Argentina set to hike interest rate after Milei election win, bank sources say

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank is expected to adjust its benchmark interest rate that is currently at 133%, two bank sources told Reuters on Thursday, looking to protect local currency deposits.

"There is going to be a rate hike," said the first source, who asked not to be named as the decision was not yet finalized or public. The source did not know what the size of the hike would be.

A second bank source close to the board said there would be a rate adjustment, without giving further details. Argentina's central bank board normally meets weekly on Thursday.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Adam Jourdan)