasion of his 50th cap, he said:

Playing for Scotland was a dream of mine as a young boy. Playing once was a dream come true. It's not really sunk in yet that I will be playing my 50th on Saturday. It will mean a lot to me and my family. All those late nights driving around the place, my mum and dad taking me all over Scotland and the UK, will all be worth it hopefully. It's another huge milestone in my life and one I am hugely proud of.

07:12 PM

Lineups

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia, Bautista Delguy, Matias Orlando, Matias Moroni, Emiliano Boffelli, Santiago Carreras, Lautaro Bazan Velez; Facundo Isa, Santiago Grondona, Pablo Matera (captain), Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti, Joel Sclavi, Agustin Creevy, Thomas Gallo.

Replacements: Ignacio Ruiz, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Franciso Gomez Kodela, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Gonzalo Bertranou, Tomas Albornoz, Lucio Cinti.

Scotland: Ollie Smith, Rufus McLean, Mark Bennett, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Blair Kinghorn, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson (captain), Rory Darge, Jonny Gray, Scott Cummings, Zander Fagerson, Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland.

Replacements: Dave Cherry, Pierre Schoeman, Javan Sebastian, Glen Young, Andy Christie, George Horne, Ross Thompson, Sam Johnson.

06:42 PM

Good evening!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of the final north vs south match of the day, with Scotland taking on Argentina for their Test series decider in Santiago del Estero.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has made eight changes following the second Test, which his side emphatically won 29-6.

Townsend hands Zander Fagerson his 50th cap, eight years after giving the prop a professional debut while head coach of Glasgow Warriors.

Townsend said: "He has been consistent for us over the past number of years. He brings so much more than just scrummaging, but last Saturday was one of his best scrummaging performances of the season.

"His work in contact is outstanding, world class, and his ball carrying too is a real handful for defences. I am sure he will do all he can to put in an even better performance this weekend.

"There is much more to come from Zander too given his age and experience."

Scotland lost the first test 26-18 after a poor first-half performance, making today's match a winner-takes-all affair.

Most of Townsend's changes have been optional, but injuries to backs Darcy Graham, Rory Hutchinson and Kyle Rowe are a test of his side's depth.

Townsend left many senior players at home, but has stressed this as one of the major benefits of the tour.

"There's a lot of success on how we have seen players develop, players who got that opportunity against Chile, players who have had opportunities in the last two weeks and who are going to have opportunities this weekend, and from how well they have learned and trained during this period," he said.

"The success off the field, this group coming together, leaders emerging. Hamish has gone from someone who hadn't been in a leadership group before to vice-captain and now captain.

"But ultimately we are here to win games and finding a way to win is what we are tasked with doing this week and during the 80 minutes."