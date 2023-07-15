Eddie Jones loses his temper as Argentina shock Australia in Sydney

Eddie Jones takes his frustrations out on his headset after Australia concede yet another cheap penalty - Sky Sports

By Ben Coles

Eddie Jones lost his temper during Australia’s narrow defeat by Argentina, slamming his headset into the desk in his coaching box.

The former England head coach did so during the second half of Australia’s loss in Sydney as his wait for a first victory since returning for a second stint with the Wallabies goes on, with his side denied in excruciating fashion by Juan Martín González’s match-winning try in the 79th minute.

Argentina were also the opponent when Jones famously lost his cool on camera while coaching England in 2017.

Eddie Jones slams down headset

Argentina's Juan Martin Gonzalez bursts through for the winning try against Australia in Sydney - AP

In so many ways this was a better performance by Australia than the 43-12 thumping they copped in Pretoria a week ago against South Africa. Mark Nawaqanitawase’s 95-metre interception score was a moment more than worthy of securing a first win for Jones, capping off a fine game from the 22 year-old where he was a constant threat.

Australia had improved around the gain-line and were considerably better at the set-piece, with the starting front row of James Slipper, Dave Porecki and Michael Alaalatoa winning their battle in the scrum.

But a familiar problem reared its head; ill-discipline. It was an issue before Jones replaced Dave Rennie and has not gone away through two matches, conceding 13 penalties in South Africa and 14 a week later against Argentina, including a yellow card against Richie Arnold for killing the ball.

The last offence in the match of course was the most damaging having just regained the lead, with over-exuberance in defence at a critical time from Samu Kerevi committing a late tackle handing Argentina the opportunity to search for a winner.

Mark Nawaqanitawase capped a fine performance with a solo breakaway try - DAN HIMBRECHTS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“You can’t win Test matches playing that sort of rugby,” was the succinct verdict of James Slipper, the Australia captain, when questioned about the Wallabies’ ill-discipline.

“There’s a few of us who have to look at those individual penalties and rectify it pretty quickly. Performances like that, we won’t go far at the World Cup.”

Jones will also lament how Argentina were better in the air when it came to the restarts, including the final pivotal kick-off after Nawaqanitawase’s try. Concern over a shoulder injury for centre Len Ikitau, the opening try scorer, will also be high after he went to hospital having been replaced in the 18th minute.

Story continues

This will have been a sweet victory for Michael Cheika, his first in Australia over his old side with Argentina and another win over his old mate from Randwick. Before last November, Jones led their respective head-to-head 8-0. Now Cheika has won the last two meetings, against England at Twickenham and over the Wallabies in Sydney.

Michael Cheika has turned the tables on Eddie Jones - AP Photo/Rick Rycroft

Since that dire first half against New Zealand last week when they trailed 31-0 at half-time, thanks to some terrible tactical kicking and a struggling set-piece, Argentina have steadily improved. Perhaps Cheika would have even been able to stomach losing to Nawaqanitawase’s interception given it stemmed from Argentina pressing in attack as they did so often in this contest, commanding possession (62 per cent) and territory (68 per cent) throughout.

Argentina are at their best not when putting boot to ball, but keeping it alive. Attacks reaching over 10 or 15 phases against Australia were common, showing a clear desire to shift possession from touchline to touchline. Loop moves featuring Gonzalo Bertranou or Santiago Carreras were straight out of the Leinster playbook and highly effective. And the more touches for Newcastle’s wing Mateo Carreras the better as displayed by his excellent try, taking a pop pass from Pablo Matera and bursting clear before rounding Nawaqanitawase.

The scrum still needs work - even with Arnold in the bin Australia’s front row were able to get on top and win a crucial scrum penalty despite being pinned deep in their own 22 - and Cheika will be able to pick holes in his side’s defence for Australia’s first two tries with Ikitau’s finish in the corner and Nic White’s snipe from a scrum. But an improved lineout and attack was a positive step forward ahead of facing South Africa in two weeks’ time.

“Too much drama, I prefer a bit less,” admitted their captain Julian Montoya afterwards. But a final 20 minutes where both sides came out swinging concluded with Argentina standing taller, and leaving Jones with more frustration ahead of facing New Zealand next.

Australia vs Argentina: as it happened

01:02 PM BST

Australia captain James Slipper

Gutted is one word that comes to mind. We turned up and started playing some good rugby, but kept taking the pressure off the Argentinians and they kept coming back. Ill-discipline really hurt us tonight, again. The yellow card, penalties putting us in the wrong end of the field. You can’t win Test matches playing that sort of rugby. We have to review hard, train it. There’s a few of us who have to look at those individual penalties and rectify it pretty quickly. Performances like that, we won’t go far at the World Cup. [Question about a missed knock-on at the end] I haven’t had a chance to ask the boys about it. At the end of the day we lost the Test match, there’s no point looking backwards.

12:59 PM BST

Argentina captain Julian Montoya

First of all let me say thank you to all the supporters who came here, they were very loud and I want to say thank you to them and I hope they are proud. Too much drama, I prefer a bit less, but we need to enjoy this win because we worked really and bounced back from a tough game [against New Zealand]. We want to be a team that fights for every contact. We know the game is not going to be perfect, but it’s how we handle the moments. This is not enough, there are still a lot of things to improve. We’ll enjoy the win, but straight away we need to get better.

12:56 PM BST

Pablo Matera speaks

We love coming here. A lot of things happened in this stadium, beating the All Blacks for the first time, so it’s a special venue for us. We enjoy coming here. We knew after last week we could play a lot better, and after this game. We have to keep on the same road, but we’re going to take one day to enjoy this win.

12:55 PM BST

Thoughts of Mark Nawaqanitawase

That was a tough game. Credit to them, right until the end they dug in. There are a few things we need to work on but it’s obviously disappointing. [On his try] I feel like I’m having fun out there. I only get put in those positions with the boys working hard off me. I try to look for the ball and want to help out. I wish I could have done more to get us those final few points to get the win, but that’s the way it goes. If we get rid of a few discipline errors we can hold the ball a bit more and use our attack. I think they had most of the ball the whole game. Hopefully next game we can get rid of those errors.

12:49 PM BST

FULL-TIME: Australia 31-34 Argentina

Here comes the Argentina maul, Creevy at the tail who’s an absolute master in this area. Now they break off, one metre out from the try line, the forwards going to work.

Gonzalez slips through has he?! That looked good live - it is good! The former London Irish player slipping through to win it for Argentina at the death. Australia expecting a low carry but Gonzalez went high, fended off Philip and scored.

Australia protesting about a knock-on but TMO confirms the try is good, and that’s the game as Carreras converts. What a belting finish to a great final quarter as Eddie Jones remains without a win, and Argentina pick up a first win since defeating England at Twickenham.

12:44 PM BST

77 mins - Australia 31-27 Argentina

Still time for Argentina as they win back the restart, and have a scrum following a knock-on inside Australia’s half.

TMO has spotted a late tackle by Kerevi... Peyper going to have a look on the big screen. Think you can pick your offence there, as there’s a bit of a swinging arm from Cooper to the neck of Matera, followed by a late shot by Kerevi on Mateo Carreras. Penalty only, but still an offence. Argentina kick to the corner...

12:42 PM BST

TRY NAWAQANITAWASE! Australia 31-27 Argentina

The clock suddenly a factor as Gordon makes a brilliant high take, followed by a thundering carry from Bell the Wallabies prop.

Good tactical kick from Santi Carreras but what is that from Wright, throwing a crazy pass to Gordon which goes to ground as Argentina hack on. Five metres out now the visitors, Matera carrying well.

Argentina have an overlap... but Nawaqanitawase leaps out of the line with an interception and runs the length of the field to score! The player they call Marky Mark with a stunning moment.

They’re checking... something? Not even sure the TMO knows what he’s looking for. What a killer moment for Los Pumas and a cracking one for Eddie Jones’ Australia, as Cooper converts.

12:37 PM BST

TRY KEREVI! Australia 24-27 Argentina

The Wallabies hit straight back! Argentina sucked in leaving space on the wing for Koroibete, passed to by Wright, to make the break before the Wallabies recycle and Kerevi powers over to score. Excellent couple of minutes of play from both sides as Cooper converts.

12:35 PM BST

TRY M CARRERAS! Australia 17-27 Argentina

He’s been a little quiet but no longer! Switch of play from right to left, the winger cuts through after a pop pass past a Wallabies forward and has the speed to go round Nawaqanitawase to finish! A two-try lead now for the visitors as Santi Carreras converts brilliantly.

The visiting Argentina supporters are making a heck of a noise.

12:32 PM BST

66 mins - Australia 17-20 Argentina

White, who’s played well, is replaced by McDermott, while Kemeny comes on for his Test debut.

Argentina going through about 10 phases without much gain as Santi Carreras puts in a kick... which Wright knocks on! Argentina scrum inside the Wallabies’ 22, what an opportunity this is to launch another strike move.

12:30 PM BST

64 mins - Australia 17-20 Argentina

Long clearance from Argentina nearly leads to a mix-up between Wright and Koroibete, but all ends well. Australia trying to attack but there’s a knock-on, followed by a bit of pushing and shoving and now it’s boiled over! Eddie’s blown his top in the coaching box, slamming his headset down.

TMO checking who started the fight - “23 blue” which is Moroni with Valetini then reacting - so the penalty ends up going Argentina’s way.

12:25 PM BST

62 mins - Australia 17-20 Argentina

Wallabies looking for impact from their bench as Leota makes a good run. And it gets better for the Wallabies with Argentina pinged for offside.

Switch play to Cooper looks interesting before Koroibete runs into about three Argentina players and Australia lose ground, and then knock on through Alaalatoa.

12:22 PM BST

PEN BOFFELLI! Australia 17-20 Argentina

Good take in the air by Nawaqanitawase before Argentina win a turnover penalty. Very little separating the two sides at the moment as Boffelli goes for the posts from 45 metres out... and gets it.

12:20 PM BST

56 mins - Australia 17-17 Argentina

Argentina attack comes to an end after Isgro is tackled by Koroibete before Philip, on for Skelton, wins a turnover.

12:16 PM BST

TRY WHITE! Australia 17-17 Argentina

Wallabies take a scrum and that’s sharp from White, pretending to come left before switching direction and darting around the blindside through two defenders to score. Great scrum-half play and we’re level again after Cooper’s conversion.

12:15 PM BST

52 mins - Australia 10-17 Argentina

Wallabies searching for a response and they’ll have a penalty after White cops a cheap shot at the back of a ruck from Matera. Cooper with a spicy quarterback pass in the build-up before that.

Australia’s lineout 10 metres out as Bello replaces Kodela. Lineout won by Arnold, Australia mauling away, penalty coming. Great position to strike here as Gordon and Cooper are stopped. Knocked on so back for the penalty we come.

12:10 PM BST

48 mins - Australia 10-17 Argentina

Bit of confusion from the restart as Cooper’s kick appears to not go 10 metres, giving Argentina a scrum in midfield. Arnold’s time in the bin is up but he’s not yet back on the field, so still eight versus seven in the scrum... which the Wallabies win anyway! White forcing an error from Gonzalez.

12:08 PM BST

TRY MONTOYA! Australia 10-17 Argentina

Fair to say that Argentina are due a second try. Feels as though they have been camped on Australia’s line for an age either side of half time.

Montoya finally answers the call and powers over from a metres out through Alaalatoa’s tackle. The visitors take the lead for the first time following Boffelli’s conversion.

¡Si, capitán! Julián Montoya apoya la segunda conquista del seleccionado argentino en Sídney.



⭐ Mirá todo el #RugbyChampionship en @StarPlusLA.#ESPNEnStarPlus pic.twitter.com/T89rlIxwN8 — ScrumRugby (@ScrumESPN) July 15, 2023

12:06 PM BST

45 mins - Australia 10-10 Argentina

Oh my goodness how has Isgro not scored. Sensational attack from Argentina, great interplay from Santi Carreras and De la Fuente, before the ball goes wide to Isgro. He has Boffelli on his inside but goes himself, with Wright and Kerevi brilliantly stopping a try.

Back for another Argentina penalty which is put into the corner.

12:04 PM BST

42 mins - Australia 10-10 Argentina

Play stopped with Alemanno down injured, after a good tackle by Gordon flying out of the defensive line on Matera. Paulos replacing Alemanno as Argentina kick to touch inside Australia’s 22 from a penalty.

12:01 PM BST

Second half underway

And it’s Argentina with the better start, Matera winning a turnover penalty to set up a lineout inside Australia’s half. Wallabies still down to 14 with Arnold in the bin.

11:42 AM BST

HALF-TIME: Australia 10-10 Argentina

Los Pumas opt for a scrum with Arnold in the bin. Penalty coming as Gonzalez breaks to the right, the forwards going to work. Held up so back for the penalty (against the front row for angling in). Argentina want another scrum.

But this time it’s a Wallabies penalty despite being down a forward in the pack! Big moment from Alaalatoa and Porecki after the hit forcing Argentina to pop up. And that will be half-time, all square between the two sides.

Lucio Cinti scrambles to tackle Carter Gordon - AFP

11:40 AM BST

39 mins - Australia 10-10 Argentina

Just when the first half was winding down Argentina crack through with Isgro after another well-worked backs move! Only a Gordon interception stops a try but Argentina win it back on the floor and attack out wide. Two metres out from the line but that’s killed illegally, Peyper trying to work out who to send to the bin. Arnold is a shown a yellow card.

11:36 AM BST

37 mins - Australia 10-10 Argentina

Dangerous position then for the Wallabies but Argentina shut down the maul, Lavanini wrecking it through the middle as Los Pumas win the turnover.

Solid scrum from Argentina who clear.

11:34 AM BST

35 mins - Australia 10-10 Argentina

That’s a shame, Argentina launching a strike move from a scrum with Bertranou looping round but then the ball is knocked on by Santi Carreras.

Have to say, the level of execution here compared to some of the action we saw earlier in Auckland from the All Blacks is notably down.

A wheeling scrum and the Wallabies win the penalty, Slipper putting the power on Gomez Kodela, Alaalatoa driving straight. One for the whole tight five, that. Cooper sends a touchfinder deep into Argentina’s 22.

11:30 AM BST

That opening try from Len Ikitau

11:29 AM BST

31 mins - Australia 10-10 Argentina

Penalty won by Australia at the breakdown who kick to touch. Lineout won by the Wallabies but then they’re penalised for obstruction, Alaalatoa caught grabbing a shirt to impede a tackler. Lineout for Argentina inside the Wallabies’ half.

No a ton of ground being gained by Argentina yet and now it goes loose, picked up by Gordon racing up the touchline! Well chased down though by Cinti who with a tap tackle puts him in touch five metres out from the try line.

11:24 AM BST

TRY DE LA FUENTE! Australia 10-10 Argentina

Nice set-up from Argentina, feigning as if they’re about to maul before shifting the ball out the back to their loose forwards. A metre out now from Australia’s line, the hosts stray offside. Valetini with a good hit but it’s now a new advantage for Argentina. Quick, flat pass from Bertranou to De la Fuente who squeezes through White and Valetini to score!

Boffelli converts and we’re level in Sydney.

11:22 AM BST

23 mins - Australia 10-3 Argentina

Nawaqanitawase is good fun to watch. The Waratahs wing has just made a great effort in the air to win the restart, but it’s then knocked on going to ground and Argentina win a scrum penalty, pressure on Slipper who loses his footing.

Another penalty for Argentina against Australia for Skelton coming round the side of the maul. Santi Carreras pits it into the corner.

11:19 AM BST

PEN BOFFELLI! Australia 10-3 Argentina

Easy chip shot for a goalkicker of his quality, with Argentina now trailing by seven.

11:18 AM BST

20 mins - Australia 10-0 Argentina

Argentina coming again - lots of carries but struggling to crack Australia’s defence so far. Penalty advantage though after the Alaalatoa slows the ball down. They’ve had 81 per cent territory Argentina but no joy on the scoreboard until now, with Boffelli lining up a second attempt at the posts.

11:15 AM BST

17 mins - Australia 10-0 Argentina

Ball briefly goes loose but Argentina keep going through the phases, over 15 before Santi Carreras puts in a bit of a wasteful grubber for Isgro which Koroibete easily grounds. Not the right option.

Ikitau clutching his hand is coming off replaced, by the unmissable mullet of Gordon. Worth remembering that the Wallabies have a six-two bench split, so that’s under pressure already.

11:13 AM BST

15 mins - Australia 10-0 Argentina

Seeing more of the Skelton we’re used to at La Rochelle this week, physically imposing himself in attack.

Better passage for Argentina, moving it wide for Isgro to get a carry as they approach Australia’s 22. Wallabies’ rush defence working well as Argentina work the ball from wing to wing, nice tackle by Kerevi to stop the visitors five metres out.

11:10 AM BST

PEN COOPER! Australia 10-0 Argentina

Good strike to follow up his touchline conversion from earlier as Cooper extends Australia’s lead.

11:09 AM BST

11 mins - Australia 7-0 Argentina

Brief Australia attack comes to an end after a high tackle on Nawaqanitawase by Gonzalez. Cooper will take a shot.

11:07 AM BST

8 mins - Australia 7-0 Argentina

Grubber kicks clearly a tactic for Argentina as De la Fuente drills another inside Australia’s 22 but it finds touch. Holloway wins the lineout for Australia before White... is charged down by Lavanini! Santi Carreras recovers the ball as Argentina continue to attack, until Australia win a penalty for an illegal clearout.

11:04 AM BST

TRY IKITAU! Australia 7-0 Argentina

Good maul from the Wallabies before Kerevi crashes up. De la Fuente is offside so another Australia penalty, taken quickly Nawaqanitawase as Australia go on the attack. Moved wide to the left wing where Kerevi after a nice pass from Cooper pops it back inside for Ikitau to score...? Yep, after a check from the TMO it’s confirmed. Good finish despite a tackle attempt from Boffelli.

Cooper converts well from the left touchline.

11:00 AM BST

3 mins - Australia 0-0 Argentina

You would have put your house on Boffelli converting that but it’s off the right post. Australia regather the ball right on their line and then get a penalty for offside. Cooper clears to touch.

10:58 AM BST

2 mins - Australia 0-0 Argentina

Through the hands from Argentina as Cinti cuts through! Into Australia’s 22, bright start from the visitors. Grubber from Santiago Carreras for Mateo Carreras to chase but the Newcastle wing can’t get there and the ball goes dead, Wallabies drop-out... no, wait a second, there was a no-arms tackle by the Wallabies so it’s an Argentina penalty. They’ll take a shot.

10:57 AM BST

Kick-off!

Santiago Carreras gets us going in Sydney after a blast of the whistle from Jaco Peyper’s whistle. Down the middle, takes by Wright and we’re underway.

10:54 AM BST

Decent number of Argentina supporters in the stands by the sound of things

And they’re giving the excellent anthem some welly as well. Big night this for Cheika facing his old side in Sydney, Argentina without a Test win since beating England at Twickenham last November.

10:49 AM BST

Teams are out

We’ll have the anthems and the welcome to country, then kick-off.

10:42 AM BST

Kick-off fast approaching

No sign of any late changes. Worth noting Eddie Jones’ record against Michael Cheika is 8-1...

10:24 AM BST

Not the first senior Australian side in action this weekend

An Australia ‘A’ side took on Tonga on Friday in Nukuʻalofa, losing 27-21. Tonga’s backline has been boosted by the additions of a number of players switching Test allegiances, including Charles Piutau, Israel Folau and Malakai Fekitoa.

Tonga beat Australia A on a 27-21 scoreline.



Did all the damage in the first half. Here's fullback Charles Piutau's try. pic.twitter.com/JYCa33gRjy — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) July 14, 2023

10:12 AM BST

Where Argentina need to improve

Last week in Mendoza was below-par but Argentina hurt themselves in the first half by persisting with a tactical kicking approach that just didn’t work. There’s a bit of pressure therefore on Santiago Carreras at fly-half to control the game with more authority.

The lineout was also poor against Scott Barrett and Josh Lord of the All Blacks. When your core lineout forwards include Julian Montoya, Matias Alemanno, Tomas Lavanini and Juan Martin Gonzalez - all top players - it’s not unreasonable to expect excellence from that unit.

09:57 AM BST

Full-time in Auckland

Where New Zealand have pulled off an impressive 35-20 win over South Africa. The All Blacks blew them away in the first half getting out to a 20-3 lead before the Boks’ bench, as it so often does, hauled them back into it.

All the reaction coming in live right here.

09:55 AM BST

Eddie's fix list

Took a look this week at the problem areas facing the Wallabies after that 43-12 defeat in Pretoria last weekend. Jones fronted up - before calling a reporter a smart-arse - by admitting his side were second best in the set-piece, air and on the gain line.

Argentina’s scrum isn’t quite the force of previous years but even so, Australia will be hoping for better results than, well, here.

Bok scrum

You can read the full piece here.

09:45 AM BST

Welcome along

Hi everyone wherever you are in the world. Thanks for joining us for a second course of the Rugby Championship this morning with a couple of sides looking to get back on track in Australia and Argentina after thumpings last weekend.

The “big” game of the day is just wrapping up in Auckland - follow our live blog of that here with the esteemed Charles Richardson - with kick-off in Sydney coming up in about an hour.

A note on the team changes first of all. There’s no Michael Hooper for the Wallabies leading to a re-jigged back row, with Jed Holloway at six and Fraser McReight wearing seven. Samu Kerevi and Mark Nawaqanitawase are in as well in the backline.

As for Argentina, Rodrigo Isgro has been one of the stars of the Sevens circuit and starts on the wing, with Jeronimo de la Fuente back at inside centre, Santiago Grondona into the back row and Francisco Gómez Kodela coming in at tighthead.