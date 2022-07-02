Argentina v Scotland live: Score and latest updates from the first Test

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Rendell
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gregor Townsend
    Scottish rugby union footballer and coach
  • Stuart Hogg
    Scottish rugby union player
argentina v scotland live score 2022 tour&nbsp; - PA
argentina v scotland live score 2022 tour - PA

08:05 PM

Cubelli out of the match

Scrum-half Bertranou has come into the team in a late change as Cubelli was injured in the warm-up.

The players are now out ahead of the anthems! Kick-off moments away.

08:01 PM

Players out on pitch

The players are doing their last bits of prep ahead of this Test draped in historic rivalry.

The anthems will be next ahead of kick off less than ten minutes away.

07:56 PM

Cheika speaks

Michael Cheika has spoken to Sky ahead of his first game in charge of Argentina.

I asked them if they enjoyed the bus trip down, at this level you speak about sharing the jersey with the entire country. It's nice for them to be at home.

I think I have got a certain role I need to play. One of them isn't giving them passion as they have plenty of it. It's about clarity and balancing prep for the World Cup and perform at a level to win.

Scotland play well on the ground, they put a lot of pace on the game. Predominantly we have tried to focus on ourselves.

07:50 PM

Townsend speaks ahead of kick-off

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has spoken to Sky ahead of kick-off in 15 minutes.

Personally I can't wait. I love game day, this is a match experience you don't normally get. This is the first time ever we have had a three-Test series.

What has happened on this tour is the group has come together. All 23 this week has been great in training, whatever happens today or over the next few weeks will be a squad effort.

It's been sunny all week, the atmosphere is a little bit thin up here. That will make the lungs burn and the ball fly.

07:44 PM

Are Townsend's calls a risk too far?

Scotland's team today sees some risks with Rory Hutchinson starting at 15 for the first time for his country. He is in place of Hogg who wasn't selected for the summer series.

Mark Bennett also starts for the first time in 2016 and Grant Gilchrist captains the side for the first time since 2018.

Is it a bridge too far? We will soon find out with kick-of expected at 8.05pm.

07:38 PM

Hogg on omission

Stuart Hogg is a pundit for Sky this summer and he has just been asked about his omission from the squad.

I'd love to say it was a bit of a discussion. We had a call with Gregor and he said it was best I stay home and rest. I respect his decision despite how much it hurt.

I think we have got to respect Gregor and the coaching staff decision. All three of us [Hogg, Finn Russell and Chris Harris] have played a lot of rugby this season, we have all spoken to each other. We are all in agreement, we are frustrated not to be there but we have to respect his decision.

07:36 PM

Fans return

Argentina have not played in front of their fans since 2019 and so today's Test will have an incredible atmosphere.

South Africa had the return of supporters earlier today and they helped cheer their team to an incredible comeback, can Argentina do the same for their fans?

All the action to come!

07:31 PM

Players are ready to go...

This Test is just over half an hour away and the Scotland players are raring to go.

Are you ready for another international match? I know I'm on the edge of my seat.

07:22 PM

Argentina v Scotland team news

Hosts Argentina have a mix of experience and returning players as Nicolas Sanchez and Tomas Cubelli line-up as the half-back pair and  Agustin Creevy starts from the bench. The London Irish star hasn't played for Argentina since the 2019 World Cup.

Argentina:  Cruz Mallia; Cordero, Orlando, De La Fuente, Boffelli; Sanchez, Cubelli; Tetaz Chaparro, Montoya (captain), Gomez Kodela, Petti, Alemanno, Martin Gonzalez, Kremer, Matera.

Replacements: Creevy, Vivas, Sclavi, Paulos, Isa, Bertranou, Carreras, Moroni.

Scotland, meanwhile, sees Grant Gilchrist captain the side for the first time since 2018 with Stuart Hogg not playing this summer.

Mark Bennett will start his first Test since 2016 and Rory Hutchinson is back in the squad for the first time since 2020.

Scotland: Hutchinson; Graham, Bennett, Johnson, Van der Merwe; Kinghorn, Price; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, Gilchrist  (captain), J Gray, Bradbury, Crosbie, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Ashman, Sutherland, Sebastian, Skinner, Darge, White, Thompson, Tuipulotu.

07:15 PM

Can the northern hemisphere bag a win?

Today has seen Ireland, England and Wales fall to defeats at the hands of southern hemisphere sides and Scotland are the last chance for the northern sides to get a win.

They face a strong Argentinian side which will make this encounter a thrilling one.

The team news is in so let's have a look at the line-ups...

07:08 PM

Argentina v Scotland: match preview

Argentina host Scotland in the first of three summer Tests today and the visitors will look to continue their winning ways.

Gregor Townsend's side, Scotland A, kicked off their summer with a 45-5 win over Chile which is exactly what the team needed after an underwhelming Six Nations tournament. After Scotland defeated England in the opening match some had them as the winners of the campaign but they went on to only win one more match in the tournament, against Italy.

Argentina had a disappointing Rugby Championship, not winning a match, and autumn series with their only victory coming over Italy. So both teams will be looking to bounce back this summer and getting their form back on track.

In a bid to get more wins under their belts Argentina appointed Michael Cheika as head coach in March. The Test against Scotland will be the former Australian boss' first game as Argentina's head coach. It will be a tough affair too as Scotland have beaten Argentina in their last five encounters.

But Townsend is not going to under-estimate their opponents, he said ahead of the match: “We believe Argentina are one of the strongest teams out there, the equivalent of playing a Six Nations team. You’re playing away from home against some of the best individuals in club rugby in Europe."

Scotland will be operating without Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell as they were not named as part of the 40-man squad which headed to South America. Grant Gilchrist will captain the side in Hogg's absence with Rory Hutchinson at full-back. Blair Kinghorn will take the reins at fly-half in place of Russell.

Townsend explained Hogg and Russell's omissions, saying: "Hogg has played more minutes than anybody else that's available to us.

"When you put that on the back of the Lions tour the year before, we believe the best thing for him and others is to rest this summer. It's going to be a big 12-14 months with the World Cup next September. Stuart and others are going to get a break, we believe that will be a big benefit."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tesla's 2Q sales drop amid supply chain, pandemic problems

    DETROIT (AP) — Tesla's sales from April through June fell to their lowest quarterly level since last fall as supply chain issues and pandemic restrictions in China hobbled production of its electric vehicles. The company on Saturday disclosed it sold more than 254,000 cars and SUVs from April through June, an 18% drop from the first three months of this year and also well below the pace in last year's final quarter. The last time Tesla sold fewer vehicles globally was in the third quarter of 202

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Shane Wright poised to take next step on long road at NHL draft

    Shane Wright was doing his best to stay in shape. He also figured it was time to branch out in the face of so much downtime. As the COVID-19 pandemic chipped away and eventually stole his entire 2020-21 season, the teenage hockey star was home in Burlington, Ont., working on his strength, speed and skating — at least as much as was allowed against the backdrop of strict health and safety restrictions. Between those long, lonely workouts sessions, Wright also picked up a hobby in the family's two

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants

    The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended. The team confirmed the moves Friday, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. Video coach Dan Darrow also was fired, and the Sharks said no replacements were immediately named. The organization is still in the middle of a lengthy search for a general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly tw

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

    Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Malik Monk, Gary Harris both address Raptors needs off bench

    Malik Monk has a unique scoring craft while Gary Harris is the all-around player with shooting upside the Raptors could use off their bench. Full conversation on free agent guards is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • Sedins, Luongo, Alfredsson headline Hockey Hall of Fame's 2022 class

    TORONTO — Henrik and Daniel Sedin entered the NHL together. The superstar twins then tormented a generation of opponents with the Vancouver Canucks throughout dominant careers that included mesmerizing displays of skill, individual accolades and unprecedented team success. It's only fitting the talented brothers will walk into the Hockey Hall of Fame side-by-side. The Sedins headline the class of 2022 elected Monday, one with a decidedly West Coast and Swedish feel that includes former Canucks t

  • Winnipeg Jets close to naming Rick Bowness next head coach

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are close to announcing that Rick Bowness will be the team's next head coach. A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press late Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness "is the person we're focusing on as our next head coach." Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His Stars bowed out in seven games to the C

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t