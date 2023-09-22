Argentina v Samoa live: score and updates from the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Duncan Paia'aua was shown an initial yellow card for his tackle on Santiago Carreras - Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier

04:55 PM BST

6 min: ARG 0 SAM 0

Argentina are penalised at the scrum for an early hit. Leali’ifano makes a complete hash of the free-kick. He doesn’t take it from the mark and now Argentina have a scrum just inside the 22.

04:53 PM BST

4 min: ARG 0 SAM 0

From the line-out Argentina do go wide and quick passes shift it out to Moroni who is tackled (just after he offloads and the ball is then knocked on) by Ah Wong. Legally, says Nic Berry. Samoa scrum.

04:51 PM BST

3 min: ARG 0 SAM 0

Argentina rattle through the phases from the penalty and make 50m with Kremer and Gonzalez carrying well but Taumateine rips the ball from Santiago Carreras’s grasp after a tackle and Samoa clear to touch on 22. Argentina did not go wide quickly enough.

04:49 PM BST

1 min: ARG 0 SAM 0

Samoa kick off, attacking from left to right. The rain has returned. Mallia catches the kick and recycles backwards. They exchange kicks and Santiago Carreras goes up high to catch and his leg hits Paia’aua’s shoulder. In danger of a yellow card.

Yes, he’s going to the sin bin. It’s going to the bunker, too.

04:42 PM BST

And then the Siva Tau

Here’s last week’s for reference:

04:40 PM BST

National anthem time

First Argentina and its distinct movements that always seem to catch someone by surprise.

04:39 PM BST

It has stopped raining and the teams are coming on to the field

The sight of Jonathan Taumateine always tickles me:

Jonathan Taumateine and his extraordinary hairstyle enter the stadium - Jan Kruger/World Rugby via Getty Images

04:22 PM BST

Seilala Mapusua on taking inspiration from Fiji's victory over Australia

The boys have realised we are in the tournament, we’ve arrived at the party. There are no second chances so this week the whole squad, there has been a real lift and energy. We know we have got a huge game coming up. We won’t be short of motivation. Confidence in what we are doing. We had confidence before the game, confidence that Fiji were going to get over and also confidence in what we are doing. That’s awesome to see our Pacific brothers doing really well and we are always going to be behind them until we have to play each other. We are proud of them and of course we are going to take inspiration and confidence from that. But I’d be more inclined to take confidence from the work and preparation this group of men have done over the past few months.

04:14 PM BST

Rest …

Argentina have had 13 days to recover from their defeat by 14-man England. Samoa have had precisely seven days fewer since beating Chile. The Tier 2 nations are getting better treatment this tournament than the four-day turnarounds of the past but that is still a significant discrepancy.

04:01 PM BST

Interesting development here:

Interesting to see a few of the Irish backs using tape on their fingers to help with grip.



Andy Farrell said earlier in the tournament that the new World Cup balls have a 'film' on them that makes handling more difficult. pic.twitter.com/Mzx1CjXmfo — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) September 22, 2023

03:50 PM BST

Magic? No thanks, says Cheika

“We know the type of game we want to play, we don’t want to change too much depending on the opponent,” Michael Cheika said after naming his team.

“We have to be disciplined in our organisation, in defence and attack. It may take 60, 70 minutes until the opportunity is there, but you have to take it when it comes.

“You don’t have to do something magical, it’s about playing our game disciplined and very aggressively.”

01:50 PM BST

Possibly punting?

01:47 PM BST

01:46 PM BST

Your teams

Argentina 15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Emiliano Boffelli, 13-Matias Moroni, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Mateo Carreras, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Gonzalo Bertranou; 1-Thomas Gallo, 2-Julian Montoya, 3-Eduardo Bello, 4-Guido Petti, 5-Matias Alemanno, 6-Pablo Matera, 7-Marcos Kremer, 8-Juan Martin Gonzalez

Replacements 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Mayco Vivas, 18-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 19-Pedro Rubiolo, 20-Rodrigo Bruni, 21-Tomas Cubelli, 22-Nicolas Sanchez, 23-Lucio Cinti

Samoa 15-Duncan Paia’aua, 14-Nigel Ah Wong, 13-Ulupano Seuteni, 12-Tumua Manu, 11-Ben Lam, 10-Christian Leali’ifano, 9-Jonathan Taumateine; 1-James Lay, 2-Seilala Lam, 3-Paul Alo-Emile, 4-Brian Alainu’uese, 5-Chris Vui, 6-Theo McFarland, 7-Fritz Lee, 8-Steven Luatua

Replacements 16-Sama Malolo, 17-Charlie Faumuina, 18-Michael Alaalatoa, 19-Taleni Seu, 20-Jordan Taufua, 21-Melani Matavao, 22-D’Angelo Leuila, 23-Danny Toala

Referee Nic Berry (Australia)

01:44 PM BST

Preview

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the Pool D Rugby World Cup match between Argentina and Samoa from Saint-Etienne which, given England’s strong start, at least in terms of substance if not style, is essentially a knock-out match (sorry, Japan) for the group runners-up spot and a quarter-final place. It may be eight years since Samoa last beat a Tier 1 nation but they have a healthy record against the Pumas, beating them in three of their four previous encounters and twice in three World Cup meetings and their world ranking is so tight, 11th (Samoa) v 10th, there are distinct echoes of Fiji v Australia before the Wallabies’ were overcome..

It is only the second match of the tournament so far for both sides, Samoa having beaten Chile 45-10 and Argentina having been defeated by George Ford’s boot 27-10 13 days ago. For Manu Samoa’s fly-half, Christian Leali’ifano, today affords him a special reunion with Argentina’s coach, Michael Cheika, who picked him to play for Australia at the last World Cup and was a source of encouragement and support for him on the comeback trail from leukaemia .

“It’s really, really special just to represent my home nation and my family,” he said. “I think you never take them for granted when you get an opportunity to play the World Cup. I’m enjoying every day. It was fun [in 2019] but I’m home. That’s what I love. It just feels like home.”

“I’m excited for the challenge ahead,” he added. “Not only a former coach there in Michael Cheika, but just the challenge that lays ahead for this group to play a tier-one nation that historically have done really well at a World Cup.”

Despite their awful performance against England and the excoriating criticism it provoked, Argentina’s assistant coach Felipe Contepomi is convinced they are on the right track and are confident in their mental, physical and tactical resilience. “I do respect every opinion, but what’s important is what we think,” he said. “We prepared well for the England game. We’re not looking to change our mentality but just not to make the same mistakes we made against England. Every game is a new match and we’re confident in the work we have done.

“The easiest way to have a good result is to have a good game. And to do that we have to focus on everything we can control and nothing else.”