Argentina v Scotland live: Score and latest updates from the first Test

argentina v scotland live score 2022 tour - PA

08:05 PM

Cubelli out of the match

Scrum-half Bertranou has come into the team in a late change as Cubelli was injured in the warm-up.

The players are now out ahead of the anthems! Kick-off moments away.

08:01 PM

Players out on pitch

The players are doing their last bits of prep ahead of this Test draped in historic rivalry.

The anthems will be next ahead of kick off less than ten minutes away.

07:56 PM

Cheika speaks

Michael Cheika has spoken to Sky ahead of his first game in charge of Argentina.

I asked them if they enjoyed the bus trip down, at this level you speak about sharing the jersey with the entire country. It's nice for them to be at home. I think I have got a certain role I need to play. One of them isn't giving them passion as they have plenty of it. It's about clarity and balancing prep for the World Cup and perform at a level to win. Scotland play well on the ground, they put a lot of pace on the game. Predominantly we have tried to focus on ourselves.

07:50 PM

Townsend speaks ahead of kick-off

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has spoken to Sky ahead of kick-off in 15 minutes.

Personally I can't wait. I love game day, this is a match experience you don't normally get. This is the first time ever we have had a three-Test series. What has happened on this tour is the group has come together. All 23 this week has been great in training, whatever happens today or over the next few weeks will be a squad effort. It's been sunny all week, the atmosphere is a little bit thin up here. That will make the lungs burn and the ball fly.

07:44 PM

Are Townsend's calls a risk too far?

Scotland's team today sees some risks with Rory Hutchinson starting at 15 for the first time for his country. He is in place of Hogg who wasn't selected for the summer series.

Mark Bennett also starts for the first time in 2016 and Grant Gilchrist captains the side for the first time since 2018.

Is it a bridge too far? We will soon find out with kick-of expected at 8.05pm.

07:38 PM

Hogg on omission

Stuart Hogg is a pundit for Sky this summer and he has just been asked about his omission from the squad.

I'd love to say it was a bit of a discussion. We had a call with Gregor and he said it was best I stay home and rest. I respect his decision despite how much it hurt. I think we have got to respect Gregor and the coaching staff decision. All three of us [Hogg, Finn Russell and Chris Harris] have played a lot of rugby this season, we have all spoken to each other. We are all in agreement, we are frustrated not to be there but we have to respect his decision.

07:36 PM

Fans return

Argentina have not played in front of their fans since 2019 and so today's Test will have an incredible atmosphere.

South Africa had the return of supporters earlier today and they helped cheer their team to an incredible comeback, can Argentina do the same for their fans?

All the action to come!

07:31 PM

Players are ready to go...

This Test is just over half an hour away and the Scotland players are raring to go.

Are you ready for another international match? I know I'm on the edge of my seat.

07:22 PM

Argentina v Scotland team news

Hosts Argentina have a mix of experience and returning players as Nicolas Sanchez and Tomas Cubelli line-up as the half-back pair and Agustin Creevy starts from the bench. The London Irish star hasn't played for Argentina since the 2019 World Cup.

Argentina: Cruz Mallia; Cordero, Orlando, De La Fuente, Boffelli; Sanchez, Cubelli; Tetaz Chaparro, Montoya (captain), Gomez Kodela, Petti, Alemanno, Martin Gonzalez, Kremer, Matera.

Replacements: Creevy, Vivas, Sclavi, Paulos, Isa, Bertranou, Carreras, Moroni.

Scotland, meanwhile, sees Grant Gilchrist captain the side for the first time since 2018 with Stuart Hogg not playing this summer.

Mark Bennett will start his first Test since 2016 and Rory Hutchinson is back in the squad for the first time since 2020.

Scotland: Hutchinson; Graham, Bennett, Johnson, Van der Merwe; Kinghorn, Price; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, Gilchrist (captain), J Gray, Bradbury, Crosbie, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Ashman, Sutherland, Sebastian, Skinner, Darge, White, Thompson, Tuipulotu.

07:15 PM

Can the northern hemisphere bag a win?

Today has seen Ireland, England and Wales fall to defeats at the hands of southern hemisphere sides and Scotland are the last chance for the northern sides to get a win.

They face a strong Argentinian side which will make this encounter a thrilling one.

The team news is in so let's have a look at the line-ups...

07:08 PM

Argentina v Scotland: match preview

Argentina host Scotland in the first of three summer Tests today and the visitors will look to continue their winning ways.

Gregor Townsend's side, Scotland A, kicked off their summer with a 45-5 win over Chile which is exactly what the team needed after an underwhelming Six Nations tournament. After Scotland defeated England in the opening match some had them as the winners of the campaign but they went on to only win one more match in the tournament, against Italy.

Argentina had a disappointing Rugby Championship, not winning a match, and autumn series with their only victory coming over Italy. So both teams will be looking to bounce back this summer and getting their form back on track.

In a bid to get more wins under their belts Argentina appointed Michael Cheika as head coach in March. The Test against Scotland will be the former Australian boss' first game as Argentina's head coach. It will be a tough affair too as Scotland have beaten Argentina in their last five encounters.

But Townsend is not going to under-estimate their opponents, he said ahead of the match: “We believe Argentina are one of the strongest teams out there, the equivalent of playing a Six Nations team. You’re playing away from home against some of the best individuals in club rugby in Europe."

Scotland will be operating without Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell as they were not named as part of the 40-man squad which headed to South America. Grant Gilchrist will captain the side in Hogg's absence with Rory Hutchinson at full-back. Blair Kinghorn will take the reins at fly-half in place of Russell.

Townsend explained Hogg and Russell's omissions, saying: "Hogg has played more minutes than anybody else that's available to us.

"When you put that on the back of the Lions tour the year before, we believe the best thing for him and others is to rest this summer. It's going to be a big 12-14 months with the World Cup next September. Stuart and others are going to get a break, we believe that will be a big benefit."