Argentina v Scotland live: Score and latest updates from the second Test

argentina v scotland live score 2022 tour 2nd test - AFP

Argentina v Scotland kicks off at 8.10pm, live on Sky Sports

First Test report: Argentina hold off Scotland comeback to seal first win under Cheika

07:19 PM

Scotland team news

Gregor Townsend has made four changes to the starting XV who lost last Saturday.

Hamish Watson has recovered from injury to make his 50th cap with Rory Darge and Sam Skinner the other changes to the forward pack.

Ben White comes in at scrum-half/

Scotland: Hutchinson; Graham, Bennett, Johnson, Van der Merwe; Kinghorn, White; Schoeman, Cherry, Z Fagerson, Skinner, Gilchrist (captain), Darge, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Turner, Bhatti, Sebastian, Cummings, Christie, Price, Thompson, Rowe.

07:10 PM

Argentina team news

Argentina head coach Michael Cheika has made three changes to his winning starting XV

Rodrigo Bruni comes in at No 8 for Pablo Matera, Juan Imhoff starts at wing as Emiliano Boffell moves to full-back and Santiago Carreras is at fly-half.

Argentina: Boffelli; Cordero, Orlando, De La Fuente, Imhoff; Carreras, Bertranou; Tetaz Chaparro, Montoya (captain), Gomez Kodela, Petti, Alemanno, Martin Gonzalez, Kremer, Bruni.

Replacements: Creevy, Vivas, Sclavi, Paulos, Isa, Ezcurra, Miotti, Moroni.

06:59 PM

Can Scotland bounce back?

Gregor Townsend described Scotland's Test against Argentina today as a "cup semi-final" after his side lost the opener in the three-match series.

The Scotland head coach can call upon Hamish Watson for the clash in Salta with the fit again British and Irish Lions flanker set to win his 50th Scotland cap.

He is joined in the back row by Rory Darge, who was one of Scotland's standout players in the Six Nations. Townsend remains adamant the tour is about winning, despite leaving Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell and Chris Harris to rest at home.

"It's a cup semi-final and we have got to make sure we put our game out there," said Townsend. "We didn't do that at the weekend.

"We know this tour is about a number of things: it's about seeing a group of players coming together for four weeks and seeing how that environment is; it's about giving players opportunities, but it is about winning. It's about winning a Test series and we have made it more difficult for ourselves now not winning the first Test. But all of our efforts are getting put into winning this weekend."

For Argentina, in their second match under new coach Michael Cheika, former captain Pablo Matera is unavailable for selection after suffering a cheek injury in the first Test in Jujuy.

“We did some tests but there was not much to see and it was a bit of a 50-50 call. He couldn’t train yesterday, so we decided that if he couldn’t train, we’d leave him out,” said Cheika.

Rodrigo Bruni comes in at No 8 in the only change among the forwards. The half-back pairing of Tomas Cubelli and Nicolas Sanchez have been ruled out of the series with Gonzalo Bertranou and Gloucester's Santiago Carreras coming into start at scrum-half and fly-half respectively.