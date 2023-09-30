Argentina sets up Japan showdown after routing Chile at the Rugby World Cup

NANTES, France (AP) — Argentina set up a winner-takes-all clash with Japan for a Rugby World Cup quarterfinal spot after dominating Chile 59-5 in a rousing first South American derby on Saturday.

Flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez enjoyed a perfect 100th test with 20 points and a try and became the Pumas' all-time leading point-scorer in the tournament. His seven-for-seven goalkicking and leadership will also make coach Michael Cheika reconsider whether to continue with Santiago Carreras as their 10.

Sanchez became the second Pumas centurion after Agustin Creevy, who also marked a personal milestone with a try as he tied Mario Ledesma as their most capped Rugby World Cup player in his 18th match.

Los Pumas scored eight converted tries: Flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez grabbed two, and the others went to fullback Martin Bogado, winger Rodrigo Isgro, and replacements Ignacio Ruiz and Carreras.

But the biggest cheer came from the large contingent of Chilean supporters, who were loud before kickoff and raised the roof seven minutes from the end when replacement hooker Tomas Dussaillant was bulldozed over the line in a rolling maul. Chants of “Ole! Ole! Ole! Ole! Chile! Chile!” rang around around Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

Sanchez got the first try, nine minutes in, breaking three tackles to get into the right corner. Gonzalez followed with his first from a lineout maul. Another rolling maul sent Creevy over and they were 24-0 after 24 minutes.

Isgro's yellow card in the 26th for a high tackle on flyhalf Rodrigo Fernandez slowed down the Argentines, who became wasteful in the face of Chile's diehard defense.

Chile started the second half with a surging run by center Matias Garafulic but Argentina claimed the bonus-point fourth try minutes later when Bogado weaved past three defenders to touch down.

Chile's red-shirted hordes of fans erupted in the 51st when hooker Augusto Bohme scored from a lineout trick. But video showed it came off a forward pass, and referee Paul Williams was obviously reluctant to rule it out.

Isgro, the Olympic sevens bronze medallist, made up for his yellow card with his try, Gonzalez received an overlap to score his second try, Ruiz's smart pick-and-go made it seven tries, and a breakaway from Carreras completed a solid performance from Cheika's side.

Carreras converted the last two tries with Sanchez off and Argentina extended its overall winning record against its neighbor to 37-0.

Los Condores waved goodbye to their legions of fans, and many others won along the way in an uplifting tournament debut. They lost every game: 42-12 to Japan, 43-10 to Samoa and a crushing 71-0 wipeout against England.

